Scott Bloomquist wins $20,000 at the Gateway Dirt Nationals!

Scott Bloomquist

Super Late Models – A-Main
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 0    Scott Bloomquist    Mooresburg , Tn
2 5 5    Don O’neal    Martinsville , In
3 9 B5    Brandon Sheppard    New Berlin, Il
4 12 32    Bobby Pierce    Oakwood , Il
5 10 R5    Hunter Rasdon    Jonesboro , Ar
6 4 78    Chad Zobrist    Highland , Il
7 13 21JR    Billy Moyer Jr    Batesville , Ar
8 20 2    Nick Hoffman    Mooresville , Nc
9 18 24    Ryan Unzicker    El Paso, Il
10 17 15K    Justin Kay    Wheatland , Ia
11 21 11G    Gordy Gundaker    St Charles, Mo
12 15 49C    Joey Coulter    Concord , Nc
13 11 7R    Kent Robinson    Bloomington , In
14 22 101    Casey Roberts    Toccoa , Ga
15 14 6K    Michael Kloos    Trenton , Il
16 2 25    Jason Feger    Bloomington , Il
17 19 26R    Tony Jackson Jr.    Lebanon , Mo
18 7 32S    Chris Simpson    Oxford , Ia
19 3 18    Shannon Babb    Moweaqua , Il
20 16 99M    Devin Moran    Dresden , Oh
21 8 15L    Darrell Lanigan    Union , Ky
22 6 12B    Kevin Weaver    Gibson City, Il

Super Late Models – B-Main 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 4 R5    Hunter Rasdon    Jonesboro , Ar
2 2 32    Bobby Pierce    Oakwood , Il
3 3 6K    Michael Kloos    Trenton , Il
4 6 99M    Devin Moran    Dresden , Oh
5 9 24    Ryan Unzicker    El Paso, Il
6 5 2    Nick Hoffman    Mooresville , Nc
7 13 C8    Timothy Culp    Sheridan , Ar
8 17 11    Austin Hubbard    Bridgeville , De
9 10 24HR    Rusty Schlenk    Weston , Oh
10 8 5T    Randy Timms    Wheatland , Ok
11 16 24F    Scott Fitzpatrick    Wheatland , Ia
12 15 27M    Mike Schulte    Summerfield , Il
13 20 27K    Greg Kimmons    Pleasant Plains, Il
14 1 53    Ray Cook    Brasstown , Nc
15 18 0    Jesse Stovall    Billings , Mo
16 12 94    Austin Rettig    Sikeston , Mo
17 14 52    Matt Bailey    Highland , Il
18 7 53M    Rodney Melvin    Benton , Il
19 11 1    Casey Montague    Trey , Il
20 19 4G    Bob Gardner    Washington , Il

Super Late Models – B-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 4 B5    Brandon Sheppard    New Berlin, Il
2 1 7R    Kent Robinson    Bloomington , In
3 5 21JR    Billy Moyer Jr    Batesville , Ar
4 3 49C    Joey Coulter    Concord , Nc
5 7 15K    Justin Kay    Wheatland , Ia
6 9 26R    Tony Jackson Jr.    Lebanon , Mo
7 8 11G    Gordy Gundaker    St Charles, Mo
8 10 21M    Tj Markham    Sycamore , Il
9 12 24S    Jeremy Sneed    Bluford , Il
10 11 89    Mike Spatola    Manhattan , Il
11 15 14Z    Zachary Mcmillan    Gladewater , Tx
12 2 10M    Jacob Magee    Caney , Ks
13 20 17X    Matt Santel    New Memphis, Il
14 13 33    Tanner English    Benton , Ky
15 17 101    Casey Roberts    Toccoa , Ga
16 6 10    Daryn Klein    Fairview Heights, Il
17 18 37    Scott Ward    Watertown , Sd
18 14 99L    Scott Lewis    Denver , Co
19 16 29    Spencer Diercks    Davenport , Ia
20 19 30V    Mark Voigt    Marine , Il

