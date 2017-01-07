20 Drivers Looking At $6,363.63 Check To Honor Clauson In VIROC IX

TULSA, Okla. (January 7, 2017) The Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions goes into its ninth year with a field of 20 former VIROC winners, Owner Champion choices, and Chili Bowl Driver champions set for the 20 lap shootout.

Normally a $2,500 to win event for these select drivers, this year’s will bring an added bonus to the winner thanks to Doug and Mary Harris with HE&M SAW as well as Greg and Kim Stewart with Fast Lane Racing Apparel. In honor of Bryan Clauson, the winner will walk away with an amount to honor Clauson’s No. 63 with the winner earning $6,363.63.

Stewart, whose daughter Lauren was engaged to Clauson, said of the tribute to 63, “We talked about different ways to honor Bryan’s many successes on the track. Paying the winner of the VIROC $6,363.63 seemed like the thing to do. Bryan will always be our favorite Chili Bowl Champion.”

Speaking with Doug Harris on his help to bring the payout to $6,363.63, he said, “Bryan embodied the spirit of competitiveness and kindness that we at HE&M Saw believe in. We are proud to be part of honoring the 2014 Chili Bowl champion.”

Nevada’s Tanner Thorson is the defending champion of the VIROC. Earning his entry into the eight annual event via the National Midget Driver of the Year, his VIROC triumph gives him a permanent entry into the annual Tuesday shootout. Without the win, Thorson would have been in again as back-to-back NMDotY. In eight previous races, the Swindell name has ruled with Sammy taking four and Kevin one. The only other winners include Brad Loyet, Kyle Larson, and Tanner Thorson.

For the 2017 edition, the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions will include:

No. 1 – Sammy Swindell (Germantown, Tenn.) Four wins in the VIROC, along with five wins in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, it’s been two years since Sammy topped the VIROC and the wily veteran is looking to bounce back from a 2016 DNF.

No. 1R – Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Cali.) Under the banner of Rusty Kunz, California’s Thomas Meseraull will make his debut in the VIROC. Meseraull is no stranger to success at the Chili Bowl with five A-Feature appearance to his name.

No. 1st – J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Ariz.) Still hunting that White Rabbit, J.J. Yeley walked out of VIROC VIII with a 13th place finish. J.J.’s best finish came in 2005 when he finished runner-up to Sammy Swindell.

No. 05 – Brad Loyet (Sunset Hills, Mo.) The winner of VIROC II, Brad Loyet spent the latter half of the 2016 season running Sprint Cars and Midget across the Midwest with success in both. Recently a new father, Loyet advanced three spots in VIROC VIII to finish 16th.

No. 5 – Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, Ariz.) Behind the wheel of the Wilke-Pak No. 5, Jerry Coons, Jr. has appeared in four previous VIROC events with a best finish of fifth in 2013. Coons currently has the record for most consecutive A-Feature starts with 13 and counting.

No. 6K – Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.) The “People’s Champ” is back in the Ralph Potter/Kruseman entry for the VIROC. Darland’ fourth shot at the VIROC, the Indiana native will spend the rest of his week driving for Brad and Brandon Gray.

No. 15 – Donny Schatz (Fargo, N.D.) While Donny may be a Chili Bowl Rookie, he will take a spot in the lineup on Clauson credentials.

No. 21 – Daryn Pittman (Owasso, Okla.) On the card with owner combination Pittman-Zarounian, the 2017 shot at a VIROC win will be the Oklahoma natives first attempt.

No. 21K – Cory Kruseman (Ventura, Cali.) Twice a Chili Bowl Champion, the VIROC has continued to elude the Californian. In last year’s edition, Cory was only able to muster a 14th place showing.

No. 22H – John Heydenreich (Bloomsburg, Penn.) The 1990 Chili Bowl Champion will make his third attempt at the VIROC in 2017. Already taking laps during the Shootout, John will be in the John Gibbons backed No. 22h.

No. 24 – Tracy Hines (Wilkinson, Ind.) Despite being somewhat retired from racing, Tracy Hines is far from retired. The 2005 Chili Bowl Champion has been in all eight previous VIROC events, with this past year’s resulting in a career best tying third place finish.

No. 47 – Danny Stratton (Riverside, Cali.) Making his first appearance in 2016 for car owner, Andy Bondio, the California shoe ended his madden voyage with a ninth place finish.

No. 47X – Tim McCreadie (Watertown, NY) In on his 2006 Chili Bowl triumph, Tim McCreadie will pilot the second Bondio entry. McCreadie’s 2016 VIROC run ended with a 10th place finish.

No. 67 – Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) The defending champion of the VIROC is one of four drivers for Keith Kunz that qualifies for this year’s event. The 2015 and 2016 NMDotY, Thorson came from fourth to win in 2016.

No. 71 – Christopher Bell (Norman, Okla.) One of three Oklahoma drivers in the VIROC, Christopher Bell charged from 16th to fifth in last year’s VIROC. This year’s invitation is the fourth for Bell who is the choice of car owner, Keith Kunz.

No. 71G – Damion Gardner (Concord, Cali.) “The Demon” has been in all but one VIROC, and came close to winning in 2014. In the 2016 edition, Damion came across the line 15th in a Bob East machine.

