Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified Results 12/15/16

Modifieds – Heat Race 8
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 92    Tyler Droste    Waterloo , Ia
2 2 10R    Curt Rhodes    Taylorsville , Il
3 4 T6    Tommy Sheppard Jr    New Berlin, Il
4 10 31    Mark Anderson    Canton , Il
5 7 70    Brian Bielong    Summerfield , Il
6 6 27R    Craig Roden    Montgomery , Mo
7 12 5T    Rob Timmons    Centralia , Il
8 5 63    Bret Eilerman    Highland , Il
9 11 101    Jeff Buss    Carlyle , Il
10 8 4D    Doug Tye    Troy , Il
11 3 77    Ray Bollinger    Kewanee , Il
12 9 25K    Brett Korves    Swansea , Il

Modifieds – Heat Race 7
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 18C    Matt Cooper    Mckenzie , Tn
2 1 15    Clayton Miller    Elkton , Ky
3 3 8B    Brendan Bittle    New Athens, Il
4 4 7    Matt Maier    Rantoul , Il
5 5 1W    Ray Walsh    St Louis, Mo
6 12 61    Butch Weisser    Peoria , Il
7 7 2J    Jason Russell    Eugene , Mo
8 11 14    Billy Smith    Desloge , Mo
9 10 37    Dave Crawley    Decatur , Il
10 6 32Z    Nate Zimmer    Mattoon , Il
11 8 84B    Stan Beadles    `owensville , In
12 9 360    Bj Seets    Brighton , Il DNS

Modifieds – Heat Race 6
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 41M    Brent Mullins    Litchfield , Il
2 3 C8    Timothy Culp    Sheridan , Ar
3 2 12L    Lucas Lee    Paris , Tn
4 4 84    Tyler Deibert    Highland , Il
5 5 36    Kenny Wallace    Imperial , Mo
6 6 99S    Jesse Sobbing    Malvern , Ia
7 8 15M    Shane Demey    Denison , Ia
8 9 2%    Nicholas Clubb    Coal City, Il
9 11 4B    Cody Bauman    Eureka , Il
10 10 96    Matt Koch    Aviston , Il
11 12 3M    Tres Mehler    Oblong , Il
12 7 147    Kyle Stolzer    Ste Genevieve, Mo

Modifieds – Heat Race 5
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 89    Bobby Bittle    New Athens, Il
2 1 1R    Ryan Mikkelson    Jamestown , Nd
3 3 E55    Chad Sellers    Breese , Il
4 4 16X    Kyle Steffens    St Charles, Mo
5 5 D1    Lance Dehm    Chatsworth , Il
6 8 1Z    Zach Hoffman    Troy , Il
7 9 113    Rick Gumm    Crothersville , In
8 7 33J    Jeff Vernier    Freeburg , Il
9 11 128    Zach Schantz    Highland , Il
10 14 52    Denny Tribout Jr    Millstadt , Il
11 12 517    Rick Hamilton    Decatur , Il
12 13 70Y    Jeff Yates    Moscow Mills, Mo
13 6 0X    Scott Bloomquist    Mooresburg , Tn
14 10 14J    Hunter Jessup    Cape Girardeau, Mo

Modifieds – Heat Race 4
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 99W    Christopher Arnold    Chesterfield , Va
2 3 10X    Jim Black    Bonne Terre, Mo
3 4 15K    Justin Kay    Wheatland , Ia
4 5 18L    Michael Long    Fowler , Il
5 6 36E    Danny Ems    Barnhart , Mo
6 7 10L    Nathon Loney    Danville , Oh
7 9 98    Joe Walsh    Fenton , Mo
8 10 85G    Joseph Giesler    St Mary, Mo
9 12 19    Terry James    Fruitland , Mo
10 11 3G    Wade Glover    Brighton , Il
11 13 16C    John Clippinger    Evansville , In
12 8 21    Seth Daniels    Jackson , Oh
13 1 5    David Wietholder    Liberty , Il

