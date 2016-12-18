Tommie Seets, Jr. claims $10,000 win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS!
Modifieds – A-Main
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 6 9S Tommie Seets Jr Alton , Il
2 5 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield , Il
3 1 89 Bobby Bittle New Athens, Il
4 17 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo , Il
5 13 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro , Ky
6 15 16X Kyle Steffens St Charles, Mo
7 4 18C Matt Cooper Mckenzie , Tn
8 22 5 David Wietholder Liberty , Il
9 20 18 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac , Il
10 21 36 Kenny Wallace Imperial , Mo
11 19 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, Il
12 7 96M Mike Mckinney Plainfield , Il
13 9 18L Michael Long Fowler , Il
14 12 5S Todd Shute Des Moines, Ia
15 18 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, Mo
16 14 3E Robbie Eilers Highland , Il
17 10 92 Tyler Droste Waterloo , Ia
18 8 C8 Timothy Culp Sheridan , Ar
19 11 10Y Trent Young Crofton , Ky
20 16 99W Christopher Arnold Chesterfield , Va
21 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland , Il
22 3 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville , Nc
Modifieds – B-Main 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 92 Tyler Droste Waterloo , Ia
2 3 5S Todd Shute Des Moines, Ia
3 4 3E Robbie Eilers Highland , Il
4 2 99W Christopher Arnold Chesterfield , Va
5 5 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, Mo
6 6 18 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac , Il
7 9 36 Kenny Wallace Imperial , Mo
8 14 4B Cody Bauman Eureka , Il
9 19 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, Mo
10 8 15C Chris Smith Highland , Il
11 15 31 Mark Anderson Canton , Il
12 16 12L Lucas Lee Paris , Tn
13 10 99S Jesse Sobbing Malvern , Ia
14 20 2M David Mitchell Robards , Ky
15 11 70 Brian Bielong Summerfield , Il
16 7 84 Tyler Deibert Highland , Il
17 12 15K Justin Kay Wheatland , Ia
18 17 36E Danny Ems Barnhart , Mo
19 13 10R Curt Rhodes Taylorsville , Il
20 18 98 Joe Walsh Fenton , Mo
Modifieds – B-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 2 18L Michael Long Fowler , Il
2 5 10Y Trent Young Crofton , Ky
3 1 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro , Ky
4 4 16X Kyle Steffens St Charles, Mo
5 8 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo , Il
6 3 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, Il
7 10 7M Clay Money Penokee , Ks
8 9 1W Ray Walsh St Louis, Mo
9 14 01X Beau Davis Cheney , Ks
10 18 8B Brendan Bittle New Athens, Il
11 19 14 Billy Smith Desloge , Mo
12 7 1R Ryan Mikkelson Jamestown , Nd
13 6 15 Clayton Miller Elkton , Ky
14 11 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy , Il
15 12 7 Matt Maier Rantoul , Il
16 13 25W Allen Weisser Peoria , Il
17 17 44KC Kc Burdette Parkersburg , Wv
18 16 2J Jason Russell Eugene , Mo
19 15 D1 Lance Dehm Chatsworth , Il
20 20 110 Chase Copeland Paducah , Ky
Modifieds – C-Main 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 36E Danny Ems Barnhart , Mo
2 2 98 Joe Walsh Fenton , Mo
3 4 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, Mo
4 3 2M David Mitchell Robards , Ky
5 5 101 Jeff Buss Carlyle , Il
6 6 5T Rob Timmons Centralia , Il
7 10 2% Nicholas Clubb Coal City, Il
8 11 27R Craig Roden Montgomery , Mo
9 20 4D Doug Tye Troy , Il
10 17 147 Kyle Stolzer Ste Genevieve, Mo
11 15 85G Joseph Giesler St Mary, Mo
12 7 3G Wade Glover Brighton , Il
13 9 8K Brody Pompe Philomath , Or
14 8 15M Shane Demey Denison , Ia
15 13 A1X Gary Bentley St Peters, Mo
16 18 27M Dan Morris Fort Gibson, Ok
17 19 16C John Clippinger Evansville , In
18 12 10L Nathon Loney Danville , Oh
19 14 10S Rick Standridge Collinsville , Il
20 16 63 Bret Eilerman Highland , Il
Modifieds – C-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 44KC Kc Burdette Parkersburg , Wv
2 2 8B Brendan Bittle New Athens, Il
3 4 E55 Chad Sellers Breese , Il
4 3 110 Chase Copeland Paducah , Ky
5 6 14 Billy Smith Desloge , Mo
6 15 1D Dean Hoffman Troy , Il
7 8 19CH Colby Heishman Brooklyn , Ia
8 12 113 Rick Gumm Crothersville , In
9 10 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg , Il
10 17 43 Brent Gregory West Point, In
11 9 52 Denny Tribout Jr Millstadt , Il
12 14 4M Scott Jarrett Desloge , Mo
13 20 2F Ryan Eilers Highland , Il
14 5 61 Butch Weisser Peoria , Il
15 7 48 Gabe Menser Charleston , Il
16 19 14C Rick Conoyer St Peters, Mo
17 18 10M Chris Morefield Edwards , Il
18 11 37 Dave Crawley Decatur , Il
19 13 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, Mo
20 16 76 Eric Goetter Summerfield , Il
Modifieds – D-Main 2
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 147 Kyle Stolzer Ste Genevieve, Mo
2 6 27M Dan Morris Fort Gibson, Ok
3 10 16C John Clippinger Evansville , In
4 7 4D Doug Tye Troy , Il
5 5 3M Tres Mehler Oblong , Il
6 3 96 Matt Koch Aviston , Il
7 8 5 David Wietholder Liberty , Il
8 2 19 Terry James Fruitland , Mo
9 4 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee , Il
10 9 37JR Morgan Ward Watertown , Sd
11 11 21 Seth Daniels Jackson , Oh
12 12 71 Jessie Hoskins Longdale , Ok
13 13 25K Brett Korves Swansea , Il
14 14 11 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, Il
15 15 14J Hunter Jessup Cape Girardeau, Mo
Modifieds – D-Main 1
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown
1 1 43 Brent Gregory West Point, In
2 2 10M Chris Morefield Edwards , Il
3 3 14C Rick Conoyer St Peters, Mo
4 5 2F Ryan Eilers Highland , Il
5 8 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur , Il
6 4 32Z Nate Zimmer Mattoon , Il
7 6 70Y Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, Mo
8 7 9G Erny Gingerich Bunker Hill, In
9 9 81B Paul Bailey Pocahontas , Il
10 10 128 Zach Schantz Highland , Il
11 11 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland , Il
12 12 84B Stan Beadles `owensville , In
13 13 30T Larry Bratti Springdale , Ar
14 14 36W Gary Williams Imperial , Mo
15 15 0X Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg , Tn
