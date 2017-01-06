Wild West Shootout Kicks off Saturday at Arizona Raceway

Lonnie Wheatley, QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (January 6, 2017) – The New Year officially gets going in a big way with six full nights of Super Late Model action beginning with the first round of the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at Arizona Speedway on Saturday night.

Following Saturday night’s opener, the Wild West Shootout that also includes USRA Modifieds and X Modifieds resumes with Round Two on Sunday night and then a midweek card on Wednesday before wrapping up with three consecutive rounds next Friday, Saturday and Sunday (January 13-15).

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience boosting the winner’s share for the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport to $12,000 on the January 15 finale.

In addition to the healthy purse money up for grabs each night, a points fund is in place as well for the Super Late Models as well as the MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds and RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson with more than $200,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Jonathan Davenport topped three of six Super Late Model main events last year to earn the Wild West Shootout championship Todd Schute taking the Modified title and Grant Southworth earning the X-Mod crown.

Six-day General Admission tickets for the event can be purchased for just $100, giving race fans an opportunity to enjoy all six nights for less than $17 per night. Single day tickets are just $20 with the Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25. Fans that take advantage of the 6-day discounted pass will enjoy the final night of the Wild West Shootout absolutely free.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000. The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona. Please use event name “Wild West Shootout” when making reservations.

Saturday and Sunday races will go green at 5 p.m. with Wednesday and Friday events starting at 7 p.m.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, Bad Boy Off-Road, Bakersfield Karting Experience and The Courtyard by Marriott.