Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified Results 12/15/16

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM THE GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS!
Modifieds – Heat Race 8
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 92 Tyler Droste Waterloo , Ia
2 2 10R Curt Rhodes Taylorsville , Il
3 4 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, Il
4 10 31 Mark Anderson Canton , Il
5 7 70 Brian Bielong Summerfield , Il
6 6 27R Craig Roden Montgomery , Mo
7 12 5T Rob Timmons Centralia , Il
8 5 63 Bret Eilerman Highland , Il
9 11 101 Jeff Buss Carlyle , Il
10 8 4D Doug Tye Troy , Il
11 3 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee , Il
12 9 25K Brett Korves Swansea , Il
Modifieds – Heat Race 7
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 18C Matt Cooper Mckenzie , Tn
2 1 15 Clayton Miller Elkton , Ky
3 3 8B Brendan Bittle New Athens, Il
4 4 7 Matt Maier Rantoul , Il
5 5 1W Ray Walsh St Louis, Mo
6 12 61 Butch Weisser Peoria , Il
7 7 2J Jason Russell Eugene , Mo
8 11 14 Billy Smith Desloge , Mo
9 10 37 Dave Crawley Decatur , Il
10 6 32Z Nate Zimmer Mattoon , Il
11 8 84B Stan Beadles `owensville , In
12 9 360 Bj Seets Brighton , Il DNS
Modifieds – Heat Race 6
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield , Il
2 3 C8 Timothy Culp Sheridan , Ar
3 2 12L Lucas Lee Paris , Tn
4 4 84 Tyler Deibert Highland , Il
5 5 36 Kenny Wallace Imperial , Mo
6 6 99S Jesse Sobbing Malvern , Ia
7 8 15M Shane Demey Denison , Ia
8 9 2% Nicholas Clubb Coal City, Il
9 11 4B Cody Bauman Eureka , Il
10 10 96 Matt Koch Aviston , Il
11 12 3M Tres Mehler Oblong , Il
12 7 147 Kyle Stolzer Ste Genevieve, Mo
Modifieds – Heat Race 5
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 89 Bobby Bittle New Athens, Il
2 1 1R Ryan Mikkelson Jamestown , Nd
3 3 E55 Chad Sellers Breese , Il
4 4 16X Kyle Steffens St Charles, Mo
5 5 D1 Lance Dehm Chatsworth , Il
6 8 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy , Il
7 9 113 Rick Gumm Crothersville , In
8 7 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg , Il
9 11 128 Zach Schantz Highland , Il
10 14 52 Denny Tribout Jr Millstadt , Il
11 12 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur , Il
12 13 70Y Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, Mo
13 6 0X Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg , Tn
14 10 14J Hunter Jessup Cape Girardeau, Mo
Modifieds – Heat Race 4
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 99W Christopher Arnold Chesterfield , Va
2 3 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, Mo
3 4 15K Justin Kay Wheatland , Ia
4 5 18L Michael Long Fowler , Il
5 6 36E Danny Ems Barnhart , Mo
6 7 10L Nathon Loney Danville , Oh
7 9 98 Joe Walsh Fenton , Mo
8 10 85G Joseph Giesler St Mary, Mo
9 12 19 Terry James Fruitland , Mo
10 11 3G Wade Glover Brighton , Il
11 13 16C John Clippinger Evansville , In
12 8 21 Seth Daniels Jackson , Oh
13 1 5 David Wietholder Liberty , Il
Modifieds – Heat Race 3
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 18 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac , Il
2 3 9S Tommie Seets Jr Alton , Il
3 2 25W Allen Weisser Peoria , Il
4 5 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro , Ky
5 4 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo , Il
6 11 7M Clay Money Penokee , Ks
7 9 1D Dean Hoffman Troy , Il
8 10 76 Eric Goetter Summerfield , Il
9 13 9G Erny Gingerich Bunker Hill, In
10 12 10M Chris Morefield Edwards , Il
11 6 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland , Il
12 7 48 Gabe Menser Charleston , Il
13 8 2F Ryan Eilers Highland , Il
Modifieds – Heat Race 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 24H Mike Harrison Highland , Il
2 2 3E Robbie Eilers Highland , Il
3 5 5S Todd Shute Des Moines, Ia
4 11 2M David Mitchell Robards , Ky
5 13 15C Chris Smith Highland , Il
6 4 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, Mo
7 8 A1X Gary Bentley St Peters, Mo
8 12 10S Rick Standridge Collinsville , Il
