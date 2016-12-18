Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Tommie Seets, Jr. claims $10,000 win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals

Tommie Seets, Jr. claims $10,000 win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals

Tommie Seets, Jr.

Modifieds – A-Main
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 6 9S    Tommie Seets Jr    Alton , Il
2 5 41M    Brent Mullins    Litchfield , Il
3 1 89    Bobby Bittle    New Athens, Il
4 17 3L    Jeff Leka    Buffalo , Il
5 13 25    Tyler Nicely    Owensboro , Ky
6 15 16X    Kyle Steffens    St Charles, Mo
7 4 18C    Matt Cooper    Mckenzie , Tn
8 22 5    David Wietholder    Liberty , Il
9 20 18    Jeffery Ledford    Pontiac , Il
10 21 36    Kenny Wallace    Imperial , Mo
11 19 T6    Tommy Sheppard Jr    New Berlin, Il
12 7 96M    Mike Mckinney    Plainfield , Il
13 9 18L    Michael Long    Fowler , Il
14 12 5S    Todd Shute    Des Moines, Ia
15 18 10X    Jim Black    Bonne Terre, Mo
16 14 3E    Robbie Eilers    Highland , Il
17 10 92    Tyler Droste    Waterloo , Ia
18 8 C8    Timothy Culp    Sheridan , Ar
19 11 10Y    Trent Young    Crofton , Ky
20 16 99W    Christopher Arnold    Chesterfield , Va
21 2 24H    Mike Harrison    Highland , Il
22 3 2    Nick Hoffman    Mooresville , Nc

Modifieds – B-Main 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 92    Tyler Droste    Waterloo , Ia
2 3 5S    Todd Shute    Des Moines, Ia
3 4 3E    Robbie Eilers    Highland , Il
4 2 99W    Christopher Arnold    Chesterfield , Va
5 5 10X    Jim Black    Bonne Terre, Mo
6 6 18    Jeffery Ledford    Pontiac , Il
7 9 36    Kenny Wallace    Imperial , Mo
8 14 4B    Cody Bauman    Eureka , Il
9 19 51    Timmy Hill    House Springs, Mo
10 8 15C    Chris Smith    Highland , Il
11 15 31    Mark Anderson    Canton , Il
12 16 12L    Lucas Lee    Paris , Tn
13 10 99S    Jesse Sobbing    Malvern , Ia
14 20 2M    David Mitchell    Robards , Ky
15 11 70    Brian Bielong    Summerfield , Il
16 7 84    Tyler Deibert    Highland , Il
17 12 15K    Justin Kay    Wheatland , Ia
18 17 36E    Danny Ems    Barnhart , Mo
19 13 10R    Curt Rhodes    Taylorsville , Il
20 18 98    Joe Walsh    Fenton , Mo

Modifieds – B-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 18L    Michael Long    Fowler , Il
2 5 10Y    Trent Young    Crofton , Ky
3 1 25    Tyler Nicely    Owensboro , Ky
4 4 16X    Kyle Steffens    St Charles, Mo
5 8 3L    Jeff Leka    Buffalo , Il
6 3 T6    Tommy Sheppard Jr    New Berlin, Il
7 10 7M    Clay Money    Penokee , Ks
8 9 1W    Ray Walsh    St Louis, Mo
9 14 01X    Beau Davis    Cheney , Ks
10 18 8B    Brendan Bittle    New Athens, Il
11 19 14    Billy Smith    Desloge , Mo
12 7 1R    Ryan Mikkelson    Jamestown , Nd
13 6 15    Clayton Miller    Elkton , Ky
14 11 1Z    Zach Hoffman    Troy , Il
15 12 7    Matt Maier    Rantoul , Il
16 13 25W    Allen Weisser    Peoria , Il
17 17 44KC    Kc Burdette    Parkersburg , Wv
18 16 2J    Jason Russell    Eugene , Mo
19 15 D1    Lance Dehm    Chatsworth , Il
20 20 110    Chase Copeland    Paducah , Ky

