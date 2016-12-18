Scott Bloomquist wins $20,000 at the Gateway Dirt Nationals!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS!
Super Late Models – A-Main
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg , Tn
2 5 5 Don O’neal Martinsville , In
3 9 B5 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, Il
4 12 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood , Il
5 10 R5 Hunter Rasdon Jonesboro , Ar
6 4 78 Chad Zobrist Highland , Il
7 13 21JR Billy Moyer Jr Batesville , Ar
8 20 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville , Nc
9 18 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, Il
10 17 15K Justin Kay Wheatland , Ia
11 21 11G Gordy Gundaker St Charles, Mo
12 15 49C Joey Coulter Concord , Nc
13 11 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington , In
14 22 101 Casey Roberts Toccoa , Ga
15 14 6K Michael Kloos Trenton , Il
16 2 25 Jason Feger Bloomington , Il
17 19 26R Tony Jackson Jr. Lebanon , Mo
18 7 32S Chris Simpson Oxford , Ia
19 3 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua , Il
20 16 99M Devin Moran Dresden , Oh
21 8 15L Darrell Lanigan Union , Ky
22 6 12B Kevin Weaver Gibson City, Il
Super Late Models – B-Main 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 4 R5 Hunter Rasdon Jonesboro , Ar
2 2 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood , Il
3 3 6K Michael Kloos Trenton , Il
4 6 99M Devin Moran Dresden , Oh
5 9 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, Il
6 5 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville , Nc
7 13 C8 Timothy Culp Sheridan , Ar
8 17 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville , De
9 10 24HR Rusty Schlenk Weston , Oh
10 8 5T Randy Timms Wheatland , Ok
11 16 24F Scott Fitzpatrick Wheatland , Ia
12 15 27M Mike Schulte Summerfield , Il
13 20 27K Greg Kimmons Pleasant Plains, Il
14 1 53 Ray Cook Brasstown , Nc
15 18 0 Jesse Stovall Billings , Mo
16 12 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston , Mo
17 14 52 Matt Bailey Highland , Il
18 7 53M Rodney Melvin Benton , Il
19 11 1 Casey Montague Trey , Il
20 19 4G Bob Gardner Washington , Il
Super Late Models – B-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 4 B5 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, Il
2 1 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington , In
3 5 21JR Billy Moyer Jr Batesville , Ar
4 3 49C Joey Coulter Concord , Nc
5 7 15K Justin Kay Wheatland , Ia
6 9 26R Tony Jackson Jr. Lebanon , Mo
7 8 11G Gordy Gundaker St Charles, Mo
8 10 21M Tj Markham Sycamore , Il
9 12 24S Jeremy Sneed Bluford , Il
10 11 89 Mike Spatola Manhattan , Il
11 15 14Z Zachary Mcmillan Gladewater , Tx
12 2 10M Jacob Magee Caney , Ks
13 20 17X Matt Santel New Memphis, Il
14 13 33 Tanner English Benton , Ky
15 17 101 Casey Roberts Toccoa , Ga
16 6 10 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, Il
17 18 37 Scott Ward Watertown , Sd
18 14 99L Scott Lewis Denver , Co
19 16 29 Spencer Diercks Davenport , Ia
20 19 30V Mark Voigt Marine , Il
Super Late Models – C-Main 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 3 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville , De
2 2 0 Jesse Stovall Billings , Mo
3 1 4G Bob Gardner Washington , Il
4 6 27K Greg Kimmons Pleasant Plains, Il
5 5 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland , Il
6 11 61 Caleb Ashby Cunningham , Tn
7 14 7T Steve Thorsten Milford , Il
8 19 2M Ricky Mardis West Lafayette, Oh
9 17 45 Scott Bell East Prairie, Mo
10 9 98S Cole Swibold Fairview , Il
11 18 23 Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo
12 8 4X Shannon Scott Herryetta , Ok
13 10 92 Nick Davis Delamar , De
14 12 7D Austin Theiss Hockley , Tx
15 4 S2 Tim Senic Elkins , Wv
16 7 1S Rick Salter Aviston , Il
17 13 15X Payton Looney Republic , Mo
18 15 4S Jason Suhre Highland , Il
19 16 15F Chris Fetter Troy , Mo
20 20 99H Harrison Hall Circleville , Oh
Super Late Models – C-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 101 Casey Roberts Toccoa , Ga
2 3 37 Scott Ward Watertown , Sd
3 5 30V Mark Voigt Marine , Il
4 6 17X Matt Santel New Memphis, Il
5 11 87 Jason Zobrist Highland , Il
6 18 22 Daniel Jacober Highland , Il
7 14 7 David Payne Ward , Ar
8 8 14R Jeff Roth Bentonville , Ar
9 19 8JR Samuel Tolley Butler , In
10 10 10S Steve Beach Eldon , Ms
11 20 47 Brian Mullins Cincinnati , Oh
12 1 00E Jay Elliott Phenix City, Al
13 9 92K Brant Kehrer New Memphis, Il
14 17 30JR Robbie Bauman Fairview , Il
15 7 3C Charles Laplant East Prairie, Mo
16 4 20 Dustin Griffin Camp Point, Il
17 12 1G Jim Gray Lynchburg , Tn
18 13 11H Jeff Herzog Herculaneum , Mo
19 15 44 Matt Taylor Springfield , Il
20 16 88R Russ Ogletree Salem , Al
Super Late Models – D-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 30JR Robbie Bauman Fairview , Il
2 3 45 Scott Bell East Prairie, Mo
3 2 22 Daniel Jacober Highland , Il
4 5 23 Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo
5 6 8JR Samuel Tolley Butler , In
6 11 2M Ricky Mardis West Lafayette, Oh
7 9 47 Brian Mullins Cincinnati , Oh
8 7 99H Harrison Hall Circleville , Oh
9 12 17 Brandon Tibaldi Almo , Ky
10 8 16H Mike Hammerle St Charles, Mo
11 4 88 Jon Driskill Centerton , Mo
12 13 12 Kevin Palmer Woodbine , Md
13 10 14X Reid Millard Jefferson City, Mo