9 3 8K Brody Pompe Philomath , Or
10 6 37JR Morgan Ward Watertown , Sd
11 7 71 Jessie Hoskins Longdale , Ok
12 10 27M Dan Morris Fort Gibson, Ok
13 9 11 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, Il
Modifieds – Heat Race 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville , Nc
2 5 96M Mike Mckinney Plainfield , Il
3 3 110 Chase Copeland Paducah , Ky
4 4 10Y Trent Young Crofton , Ky
5 8 01X Beau Davis Cheney , Ks
6 2 44KC Kc Burdette Parkersburg , Wv
7 11 4M Scott Jarrett Desloge , Mo
8 7 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, Mo
9 9 81B Paul Bailey Pocahontas , Il
10 13 19CH Colby Heishman Brooklyn , Ia
11 6 14C Rick Conoyer St Peters, Mo
12 10 30T Larry Bratti Springdale , Ar
13 12 43 Brent Gregory West Point, In DNS
Modifieds – Last Chance 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 45D Matt Dotson Farmington , Mo
2 5 52 Denny Tribout Jr Millstadt , Il
3 7 36W Gary Williams Imperial , Mo
4 3 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton , Mo
5 12 19C Aaron Canterberry Farmington , Mo
6 13 34B Brett Beier Perryville , Mo
7 9 127 Andy Morris Fort Gibson, Ok
8 10 50 Robert Johnson Jr Millstadt , Il
9 8 73B Shad Badder Bates City, Mo
10 6 11K Wyatt Kennedy Palestine , Il
11 15 24J Michael Jessup Cape Girardeau, Mo
12 1 47 Brad Paquet High Ridge, Mo
13 4 48J Jacob Murray Hartford , Ia
14 11 5 Joe Dresch Brighton , Il DNS
15 14 10F Todd Ferber Saint Peters, Mo DNS
Modifieds – Last Chance 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 21X Christopher Winters Duquoin , Il
2 8 70Y Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, Mo
3 9 T Jason Zobrist Highland , Il
4 12 3D Kevin Lee Granite City, Il
5 5 21S Kenny Shaw Bunker Hill, Il
6 13 97 John Rathgeber Fulton , Mo
7 11 1B Douglas Beier Ste Genevieve, Mo
8 14 6 John Trowbridge North Vernon, In
9 2 88P Joe Puricelli Barnhart , Mo
10 3 7T Blake Thompson Troy , Il
11 6 99 Bobby Burrows Jackson , Mo
12 10 11H John Stanton East Alton, Il
13 4 94 Mark Clary Edwardsville , Il
14 7 33 Stephen Muilenburg Sparta , Mo
15 15 1SS Nathan Seale Fort Branch, In DNS
16 16 22 Len Garson Pocahontas , Il DNS
Modifieds – Qualifying
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 20 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville , Nc
2 27 24H Mike Harrison Highland , Il
3 17 18 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac , Il
4 22 5 David Wietholder Liberty , Il
5 46 1R Ryan Mikkelson Jamestown , Nd
6 16 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield , Il
7 41 15 Clayton Miller Elkton , Ky
8 11 92 Tyler Droste Waterloo , Ia
9 25 44KC Kc Burdette Parkersburg , Wv
10 55 3E Robbie Eilers Highland , Il
11 49 25W Allen Weisser Peoria , Il
12 18 99W Christopher Arnold Chesterfield , Va
13 107 89 Bobby Bittle New Athens, Il
14 97 12L Lucas Lee Paris , Tn
15 33 18C Matt Cooper Mckenzie , Tn
16 28 10R Curt Rhodes Taylorsville , Il
17 24 110 Chase Copeland Paducah , Ky
18 80 8K Brody Pompe Philomath , Or
19 15 9S Tommie Seets Jr Alton , Il
20 110 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, Mo
21 56 E55 Chad Sellers Breese , Il
22 31 C8 Timothy Culp Sheridan , Ar
23 40 8B Brendan Bittle New Athens, Il
24 2 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee , Il
25 8 10Y Trent Young Crofton , Ky
26 57 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, Mo
27 68 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo , Il
28 34 15K Justin Kay Wheatland , Ia
29 42 16X Kyle Steffens St Charles, Mo
30 98 84 Tyler Deibert Highland , Il
31 37 7 Matt Maier Rantoul , Il
32 62 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, Il
33 103 96M Mike Mckinney Plainfield , Il
34 51 5S Todd Shute Des Moines, Ia
35 124 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro , Ky
36 90 18L Michael Long Fowler , Il
37 117 D1 Lance Dehm Chatsworth , Il
38 102 36 Kenny Wallace Imperial , Mo
39 39 1W Ray Walsh St Louis, Mo
40 45 63 Bret Eilerman Highland , Il
41 50 14C Rick Conoyer St Peters, Mo
42 29 37JR Morgan Ward Watertown , Sd