Modifieds – C-Main 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 36E    Danny Ems    Barnhart , Mo
2 2 98    Joe Walsh    Fenton , Mo
3 4 51    Timmy Hill    House Springs, Mo
4 3 2M    David Mitchell    Robards , Ky
5 5 101    Jeff Buss    Carlyle , Il
6 6 5T    Rob Timmons    Centralia , Il
7 10 2%    Nicholas Clubb    Coal City, Il
8 11 27R    Craig Roden    Montgomery , Mo
9 20 4D    Doug Tye    Troy , Il
10 17 147    Kyle Stolzer    Ste Genevieve, Mo
11 15 85G    Joseph Giesler    St Mary, Mo
12 7 3G    Wade Glover    Brighton , Il
13 9 8K    Brody Pompe    Philomath , Or
14 8 15M    Shane Demey    Denison , Ia
15 13 A1X    Gary Bentley    St Peters, Mo
16 18 27M    Dan Morris    Fort Gibson, Ok
17 19 16C    John Clippinger    Evansville , In
18 12 10L    Nathon Loney    Danville , Oh
19 14 10S    Rick Standridge    Collinsville , Il
20 16 63    Bret Eilerman    Highland , Il

Modifieds – C-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 44KC    Kc Burdette    Parkersburg , Wv
2 2 8B    Brendan Bittle    New Athens, Il
3 4 E55    Chad Sellers    Breese , Il
4 3 110    Chase Copeland    Paducah , Ky
5 6 14    Billy Smith    Desloge , Mo
6 15 1D    Dean Hoffman    Troy , Il
7 8 19CH    Colby Heishman    Brooklyn , Ia
8 12 113    Rick Gumm    Crothersville , In
9 10 33J    Jeff Vernier    Freeburg , Il
10 17 43    Brent Gregory    West Point, In
11 9 52    Denny Tribout Jr    Millstadt , Il
12 14 4M    Scott Jarrett    Desloge , Mo
13 20 2F    Ryan Eilers    Highland , Il
14 5 61    Butch Weisser    Peoria , Il
15 7 48    Gabe Menser    Charleston , Il
16 19 14C    Rick Conoyer    St Peters, Mo
17 18 10M    Chris Morefield    Edwards , Il
18 11 37    Dave Crawley    Decatur , Il
19 13 01W    Derrick Black    Bonne Terre, Mo
20 16 76    Eric Goetter    Summerfield , Il

Modifieds – D-Main 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 147    Kyle Stolzer    Ste Genevieve, Mo
2 6 27M    Dan Morris    Fort Gibson, Ok
3 10 16C    John Clippinger    Evansville , In
4 7 4D    Doug Tye    Troy , Il
5 5 3M    Tres Mehler    Oblong , Il
6 3 96    Matt Koch    Aviston , Il
7 8 5    David Wietholder    Liberty , Il
8 2 19    Terry James    Fruitland , Mo
9 4 77    Ray Bollinger    Kewanee , Il
10 9 37JR    Morgan Ward    Watertown , Sd
11 11 21    Seth Daniels    Jackson , Oh
12 12 71    Jessie Hoskins    Longdale , Ok
13 13 25K    Brett Korves    Swansea , Il
14 14 11    Zane Oedewaldt    Hanna City, Il
15 15 14J    Hunter Jessup    Cape Girardeau, Mo

Modifieds – D-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 43    Brent Gregory    West Point, In
2 2 10M    Chris Morefield    Edwards , Il
3 3 14C    Rick Conoyer    St Peters, Mo
4 5 2F    Ryan Eilers    Highland , Il
5 8 517    Rick Hamilton    Decatur , Il
6 4 32Z    Nate Zimmer    Mattoon , Il
7 6 70Y    Jeff Yates    Moscow Mills, Mo
8 7 9G    Erny Gingerich    Bunker Hill, In
9 9 81B    Paul Bailey    Pocahontas , Il
10 10 128    Zach Schantz    Highland , Il
11 11 54    Shaun Horstmann    Highland , Il
12 12 84B    Stan Beadles    `owensville , In
13 13 30T    Larry Bratti    Springdale , Ar
14 14 36W    Gary Williams    Imperial , Mo
15 15 0X    Scott Bloomquist    Mooresburg , Tn

