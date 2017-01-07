Revitalized Mansfield (OH) Motor Speedway Added to 2017 Slate

BATAVIA, OHIO (January 7, 2017) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has expanded an already aggressive 2017 slate. The captivating stars of the nation’s premier dirt late model tour will invade Mansfield Motor Speedway on July 2nd for a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win event, dubbed – The Freedom 50.

The deep, rich and long history of racing in Mansfield, Ohio dates back to 1959, when the original track – Mansfield Raceway – first opened as a 3/8-mile dirt track. It was converted to an asphalt track in 1999, renamed (Mansfield Motorsports Speedway) and has remained asphalt ever since. The speedway saw its pinnacle moments from 2004-2008 where it held NASCAR Truck Series events and drew standing room only crowds of over 20,000 in attendance.

The .44-mile oval will be transformed into a dirt track in 2017, with many changes and upgrades anticipated before opening in the spring. “Dirt racing in Ohio is strong – and overall, across the country, it is in a much better situation than asphalt. Mansfield is located in the heart of some of the best racing in the country and with a venue as nice as this [Mansfield], it is a shame it has not been put back on the map like it deserves,” said Cody Sommer, President of Mansfield Motor Speedway.

“Mansfield was once nationally ranked in the top 5 of the greatest race tracks in the country and I don’t see any reason why it can not return back to that very quickly,” Sommer added. The state-of-the-art facility features a safer barrier, twelve luxury suites, a complete race control room, 7,200 aluminum bleacher seats with chair backed/ covered reserved seats for 2,000 spectators. The hillside seating option adds a unique experience for around 2,000 attendees – bringing total capacity to nearly 10,000.

Mansfield Motor Speedway (MMS) can be found online at www.MansfieldMotorSpeedway.com where a full website will be released soon. In the meantime, Mansfield Motor Speedway suggests fans connect with them directly on social media to stay up to date on special news and announcements at www.Facebook.com/MansfieldMotorSpeedway and Twitter @RaceMansfield. MMS has an information phone line at 419-465-RACE (7223). Any inquiries can also be sent via email to: info@MansfieldMotorSpeedway.com.

The updated 2017 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour schedule now features a record-breaking 55 events at 36 different venues, across 22 states, showcasing the talents of the nation’s elite dirt late model teams. Included among those are: Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson Jr., Don O’Neal, Steve Francis, Jared Landers, Darrell Lanigan, and more!