Modifieds – Heat Race 3
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 18    Jeffery Ledford    Pontiac , Il
2 3 9S    Tommie Seets Jr    Alton , Il
3 2 25W    Allen Weisser    Peoria , Il
4 5 25    Tyler Nicely    Owensboro , Ky
5 4 3L    Jeff Leka    Buffalo , Il
6 11 7M    Clay Money    Penokee , Ks
7 9 1D    Dean Hoffman    Troy , Il
8 10 76    Eric Goetter    Summerfield , Il
9 13 9G    Erny Gingerich    Bunker Hill, In
10 12 10M    Chris Morefield    Edwards , Il
11 6 54    Shaun Horstmann    Highland , Il
12 7 48    Gabe Menser    Charleston , Il
13 8 2F    Ryan Eilers    Highland , Il

Modifieds – Heat Race 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 24H    Mike Harrison    Highland , Il
2 2 3E    Robbie Eilers    Highland , Il
3 5 5S    Todd Shute    Des Moines, Ia
4 11 2M    David Mitchell    Robards , Ky
5 13 15C    Chris Smith    Highland , Il
6 4 51    Timmy Hill    House Springs, Mo
7 8 A1X    Gary Bentley    St Peters, Mo
8 12 10S    Rick Standridge    Collinsville , Il
9 3 8K    Brody Pompe    Philomath , Or
10 6 37JR    Morgan Ward    Watertown , Sd
11 7 71    Jessie Hoskins    Longdale , Ok
12 10 27M    Dan Morris    Fort Gibson, Ok
13 9 11    Zane Oedewaldt    Hanna City, Il

Modifieds – Heat Race 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 2    Nick Hoffman    Mooresville , Nc
2 5 96M    Mike Mckinney    Plainfield , Il
3 3 110    Chase Copeland    Paducah , Ky
4 4 10Y    Trent Young    Crofton , Ky
5 8 01X    Beau Davis    Cheney , Ks
6 2 44KC    Kc Burdette    Parkersburg , Wv
7 11 4M    Scott Jarrett    Desloge , Mo
8 7 01W    Derrick Black    Bonne Terre, Mo
9 9 81B    Paul Bailey    Pocahontas , Il
10 13 19CH    Colby Heishman    Brooklyn , Ia
11 6 14C    Rick Conoyer    St Peters, Mo
12 10 30T    Larry Bratti    Springdale , Ar
13 12 43    Brent Gregory    West Point, In DNS

Modifieds – Last Chance 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 45D    Matt Dotson    Farmington , Mo
2 5 52    Denny Tribout Jr    Millstadt , Il
3 7 36W    Gary Williams    Imperial , Mo
4 3 18D    Matt Dickerman    Fenton , Mo
5 12 19C    Aaron Canterberry    Farmington , Mo
6 13 34B    Brett Beier    Perryville , Mo
7 9 127    Andy Morris    Fort Gibson, Ok
8 10 50    Robert Johnson Jr    Millstadt , Il
9 8 73B    Shad Badder    Bates City, Mo
10 6 11K    Wyatt Kennedy    Palestine , Il
11 15 24J    Michael Jessup    Cape Girardeau, Mo
12 1 47    Brad Paquet    High Ridge, Mo
13 4 48J    Jacob Murray    Hartford , Ia
14 11 5    Joe Dresch    Brighton , Il DNS
15 14 10F    Todd Ferber    Saint Peters, Mo DNS

Modifieds – Last Chance 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 21X    Christopher Winters    Duquoin , Il
2 8 70Y    Jeff Yates    Moscow Mills, Mo
3 9 T    Jason Zobrist    Highland , Il
4 12 3D    Kevin Lee    Granite City, Il
5 5 21S    Kenny Shaw    Bunker Hill, Il
6 13 97    John Rathgeber    Fulton , Mo
7 11 1B    Douglas Beier    Ste Genevieve, Mo
8 14 6    John Trowbridge    North Vernon, In
9 2 88P    Joe Puricelli    Barnhart , Mo
10 3 7T    Blake Thompson    Troy , Il
11 6 99    Bobby Burrows    Jackson , Mo
12 10 11H    John Stanton    East Alton, Il
13 4 94    Mark Clary    Edwardsville , Il
14 7 33    Stephen Muilenburg    Sparta , Mo
15 15 1SS    Nathan Seale    Fort Branch, In DNS
16 16 22    Len Garson    Pocahontas , Il DNS