No. 71K – Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Cali.) In on his VIROC win in 2014, Kyle Larson is another shoe for car owner Keith Kunz in 2017. While Larson has been in five VIROC showdowns, Kyle has a streak of three top five runs going into 2017. Kyle finished second in last year’s race.

No. 76M – Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) Teaming with Frank Manafort and Joe Dooling, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon is fresh off his second USAC National Championship and enters the VIROC on Joe Dooling’s credentials who won the Chili Bowl with the late Bryan Clauson.

No. 84X – Chad Boat (Phoenix, Ariz.) Racing again for Lawson/Boat, the son of Billy Boat has been seen action in the VIROC four times with a best finish of fourth in 2013.

No. 97 – Rico Abreu (Rutherford, Cali.) The defending champion of the Chili Bowl is the fourth Keith Kunz built ride in the VIROC. A 12th place finish in the 2016 VIROC, Rico has competed in the VIROC since 2015.

Past VIROC Finishes:

VIROC VIII: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2016

67 Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV 71K Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 63 Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 71 Christopher Bell, Norman, OK 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ 6K Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN 67Z Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA 47 Danny Stratton, Riverside, CA 47X Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 5 Jerry Coons, Jr., Tucson, AZ 97 Rico Abreu, Rutherford, CA 1ST J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, AZ 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 4 Damion Gardner, Concord, NC 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 22H John Heydenreich, Bloomsburg, PA 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 39S Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, AL

VIROC VII: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2015

1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 63 Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 71 Christopher Bell, Norman, OK 71K Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN 97 Rico Abreu, Rutherford, CA 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 71L Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 5 Jerry Coons Jr, Tucson, AZ 47X Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 6K Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Olive Branch, MS 5 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 1ST J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, NC 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ 22 John Heydenreich, Bloomsburg, PA

VIROC VI: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2014

71K Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA 47 Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 97 Christopher Bell, Norman, OK 5 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 5 Jerry Coons Jr, Tucson, AZ 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 71 Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA 63 Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN 1ST J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, NC 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ 47X Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 4AU Mathew Smith, Brandy Hill, NSW

VIROC V: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2013

39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN 1ST J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, NC 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ 63 Jerry Coons Jr, Tucson, AZ 47X Tim McCreadie Watertown, 71 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 67X Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA 47 Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 56P Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA 5 Cole Whitt, Alpine, CA 14 Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN

VIROC IV: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2012

1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN 24 Tracy Hines, Greenfield, IN 05G Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 67Z Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN 39C Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 14 Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills MO 67 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA Brad Mosen, Auckland, NZ 5 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK 71 Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA DNS – 39i Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Olive Branch, MS

VIROC III: Vacuworx Invitational of Champions 2011

1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 4X Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN 91X Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA 1J J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, AZ Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 39M Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 71 Cole Whitt, Alpine, CA 05G Damian Gardner, Concord, CA 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN 15M Jay Drake, Val Verde, CA 35 Johnny Heydenreich, Indianapolis, IN 47X Garrett Hansen, Manhattan Beach, CA 15H Scott Hatton, Roscoe, IL

VIROC II: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2010

05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 17B Brad Kuhn, Avon, IN 71K Jay Drake, Val Verde, CA 71 Cole Whitt, Alpine, CA 47 Garrett Hansen, Manhattan Beach, CA 15H Scott Hatton, Roscoe, IL 91X Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 57B Johnny Heydenreich, Indianapolis, IN 1AU Gary Taylor, Snohomish, WA 44D Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 39B Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 11W Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 40 Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 11 Tracy Hines, New Castle, IN

VIROC I: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2009

1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 5 Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN 11W Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 67 Jay Drake, Val Verde, CA 1J J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, AZ Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA 7C Tony Elliott, Warsaw, IN 15H Scott Hatton, Roscoe, IL 38 Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA 21 Tracy Hines, Newcastle, IN 2S Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 25 Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, PA 57B Johnny Heydenreich, Indianapolis, IN 47 Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA.

Tickets for the opening night on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 are still available. The opening night will also include the eight edition of the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champion, otherwise known as the VIROC. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (918) 838-3777 or by stopping by the River Spirit Expo Center. Pit Passes are sold at the event and double as a General Admission pass. Pit Passes never sell out.

The 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 10-14, 2017 inside the River Spirit Expo Center. For continued updates on the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 10-14, 2017

Where: River Spirt Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Entry Information:

Late Entry ($200): December 16, 2017 – January 13, 2016

Tuesday, January 10 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 8th annual VIROC

Wednesday, January 11 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 12 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 13 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 14 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Times:

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Move-In…………………………………………9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………… …12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday, January 9, 2017

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open…………………………..8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..8:00 am

Practice…………………………………………………… 9:00 am

Multi day Pit Pass $245.00~ Single day $30.00

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $220.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $180.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Thursday January 12, 2017

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $140.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Friday January 13, 2017

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ……………………………….. 9:00 am

Auction ………………………………………………………..12:00pm

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi days Pit Pass $100.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Saturday January 14, 2017

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ………………………………… 8:00 am

Feature Races……………………………………………10:00 am

Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:00 pm

Single Day Pass – $60

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2017

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

=======================================

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

For more information on the Chili Bowl log onto http://www.chilibowl.com or call 918-838-3777.