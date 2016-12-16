Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified Results 12/15/16

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM THE GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS!

Modifieds – Heat Race 8

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 92 Tyler Droste Waterloo , Ia

2 2 10R Curt Rhodes Taylorsville , Il

3 4 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, Il

4 10 31 Mark Anderson Canton , Il

5 7 70 Brian Bielong Summerfield , Il

6 6 27R Craig Roden Montgomery , Mo

7 12 5T Rob Timmons Centralia , Il

8 5 63 Bret Eilerman Highland , Il

9 11 101 Jeff Buss Carlyle , Il

10 8 4D Doug Tye Troy , Il

11 3 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee , Il

12 9 25K Brett Korves Swansea , Il

Modifieds – Heat Race 7

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 2 18C Matt Cooper Mckenzie , Tn

2 1 15 Clayton Miller Elkton , Ky

3 3 8B Brendan Bittle New Athens, Il

4 4 7 Matt Maier Rantoul , Il

5 5 1W Ray Walsh St Louis, Mo

6 12 61 Butch Weisser Peoria , Il

7 7 2J Jason Russell Eugene , Mo

8 11 14 Billy Smith Desloge , Mo

9 10 37 Dave Crawley Decatur , Il

10 6 32Z Nate Zimmer Mattoon , Il

11 8 84B Stan Beadles `owensville , In

12 9 360 Bj Seets Brighton , Il DNS

Modifieds – Heat Race 6

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield , Il

2 3 C8 Timothy Culp Sheridan , Ar

3 2 12L Lucas Lee Paris , Tn

4 4 84 Tyler Deibert Highland , Il

5 5 36 Kenny Wallace Imperial , Mo

6 6 99S Jesse Sobbing Malvern , Ia

7 8 15M Shane Demey Denison , Ia

8 9 2% Nicholas Clubb Coal City, Il

9 11 4B Cody Bauman Eureka , Il

10 10 96 Matt Koch Aviston , Il

11 12 3M Tres Mehler Oblong , Il

12 7 147 Kyle Stolzer Ste Genevieve, Mo

Modifieds – Heat Race 5

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 2 89 Bobby Bittle New Athens, Il

2 1 1R Ryan Mikkelson Jamestown , Nd

3 3 E55 Chad Sellers Breese , Il

4 4 16X Kyle Steffens St Charles, Mo

5 5 D1 Lance Dehm Chatsworth , Il

6 8 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy , Il

7 9 113 Rick Gumm Crothersville , In

8 7 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg , Il

9 11 128 Zach Schantz Highland , Il

10 14 52 Denny Tribout Jr Millstadt , Il

11 12 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur , Il

12 13 70Y Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, Mo

13 6 0X Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg , Tn

14 10 14J Hunter Jessup Cape Girardeau, Mo

Modifieds – Heat Race 4

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 2 99W Christopher Arnold Chesterfield , Va

2 3 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, Mo

3 4 15K Justin Kay Wheatland , Ia

4 5 18L Michael Long Fowler , Il

5 6 36E Danny Ems Barnhart , Mo

6 7 10L Nathon Loney Danville , Oh

7 9 98 Joe Walsh Fenton , Mo

8 10 85G Joseph Giesler St Mary, Mo

9 12 19 Terry James Fruitland , Mo

10 11 3G Wade Glover Brighton , Il

11 13 16C John Clippinger Evansville , In

12 8 21 Seth Daniels Jackson , Oh

13 1 5 David Wietholder Liberty , Il

Modifieds – Heat Race 3

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 18 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac , Il

2 3 9S Tommie Seets Jr Alton , Il

3 2 25W Allen Weisser Peoria , Il

4 5 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro , Ky

5 4 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo , Il

6 11 7M Clay Money Penokee , Ks

7 9 1D Dean Hoffman Troy , Il

8 10 76 Eric Goetter Summerfield , Il

9 13 9G Erny Gingerich Bunker Hill, In

10 12 10M Chris Morefield Edwards , Il

11 6 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland , Il

12 7 48 Gabe Menser Charleston , Il

13 8 2F Ryan Eilers Highland , Il

Modifieds – Heat Race 2

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 24H Mike Harrison Highland , Il