Modifieds – Qualifying
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 20 2    Nick Hoffman    Mooresville , Nc
2 27 24H    Mike Harrison    Highland , Il
3 17 18    Jeffery Ledford    Pontiac , Il
4 22 5    David Wietholder    Liberty , Il
5 46 1R    Ryan Mikkelson    Jamestown , Nd
6 16 41M    Brent Mullins    Litchfield , Il
7 41 15    Clayton Miller    Elkton , Ky
8 11 92    Tyler Droste    Waterloo , Ia
9 25 44KC    Kc Burdette    Parkersburg , Wv
10 55 3E    Robbie Eilers    Highland , Il
11 49 25W    Allen Weisser    Peoria , Il
12 18 99W    Christopher Arnold    Chesterfield , Va
13 107 89    Bobby Bittle    New Athens, Il
14 97 12L    Lucas Lee    Paris , Tn
15 33 18C    Matt Cooper    Mckenzie , Tn
16 28 10R    Curt Rhodes    Taylorsville , Il
17 24 110    Chase Copeland    Paducah , Ky
18 80 8K    Brody Pompe    Philomath , Or
19 15 9S    Tommie Seets Jr    Alton , Il
20 110 10X    Jim Black    Bonne Terre, Mo
21 56 E55    Chad Sellers    Breese , Il
22 31 C8    Timothy Culp    Sheridan , Ar
23 40 8B    Brendan Bittle    New Athens, Il
24 2 77    Ray Bollinger    Kewanee , Il
25 8 10Y    Trent Young    Crofton , Ky
26 57 51    Timmy Hill    House Springs, Mo
27 68 3L    Jeff Leka    Buffalo , Il
28 34 15K    Justin Kay    Wheatland , Ia
29 42 16X    Kyle Steffens    St Charles, Mo
30 98 84    Tyler Deibert    Highland , Il
31 37 7    Matt Maier    Rantoul , Il
32 62 T6    Tommy Sheppard Jr    New Berlin, Il
33 103 96M    Mike Mckinney    Plainfield , Il
34 51 5S    Todd Shute    Des Moines, Ia
35 124 25    Tyler Nicely    Owensboro , Ky
36 90 18L    Michael Long    Fowler , Il
37 117 D1    Lance Dehm    Chatsworth , Il
38 102 36    Kenny Wallace    Imperial , Mo
39 39 1W    Ray Walsh    St Louis, Mo
40 45 63    Bret Eilerman    Highland , Il
41 50 14C    Rick Conoyer    St Peters, Mo
42 29 37JR    Morgan Ward    Watertown , Sd
43 78 54    Shaun Horstmann    Highland , Il
44 14 36E    Danny Ems    Barnhart , Mo
45 21 0X    Scott Bloomquist    Mooresburg , Tn
46 104 99S    Jesse Sobbing    Malvern , Ia
47 19 32Z    Nate Zimmer    Mattoon , Il
48 64 27R    Craig Roden    Montgomery , Mo
49 5 01W    Derrick Black    Bonne Terre, Mo
50 70 71    Jessie Hoskins    Longdale , Ok
51 77 48    Gabe Menser    Charleston , Il
52 81 10L    Nathon Loney    Danville , Oh
53 59 33J    Jeff Vernier    Freeburg , Il
54 54 147    Kyle Stolzer    Ste Genevieve, Mo
55 79 2J    Jason Russell    Eugene , Mo
56 93 70    Brian Bielong    Summerfield , Il
57 73 01X    Beau Davis    Cheney , Ks
58 85 A1X    Gary Bentley    St Peters, Mo
59 44 2F    Ryan Eilers    Highland , Il
60 130 21    Seth Daniels    Jackson , Oh
61 112 1Z    Zach Hoffman    Troy , Il
62 47 15M    Shane Demey    Denison , Ia
63 38 84B    Stan Beadles    `owensville , In
64 48 4D    Doug Tye    Troy , Il
65 1 81B    Paul Bailey    Pocahontas , Il
66 13 11    Zane Oedewaldt    Hanna City, Il
