Scott Bloomquist wins $20,000 at the Gateway Dirt Nationals!

Super Late Models – A-Main

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg , Tn

2 5 5 Don O’neal Martinsville , In

3 9 B5 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, Il

4 12 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood , Il

5 10 R5 Hunter Rasdon Jonesboro , Ar

6 4 78 Chad Zobrist Highland , Il

7 13 21JR Billy Moyer Jr Batesville , Ar

8 20 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville , Nc

9 18 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, Il

10 17 15K Justin Kay Wheatland , Ia

11 21 11G Gordy Gundaker St Charles, Mo

12 15 49C Joey Coulter Concord , Nc

13 11 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington , In

14 22 101 Casey Roberts Toccoa , Ga

15 14 6K Michael Kloos Trenton , Il

16 2 25 Jason Feger Bloomington , Il

17 19 26R Tony Jackson Jr. Lebanon , Mo

18 7 32S Chris Simpson Oxford , Ia

19 3 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua , Il

20 16 99M Devin Moran Dresden , Oh

21 8 15L Darrell Lanigan Union , Ky

22 6 12B Kevin Weaver Gibson City, Il

Super Late Models – B-Main 2

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 4 R5 Hunter Rasdon Jonesboro , Ar

2 2 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood , Il

3 3 6K Michael Kloos Trenton , Il

4 6 99M Devin Moran Dresden , Oh

5 9 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, Il

6 5 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville , Nc

7 13 C8 Timothy Culp Sheridan , Ar

8 17 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville , De

9 10 24HR Rusty Schlenk Weston , Oh

10 8 5T Randy Timms Wheatland , Ok

11 16 24F Scott Fitzpatrick Wheatland , Ia

12 15 27M Mike Schulte Summerfield , Il

13 20 27K Greg Kimmons Pleasant Plains, Il

14 1 53 Ray Cook Brasstown , Nc

15 18 0 Jesse Stovall Billings , Mo

16 12 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston , Mo

17 14 52 Matt Bailey Highland , Il

18 7 53M Rodney Melvin Benton , Il

19 11 1 Casey Montague Trey , Il

20 19 4G Bob Gardner Washington , Il

Super Late Models – B-Main 1

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 4 B5 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, Il

2 1 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington , In

3 5 21JR Billy Moyer Jr Batesville , Ar

4 3 49C Joey Coulter Concord , Nc

5 7 15K Justin Kay Wheatland , Ia

6 9 26R Tony Jackson Jr. Lebanon , Mo

7 8 11G Gordy Gundaker St Charles, Mo

8 10 21M Tj Markham Sycamore , Il

9 12 24S Jeremy Sneed Bluford , Il

10 11 89 Mike Spatola Manhattan , Il

11 15 14Z Zachary Mcmillan Gladewater , Tx

12 2 10M Jacob Magee Caney , Ks

13 20 17X Matt Santel New Memphis, Il

14 13 33 Tanner English Benton , Ky

15 17 101 Casey Roberts Toccoa , Ga

16 6 10 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, Il

17 18 37 Scott Ward Watertown , Sd

18 14 99L Scott Lewis Denver , Co

19 16 29 Spencer Diercks Davenport , Ia

20 19 30V Mark Voigt Marine , Il

Super Late Models – C-Main 2

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 3 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville , De

2 2 0 Jesse Stovall Billings , Mo

3 1 4G Bob Gardner Washington , Il

4 6 27K Greg Kimmons Pleasant Plains, Il

5 5 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland , Il

6 11 61 Caleb Ashby Cunningham , Tn

7 14 7T Steve Thorsten Milford , Il

8 19 2M Ricky Mardis West Lafayette, Oh

9 17 45 Scott Bell East Prairie, Mo

10 9 98S Cole Swibold Fairview , Il

11 18 23 Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo

12 8 4X Shannon Scott Herryetta , Ok

13 10 92 Nick Davis Delamar , De

14 12 7D Austin Theiss Hockley , Tx

15 4 S2 Tim Senic Elkins , Wv

16 7 1S Rick Salter Aviston , Il

17 13 15X Payton Looney Republic , Mo

18 15 4S Jason Suhre Highland , Il

19 16 15F Chris Fetter Troy , Mo

20 20 99H Harrison Hall Circleville , Oh

Super Late Models – C-Main 1

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 2 101 Casey Roberts Toccoa , Ga

2 3 37 Scott Ward Watertown , Sd

3 5 30V Mark Voigt Marine , Il

4 6 17X Matt Santel New Memphis, Il

5 11 87 Jason Zobrist Highland , Il

6 18 22 Daniel Jacober Highland , Il

7 14 7 David Payne Ward , Ar

8 8 14R Jeff Roth Bentonville , Ar

9 19 8JR Samuel Tolley Butler , In

10 10 10S Steve Beach Eldon , Ms

11 20 47 Brian Mullins Cincinnati , Oh

12 1 00E Jay Elliott Phenix City, Al

13 9 92K Brant Kehrer New Memphis, Il

14 17 30JR Robbie Bauman Fairview , Il

15 7 3C Charles Laplant East Prairie, Mo

16 4 20 Dustin Griffin Camp Point, Il

17 12 1G Jim Gray Lynchburg , Tn

18 13 11H Jeff Herzog Herculaneum , Mo

19 15 44 Matt Taylor Springfield , Il

20 16 88R Russ Ogletree Salem , Al

Super Late Models – D-Main 1

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 30JR Robbie Bauman Fairview , Il

2 3 45 Scott Bell East Prairie, Mo

3 2 22 Daniel Jacober Highland , Il

4 5 23 Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo

5 6 8JR Samuel Tolley Butler , In

6 11 2M Ricky Mardis West Lafayette, Oh

7 9 47 Brian Mullins Cincinnati , Oh

8 7 99H Harrison Hall Circleville , Oh

9 12 17 Brandon Tibaldi Almo , Ky

10 8 16H Mike Hammerle St Charles, Mo

11 4 88 Jon Driskill Centerton , Mo

12 13 12 Kevin Palmer Woodbine , Md

13 10 14X Reid Millard Jefferson City, Mo