2 2 3E Robbie Eilers Highland , Il

3 5 5S Todd Shute Des Moines, Ia

4 11 2M David Mitchell Robards , Ky

5 13 15C Chris Smith Highland , Il

6 4 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, Mo

7 8 A1X Gary Bentley St Peters, Mo

8 12 10S Rick Standridge Collinsville , Il

9 3 8K Brody Pompe Philomath , Or

10 6 37JR Morgan Ward Watertown , Sd

11 7 71 Jessie Hoskins Longdale , Ok

12 10 27M Dan Morris Fort Gibson, Ok

13 9 11 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, Il

Modifieds – Heat Race 1

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville , Nc

2 5 96M Mike Mckinney Plainfield , Il

3 3 110 Chase Copeland Paducah , Ky

4 4 10Y Trent Young Crofton , Ky

5 8 01X Beau Davis Cheney , Ks

6 2 44KC Kc Burdette Parkersburg , Wv

7 11 4M Scott Jarrett Desloge , Mo

8 7 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, Mo

9 9 81B Paul Bailey Pocahontas , Il

10 13 19CH Colby Heishman Brooklyn , Ia

11 6 14C Rick Conoyer St Peters, Mo

12 10 30T Larry Bratti Springdale , Ar

13 12 43 Brent Gregory West Point, In DNS

Modifieds – Last Chance 2

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 2 45D Matt Dotson Farmington , Mo

2 5 52 Denny Tribout Jr Millstadt , Il

3 7 36W Gary Williams Imperial , Mo

4 3 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton , Mo

5 12 19C Aaron Canterberry Farmington , Mo

6 13 34B Brett Beier Perryville , Mo

7 9 127 Andy Morris Fort Gibson, Ok

8 10 50 Robert Johnson Jr Millstadt , Il

9 8 73B Shad Badder Bates City, Mo

10 6 11K Wyatt Kennedy Palestine , Il

11 15 24J Michael Jessup Cape Girardeau, Mo

12 1 47 Brad Paquet High Ridge, Mo

13 4 48J Jacob Murray Hartford , Ia

14 11 5 Joe Dresch Brighton , Il DNS

15 14 10F Todd Ferber Saint Peters, Mo DNS

Modifieds – Last Chance 1

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 21X Christopher Winters Duquoin , Il

2 8 70Y Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, Mo

3 9 T Jason Zobrist Highland , Il

4 12 3D Kevin Lee Granite City, Il

5 5 21S Kenny Shaw Bunker Hill, Il

6 13 97 John Rathgeber Fulton , Mo

7 11 1B Douglas Beier Ste Genevieve, Mo

8 14 6 John Trowbridge North Vernon, In

9 2 88P Joe Puricelli Barnhart , Mo

10 3 7T Blake Thompson Troy , Il

11 6 99 Bobby Burrows Jackson , Mo

12 10 11H John Stanton East Alton, Il

13 4 94 Mark Clary Edwardsville , Il

14 7 33 Stephen Muilenburg Sparta , Mo

15 15 1SS Nathan Seale Fort Branch, In DNS

16 16 22 Len Garson Pocahontas , Il DNS

Modifieds – Qualifying

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 20 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville , Nc