Super Late Models – C-Main 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 3 11    Austin Hubbard    Bridgeville , De
2 2 0    Jesse Stovall    Billings , Mo
3 1 4G    Bob Gardner    Washington , Il
4 6 27K    Greg Kimmons    Pleasant Plains, Il
5 5 15V    Kolby Vandenbergh    Ashland , Il
6 11 61    Caleb Ashby    Cunningham , Tn
7 14 7T    Steve Thorsten    Milford , Il
8 19 2M    Ricky Mardis    West Lafayette, Oh
9 17 45    Scott Bell    East Prairie, Mo
10 9 98S    Cole Swibold    Fairview , Il
11 18 23    Cody Holtkamp    Holts Summit, Mo
12 8 4X    Shannon Scott    Herryetta , Ok
13 10 92    Nick Davis    Delamar , De
14 12 7D    Austin Theiss    Hockley , Tx
15 4 S2    Tim Senic    Elkins , Wv
16 7 1S    Rick Salter    Aviston , Il
17 13 15X    Payton Looney    Republic , Mo
18 15 4S    Jason Suhre    Highland , Il
19 16 15F    Chris Fetter    Troy , Mo
20 20 99H    Harrison Hall    Circleville , Oh

Super Late Models – C-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 101    Casey Roberts    Toccoa , Ga
2 3 37    Scott Ward    Watertown , Sd
3 5 30V    Mark Voigt    Marine , Il
4 6 17X    Matt Santel    New Memphis, Il
5 11 87    Jason Zobrist    Highland , Il
6 18 22    Daniel Jacober    Highland , Il
7 14 7    David Payne    Ward , Ar
8 8 14R    Jeff Roth    Bentonville , Ar
9 19 8JR    Samuel Tolley    Butler , In
10 10 10S    Steve Beach    Eldon , Ms
11 20 47    Brian Mullins    Cincinnati , Oh
12 1 00E    Jay Elliott    Phenix City, Al
13 9 92K    Brant Kehrer    New Memphis, Il
14 17 30JR    Robbie Bauman    Fairview , Il
15 7 3C    Charles Laplant    East Prairie, Mo
16 4 20    Dustin Griffin    Camp Point, Il
17 12 1G    Jim Gray    Lynchburg , Tn
18 13 11H    Jeff Herzog    Herculaneum , Mo
19 15 44    Matt Taylor    Springfield , Il
20 16 88R    Russ Ogletree    Salem , Al

Super Late Models – D-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 30JR    Robbie Bauman    Fairview , Il
2 3 45    Scott Bell    East Prairie, Mo
3 2 22    Daniel Jacober    Highland , Il
4 5 23    Cody Holtkamp    Holts Summit, Mo
5 6 8JR    Samuel Tolley    Butler , In
6 11 2M    Ricky Mardis    West Lafayette, Oh
7 9 47    Brian Mullins    Cincinnati , Oh
8 7 99H    Harrison Hall    Circleville , Oh
9 12 17    Brandon Tibaldi    Almo , Ky
10 8 16H    Mike Hammerle    St Charles, Mo
11 4 88    Jon Driskill    Centerton , Mo
12 13 12    Kevin Palmer    Woodbine , Md
13 10 14X    Reid Millard    Jefferson City, Mo

4 comments

  1. Christopher Dicken
    December 18, 2016 at 11:23 am

    So much butthurt lol everyone hates the best

    Reply
  2. Matt Becky Collier Stump
    December 18, 2016 at 2:52 pm

    will this be on TV later

    Reply
  3. Matthew Bandy
    December 18, 2016 at 7:30 pm

    To bad he got boo d when got introduced then told every to suck it. Stay classy Scott

    Reply
  4. Jeff Murray
    December 18, 2016 at 10:39 pm

    What an awsome 3 days of racing!! Don’t like won won but oh well. The fast guys took themselves out!! Hope they do it again next year!!!!

    Reply