43 78 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland , Il
44 14 36E Danny Ems Barnhart , Mo
45 21 0X Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg , Tn
46 104 99S Jesse Sobbing Malvern , Ia
47 19 32Z Nate Zimmer Mattoon , Il
48 64 27R Craig Roden Montgomery , Mo
49 5 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, Mo
50 70 71 Jessie Hoskins Longdale , Ok
51 77 48 Gabe Menser Charleston , Il
52 81 10L Nathon Loney Danville , Oh
53 59 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg , Il
54 54 147 Kyle Stolzer Ste Genevieve, Mo
55 79 2J Jason Russell Eugene , Mo
56 93 70 Brian Bielong Summerfield , Il
57 73 01X Beau Davis Cheney , Ks
58 85 A1X Gary Bentley St Peters, Mo
59 44 2F Ryan Eilers Highland , Il
60 130 21 Seth Daniels Jackson , Oh
61 112 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy , Il
62 47 15M Shane Demey Denison , Ia
63 38 84B Stan Beadles `owensville , In
64 48 4D Doug Tye Troy , Il
65 1 81B Paul Bailey Pocahontas , Il
66 13 11 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, Il
67 32 1D Dean Hoffman Troy , Il
68 118 98 Joe Walsh Fenton , Mo
69 116 113 Rick Gumm Crothersville , In
70 9 2% Nicholas Clubb Coal City, Il
71 43 360 Bj Seets Brighton , Il
72 113 25K Brett Korves Swansea , Il
73 36 30T Larry Bratti Springdale , Ar
74 127 27M Dan Morris Fort Gibson, Ok
75 60 76 Eric Goetter Summerfield , Il
76 72 85G Joseph Giesler St Mary, Mo
77 84 14J Hunter Jessup Cape Girardeau, Mo
78 67 96 Matt Koch Aviston , Il
79 122 37 Dave Crawley Decatur , Il
80 111 31 Mark Anderson Canton , Il
81 125 4M Scott Jarrett Desloge , Mo
82 105 2M David Mitchell Robards , Ky
83 3 7M Clay Money Penokee , Ks
84 75 3G Wade Glover Brighton , Il
85 94 128 Zach Schantz Highland , Il
86 89 4B Cody Bauman Eureka , Il
87 100 14 Billy Smith Desloge , Mo
88 87 101 Jeff Buss Carlyle , Il
89 7 43 Brent Gregory West Point, In
90 74 10S Rick Standridge Collinsville , Il
91 83 10M Chris Morefield Edwards , Il
92 128 19 Terry James Fruitland , Mo
93 96 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur , Il
94 106 3M Tres Mehler Oblong , Il
95 58 61 Butch Weisser Peoria , Il
96 30 5T Rob Timmons Centralia , Il
97 63 19CH Colby Heishman Brooklyn , Ia
98 76 15C Chris Smith Highland , Il
99 69 9G Erny Gingerich Bunker Hill, In
100 12 16C John Clippinger Evansville , In
101 119 21X Christopher Winters Duquoin , Il
102 95 47 Brad Paquet High Ridge, Mo
103 120 88P Joe Puricelli Barnhart , Mo
104 35 45D Matt Dotson Farmington , Mo
105 91 7T Blake Thompson Troy , Il
106 10 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton , Mo
107 53 94 Mark Clary Edwardsville , Il
108 71 48J Jacob Murray Hartford , Ia
109 66 21S Kenny Shaw Bunker Hill, Il
110 123 52 Denny Tribout Jr Millstadt , Il
111 99 99 Bobby Burrows Jackson , Mo
112 26 11K Wyatt Kennedy Palestine , Il
113 82 33 Stephen Muilenburg Sparta , Mo
114 23 36W Gary Williams Imperial , Mo
115 126 70Y Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, Mo
116 115 73B Shad Badder Bates City, Mo
117 61 T Jason Zobrist Highland , Il
118 88 127 Andy Morris Fort Gibson, Ok
119 86 11H John Stanton East Alton, Il
120 131 50 Robert Johnson Jr Millstadt , Il
121 65 1B Douglas Beier Ste Genevieve, Mo
122 108 5 Joe Dresch Brighton , Il
123 6 3D Kevin Lee Granite City, Il
124 92 19C Aaron Canterberry Farmington , Mo
125 101 97 John Rathgeber Fulton , Mo
126 121 34B Brett Beier Perryville , Mo
127 52 6 John Trowbridge North Vernon, In
128 109 10F Todd Ferber Saint Peters, Mo
129 4 1SS Nathan Seale Fort Branch, In
130 114 24J Michael Jessup Cape Girardeau, Mo
131 129 22 Len Garson Pocahontas , Il
Did it just now get over?!
Got done at 2:30am
Wow
Great post good info wish Eric goetter would not have been wrecked the way he was
I seen the videos of the show. It was awesome racing
Where were these videos posted?
Todd Ehlers lots of fb pages, including st L dirt racing news, etc.
Shawn Seymour
How many are they gonna take out of the B main to make the A main
William Dahl
Katie McGuire
My friends was there watching
Holden Coon Lechner