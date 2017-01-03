Allstar Midget Series Joins POWRi in 2017

Belleville, IL – The youthful and thriving Allstar Midget Series based out of the Kansas City, Missouri region will join POWRi in 2017. The goal of the Allstar Midget Series at its inception in 2014 was to bring midget racing back to the Kansas City area on a regular basis, after a 40 year absence. This goal has been accomplished and the next task for the Allstar Midget Series is to continue on the trajectory of growth for the series, building on their solid footing in the Kansas City region.

“Sanctioning the Allstar Midget Series is an excellent way to promote the growth of midget racing, while still giving teams the ability to run a local track on a fairly regular basis,” said POWRi Director of Competition, Jason McCord.

Staying true to its roots, the POWRi Allstar Outlaw Midget Series will continue running a Chili Bowl set of rules in which various types of midgets will be allowed to run. Ray Boyles, current owner of the Allstar Midget Series, will continue as the Director of the POWRi Allstar Midget Series.

“POWRi has shown us year after year that they are the type of organization that we want to be involved with,” stated Allstar Midget Series owner Ray Boyles. “This is something we probably should have done last year, but going forward, this will allow us to race together and continue focusing on the growth of midget racing in the Kansas City area.”

Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri will host the POWRi Allstar Outlaw Midget Series on a bi-weekly basis. An approximate 20 to 25 race schedule will be released in early 2017, located on www.powri.com under the SCHEDULE/RESULTS tab, in the POWRi Allstar Midget section. “This is a great opportunity for Valley Speedway to have the support of both sanctioning bodies and grow midget racing in the Kansas area” said Owner Dennis Shrout. Valley Speedway will supply an end of the year point fund and contingencies.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.