67 32 1D    Dean Hoffman    Troy , Il
68 118 98    Joe Walsh    Fenton , Mo
69 116 113    Rick Gumm    Crothersville , In
70 9 2%    Nicholas Clubb    Coal City, Il
71 43 360    Bj Seets    Brighton , Il
72 113 25K    Brett Korves    Swansea , Il
73 36 30T    Larry Bratti    Springdale , Ar
74 127 27M    Dan Morris    Fort Gibson, Ok
75 60 76    Eric Goetter    Summerfield , Il
76 72 85G    Joseph Giesler    St Mary, Mo
77 84 14J    Hunter Jessup    Cape Girardeau, Mo
78 67 96    Matt Koch    Aviston , Il
79 122 37    Dave Crawley    Decatur , Il
80 111 31    Mark Anderson    Canton , Il
81 125 4M    Scott Jarrett    Desloge , Mo
82 105 2M    David Mitchell    Robards , Ky
83 3 7M    Clay Money    Penokee , Ks
84 75 3G    Wade Glover    Brighton , Il
85 94 128    Zach Schantz    Highland , Il
86 89 4B    Cody Bauman    Eureka , Il
87 100 14    Billy Smith    Desloge , Mo
88 87 101    Jeff Buss    Carlyle , Il
89 7 43    Brent Gregory    West Point, In
90 74 10S    Rick Standridge    Collinsville , Il
91 83 10M    Chris Morefield    Edwards , Il
92 128 19    Terry James    Fruitland , Mo
93 96 517    Rick Hamilton    Decatur , Il
94 106 3M    Tres Mehler    Oblong , Il
95 58 61    Butch Weisser    Peoria , Il
96 30 5T    Rob Timmons    Centralia , Il
97 63 19CH    Colby Heishman    Brooklyn , Ia
98 76 15C    Chris Smith    Highland , Il
99 69 9G    Erny Gingerich    Bunker Hill, In
100 12 16C    John Clippinger    Evansville , In
101 119 21X    Christopher Winters    Duquoin , Il
102 95 47    Brad Paquet    High Ridge, Mo
103 120 88P    Joe Puricelli    Barnhart , Mo
104 35 45D    Matt Dotson    Farmington , Mo
105 91 7T    Blake Thompson    Troy , Il
106 10 18D    Matt Dickerman    Fenton , Mo
107 53 94    Mark Clary    Edwardsville , Il
108 71 48J    Jacob Murray    Hartford , Ia
109 66 21S    Kenny Shaw    Bunker Hill, Il
110 123 52    Denny Tribout Jr    Millstadt , Il
111 99 99    Bobby Burrows    Jackson , Mo
112 26 11K    Wyatt Kennedy    Palestine , Il
113 82 33    Stephen Muilenburg    Sparta , Mo
114 23 36W    Gary Williams    Imperial , Mo
115 126 70Y    Jeff Yates    Moscow Mills, Mo
116 115 73B    Shad Badder    Bates City, Mo
117 61 T    Jason Zobrist    Highland , Il
118 88 127    Andy Morris    Fort Gibson, Ok
119 86 11H    John Stanton    East Alton, Il
120 131 50    Robert Johnson Jr    Millstadt , Il
121 65 1B    Douglas Beier    Ste Genevieve, Mo
122 108 5    Joe Dresch    Brighton , Il
123 6 3D    Kevin Lee    Granite City, Il
124 92 19C    Aaron Canterberry    Farmington , Mo
125 101 97    John Rathgeber    Fulton , Mo
126 121 34B    Brett Beier    Perryville , Mo
127 52 6    John Trowbridge    North Vernon, In
128 109 10F    Todd Ferber    Saint Peters, Mo
129 4 1SS    Nathan Seale    Fort Branch, In
130 114 24J    Michael Jessup    Cape Girardeau, Mo
131 129 22    Len Garson    Pocahontas , Il