2 27 24H Mike Harrison Highland , Il

3 17 18 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac , Il

4 22 5 David Wietholder Liberty , Il

5 46 1R Ryan Mikkelson Jamestown , Nd

6 16 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield , Il

7 41 15 Clayton Miller Elkton , Ky

8 11 92 Tyler Droste Waterloo , Ia

9 25 44KC Kc Burdette Parkersburg , Wv

10 55 3E Robbie Eilers Highland , Il

11 49 25W Allen Weisser Peoria , Il

12 18 99W Christopher Arnold Chesterfield , Va

13 107 89 Bobby Bittle New Athens, Il

14 97 12L Lucas Lee Paris , Tn

15 33 18C Matt Cooper Mckenzie , Tn

16 28 10R Curt Rhodes Taylorsville , Il

17 24 110 Chase Copeland Paducah , Ky

18 80 8K Brody Pompe Philomath , Or

19 15 9S Tommie Seets Jr Alton , Il

20 110 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, Mo

21 56 E55 Chad Sellers Breese , Il

22 31 C8 Timothy Culp Sheridan , Ar

23 40 8B Brendan Bittle New Athens, Il

24 2 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee , Il

25 8 10Y Trent Young Crofton , Ky

26 57 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, Mo

27 68 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo , Il

28 34 15K Justin Kay Wheatland , Ia

29 42 16X Kyle Steffens St Charles, Mo

30 98 84 Tyler Deibert Highland , Il

31 37 7 Matt Maier Rantoul , Il

32 62 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, Il

33 103 96M Mike Mckinney Plainfield , Il

34 51 5S Todd Shute Des Moines, Ia

35 124 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro , Ky

36 90 18L Michael Long Fowler , Il

37 117 D1 Lance Dehm Chatsworth , Il

38 102 36 Kenny Wallace Imperial , Mo

39 39 1W Ray Walsh St Louis, Mo

40 45 63 Bret Eilerman Highland , Il

41 50 14C Rick Conoyer St Peters, Mo

42 29 37JR Morgan Ward Watertown , Sd

43 78 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland , Il

44 14 36E Danny Ems Barnhart , Mo

45 21 0X Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg , Tn

46 104 99S Jesse Sobbing Malvern , Ia

47 19 32Z Nate Zimmer Mattoon , Il

48 64 27R Craig Roden Montgomery , Mo

49 5 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, Mo

50 70 71 Jessie Hoskins Longdale , Ok

51 77 48 Gabe Menser Charleston , Il

52 81 10L Nathon Loney Danville , Oh

53 59 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg , Il

54 54 147 Kyle Stolzer Ste Genevieve, Mo

55 79 2J Jason Russell Eugene , Mo

56 93 70 Brian Bielong Summerfield , Il

57 73 01X Beau Davis Cheney , Ks

58 85 A1X Gary Bentley St Peters, Mo

59 44 2F Ryan Eilers Highland , Il

60 130 21 Seth Daniels Jackson , Oh

61 112 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy , Il

62 47 15M Shane Demey Denison , Ia

63 38 84B Stan Beadles `owensville , In

64 48 4D Doug Tye Troy , Il

65 1 81B Paul Bailey Pocahontas , Il

66 13 11 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, Il

67 32 1D Dean Hoffman Troy , Il

68 118 98 Joe Walsh Fenton , Mo

69 116 113 Rick Gumm Crothersville , In

70 9 2% Nicholas Clubb Coal City, Il

71 43 360 Bj Seets Brighton , Il

72 113 25K Brett Korves Swansea , Il

73 36 30T Larry Bratti Springdale , Ar

74 127 27M Dan Morris Fort Gibson, Ok

75 60 76 Eric Goetter Summerfield , Il

76 72 85G Joseph Giesler St Mary, Mo

77 84 14J Hunter Jessup Cape Girardeau, Mo

78 67 96 Matt Koch Aviston , Il

79 122 37 Dave Crawley Decatur , Il

80 111 31 Mark Anderson Canton , Il

81 125 4M Scott Jarrett Desloge , Mo

82 105 2M David Mitchell Robards , Ky

83 3 7M Clay Money Penokee , Ks

84 75 3G Wade Glover Brighton , Il

85 94 128 Zach Schantz Highland , Il

86 89 4B Cody Bauman Eureka , Il

87 100 14 Billy Smith Desloge , Mo

88 87 101 Jeff Buss Carlyle , Il

89 7 43 Brent Gregory West Point, In

90 74 10S Rick Standridge Collinsville , Il

91 83 10M Chris Morefield Edwards , Il

92 128 19 Terry James Fruitland , Mo

93 96 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur , Il

94 106 3M Tres Mehler Oblong , Il

95 58 61 Butch Weisser Peoria , Il

96 30 5T Rob Timmons Centralia , Il

97 63 19CH Colby Heishman Brooklyn , Ia

98 76 15C Chris Smith Highland , Il

99 69 9G Erny Gingerich Bunker Hill, In

100 12 16C John Clippinger Evansville , In

101 119 21X Christopher Winters Duquoin , Il

102 95 47 Brad Paquet High Ridge, Mo

103 120 88P Joe Puricelli Barnhart , Mo

104 35 45D Matt Dotson Farmington , Mo

105 91 7T Blake Thompson Troy , Il

106 10 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton , Mo

107 53 94 Mark Clary Edwardsville , Il

108 71 48J Jacob Murray Hartford , Ia

109 66 21S Kenny Shaw Bunker Hill, Il

110 123 52 Denny Tribout Jr Millstadt , Il

111 99 99 Bobby Burrows Jackson , Mo

112 26 11K Wyatt Kennedy Palestine , Il

113 82 33 Stephen Muilenburg Sparta , Mo

114 23 36W Gary Williams Imperial , Mo

115 126 70Y Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, Mo

116 115 73B Shad Badder Bates City, Mo

117 61 T Jason Zobrist Highland , Il

118 88 127 Andy Morris Fort Gibson, Ok

119 86 11H John Stanton East Alton, Il

120 131 50 Robert Johnson Jr Millstadt , Il

121 65 1B Douglas Beier Ste Genevieve, Mo

122 108 5 Joe Dresch Brighton , Il

123 6 3D Kevin Lee Granite City, Il

124 92 19C Aaron Canterberry Farmington , Mo

125 101 97 John Rathgeber Fulton , Mo

126 121 34B Brett Beier Perryville , Mo

127 52 6 John Trowbridge North Vernon, In

128 109 10F Todd Ferber Saint Peters, Mo

129 4 1SS Nathan Seale Fort Branch, In

130 114 24J Michael Jessup Cape Girardeau, Mo

131 129 22 Len Garson Pocahontas , Il