Tommie Seets, Jr. claims $10,000 win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals

Modifieds – A-Main

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 6 9S Tommie Seets Jr Alton , Il

2 5 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield , Il

3 1 89 Bobby Bittle New Athens, Il

4 17 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo , Il

5 13 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro , Ky

6 15 16X Kyle Steffens St Charles, Mo

7 4 18C Matt Cooper Mckenzie , Tn

8 22 5 David Wietholder Liberty , Il

9 20 18 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac , Il

10 21 36 Kenny Wallace Imperial , Mo

11 19 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, Il

12 7 96M Mike Mckinney Plainfield , Il

13 9 18L Michael Long Fowler , Il

14 12 5S Todd Shute Des Moines, Ia

15 18 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, Mo

16 14 3E Robbie Eilers Highland , Il

17 10 92 Tyler Droste Waterloo , Ia

18 8 C8 Timothy Culp Sheridan , Ar

19 11 10Y Trent Young Crofton , Ky

20 16 99W Christopher Arnold Chesterfield , Va

21 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland , Il

22 3 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville , Nc

Modifieds – B-Main 2

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 92 Tyler Droste Waterloo , Ia

2 3 5S Todd Shute Des Moines, Ia

3 4 3E Robbie Eilers Highland , Il

4 2 99W Christopher Arnold Chesterfield , Va

5 5 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, Mo

6 6 18 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac , Il

7 9 36 Kenny Wallace Imperial , Mo

8 14 4B Cody Bauman Eureka , Il

9 19 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, Mo

10 8 15C Chris Smith Highland , Il

11 15 31 Mark Anderson Canton , Il

12 16 12L Lucas Lee Paris , Tn

13 10 99S Jesse Sobbing Malvern , Ia

14 20 2M David Mitchell Robards , Ky

15 11 70 Brian Bielong Summerfield , Il

16 7 84 Tyler Deibert Highland , Il

17 12 15K Justin Kay Wheatland , Ia

18 17 36E Danny Ems Barnhart , Mo

19 13 10R Curt Rhodes Taylorsville , Il

20 18 98 Joe Walsh Fenton , Mo

Modifieds – B-Main 1

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 2 18L Michael Long Fowler , Il

2 5 10Y Trent Young Crofton , Ky

3 1 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro , Ky

4 4 16X Kyle Steffens St Charles, Mo

5 8 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo , Il

6 3 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, Il

7 10 7M Clay Money Penokee , Ks

8 9 1W Ray Walsh St Louis, Mo

9 14 01X Beau Davis Cheney , Ks

10 18 8B Brendan Bittle New Athens, Il

11 19 14 Billy Smith Desloge , Mo

12 7 1R Ryan Mikkelson Jamestown , Nd

13 6 15 Clayton Miller Elkton , Ky

14 11 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy , Il

15 12 7 Matt Maier Rantoul , Il

16 13 25W Allen Weisser Peoria , Il

17 17 44KC Kc Burdette Parkersburg , Wv

18 16 2J Jason Russell Eugene , Mo

19 15 D1 Lance Dehm Chatsworth , Il

20 20 110 Chase Copeland Paducah , Ky

Modifieds – C-Main 2

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 36E Danny Ems Barnhart , Mo

2 2 98 Joe Walsh Fenton , Mo

3 4 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, Mo

4 3 2M David Mitchell Robards , Ky

5 5 101 Jeff Buss Carlyle , Il

6 6 5T Rob Timmons Centralia , Il

7 10 2% Nicholas Clubb Coal City, Il

8 11 27R Craig Roden Montgomery , Mo

9 20 4D Doug Tye Troy , Il

10 17 147 Kyle Stolzer Ste Genevieve, Mo

11 15 85G Joseph Giesler St Mary, Mo

12 7 3G Wade Glover Brighton , Il

13 9 8K Brody Pompe Philomath , Or

14 8 15M Shane Demey Denison , Ia

15 13 A1X Gary Bentley St Peters, Mo

16 18 27M Dan Morris Fort Gibson, Ok

17 19 16C John Clippinger Evansville , In

18 12 10L Nathon Loney Danville , Oh

19 14 10S Rick Standridge Collinsville , Il

20 16 63 Bret Eilerman Highland , Il

Modifieds – C-Main 1

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 44KC Kc Burdette Parkersburg , Wv

2 2 8B Brendan Bittle New Athens, Il

3 4 E55 Chad Sellers Breese , Il

4 3 110 Chase Copeland Paducah , Ky

5 6 14 Billy Smith Desloge , Mo

6 15 1D Dean Hoffman Troy , Il

7 8 19CH Colby Heishman Brooklyn , Ia

8 12 113 Rick Gumm Crothersville , In

9 10 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg , Il

10 17 43 Brent Gregory West Point, In

11 9 52 Denny Tribout Jr Millstadt , Il

12 14 4M Scott Jarrett Desloge , Mo

13 20 2F Ryan Eilers Highland , Il

14 5 61 Butch Weisser Peoria , Il

15 7 48 Gabe Menser Charleston , Il

16 19 14C Rick Conoyer St Peters, Mo

17 18 10M Chris Morefield Edwards , Il

18 11 37 Dave Crawley Decatur , Il

19 13 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, Mo

20 16 76 Eric Goetter Summerfield , Il

Modifieds – D-Main 2

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 147 Kyle Stolzer Ste Genevieve, Mo

2 6 27M Dan Morris Fort Gibson, Ok

3 10 16C John Clippinger Evansville , In

4 7 4D Doug Tye Troy , Il

5 5 3M Tres Mehler Oblong , Il

6 3 96 Matt Koch Aviston , Il

7 8 5 David Wietholder Liberty , Il

8 2 19 Terry James Fruitland , Mo

9 4 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee , Il

10 9 37JR Morgan Ward Watertown , Sd

11 11 21 Seth Daniels Jackson , Oh

12 12 71 Jessie Hoskins Longdale , Ok

13 13 25K Brett Korves Swansea , Il

14 14 11 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, Il

15 15 14J Hunter Jessup Cape Girardeau, Mo

Modifieds – D-Main 1

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown

1 1 43 Brent Gregory West Point, In

2 2 10M Chris Morefield Edwards , Il

3 3 14C Rick Conoyer St Peters, Mo

4 5 2F Ryan Eilers Highland , Il

5 8 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur , Il

6 4 32Z Nate Zimmer Mattoon , Il

7 6 70Y Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, Mo

8 7 9G Erny Gingerich Bunker Hill, In

9 9 81B Paul Bailey Pocahontas , Il

10 10 128 Zach Schantz Highland , Il

11 11 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland , Il

12 12 84B Stan Beadles `owensville , In

13 13 30T Larry Bratti Springdale , Ar

14 14 36W Gary Williams Imperial , Mo

15 15 0X Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg , Tn