2017 schedule for the Gateway Motorsports Park Dragplex

January 10, 2017, St. Louis Region – Updated schedule for Gateway Motorsports Park’s NHRA-sanctioned Dragplex in Madison, Illinois.

Additions to previously-released schedule: Jr. Dragster points races on July 28, July 29, September 2.

MARCH

4 DriftSTL.

10 Midnight Madness (street-legal-only special edition).

18 Test ‘n’ Tune.

19 NASA Autocross (pit area).

24 Midnight Madness.

25 Test ‘n’ Tune.

26 SCCA Solo (pit area).

APRIL

1 Bracket points race No. 1, Jr. Dragster points race No. 1.

2 Bracket points race No. 2, Jr. Dragster points race No. 2, Heads-Up Street Cars.

7-9 Protect the Harvest Midwest Junior Super Series presented by Lucas Oil.

14 Midnight Madness.

15 Color Vibe 5k.

21 JEGS Super Quick Test ‘n’ Tune (noon-5 p.m.).

21 PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny qualifying (5-11 p.m.).

22 JEGS Super Quick qualifying, Bracket points race No. 3, Jr. Dragster points race No. 3.

22 PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny eliminations (5-11 p.m.).

23 JEGS Super Quick, Bracket points race No. 4, Jr. Dragster points race No. 4.

26 Wide Open Wednesday.

29 Bracket points race No. 5, Jr. Dragster points race No. 5.

30 Import Face-off.

MAY

3 Wide Open Wednesday.

5 Midnight Madness.

6 Bubble Run 5k (8 a.m.-2 p.m.).

6 Model T Swap Meet (move-in and set-up, 2-10 p.m.).

7 Model T Swap Meet.

10 Wide Open Wednesday.

12 St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous qualifying and time trials.

13 St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous (nostalgia drag racing, bands, DJs, traditional car show, pin-up contest) and Brew Bash.

17 Wide Open Wednesday.

19 Midnight Madness.

20 Black Light Slide.

21 SCCA Solo (pit area).

24 Wide Open Wednesday.

27 Street Car Takeover.

JUNE

1 ADRL Test ‘n’ Tune.

2-3 ADRL.

4 Bracket points race No. 6, Jr. Dragster points race No. 6, Heads-Up Street Cars.

7 Wide Open Wednesday.

9-11 NHDRO Motorcycle Drags.

18 SCCA Solo (pit area).

21 Wide Open Wednesday.

23 Midnight Madness.

24 National Hot Rod Diesel Association (NHRDA).

25 BimmerFest: Drags, Heads-Up Street Cars, drifting and car show.

28 Wide Open Wednesday.

30 Bracket points race No. 7: Holiday weekend late-night special.

JULY

1 Bracket points race No. 8, Jr. Dragster points race No. 7.

5 Wide Open Wednesday.

7 Friday Night Gambler and Fun Ford time trials.

8 Fun Ford event and Jr. Dragster points race No. 8 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.).

8 Bracket points race No. 9 (begins at 3 p.m.).

9 SCCA Solo (pit area).

12 Wide Open Wednesday.

14 Midnight Madness.

15 Night Nation 5k.

16 SCCA Solo (pit area).

19 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series (LODRS) move-in and set-up.

20 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Test ‘n’ Tune.

21 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series qualifying.

22 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series: Hot Rod Showdown (Admission: $20 per car load).

26 Wide Open Wednesday.

28 Friday Night Gambler, Jr. Dragster points race No. 9, Heads-Up Shootout.

29 Bracket points race No. 10, Jr. Dragster points race No. 10, Street Driven Tour drags.

30 SCCA Solo (pit area).

AUGUST

3 Nostalgia and Street Car Super Nationals Test ‘n’ Tune.

4 Nostalgia time trials and qualifying (1-6 p.m.).

4 Street Car Super Nationals qualifying (6 p.m.-1 a.m.).

5 Cavalcade of Speed Spectacular, Nostalgia eliminations (11 a.m.-6 p.m.),

Street Car Super Nationals Eliminations (6 p.m.-1 a.m.).

9 Wide Open Wednesday.

11 Midnight Madness.

12 Doug Foley Racing Experience (8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

12 Bracket points race No. 11: Late-night special (4 p.m.-1 a.m.).

13 DriftSTL.

16 Wide Open Wednesday.

19 Go STL 5k.

20 NASA Autocross (pit area).

28-30 NHRA testing.

30 Wide Open Wednesday.

SEPTEMBER

1 Midnight Madness End-of-Summer Special.

2 Bracket points race No. 12: NHRA King of the Track Qualifier, Jr. Dragster points race No. 11.

3 Final Bracket points race, Final Jr. Dragster points race (No. 12), NHRA King of the Track Eliminations.

6 Wide Open Wednesday.

8 UBDRA Test ‘n’ Tune.

9-10 United Black Drag Racers Association (UBDRA).

13 Wide Open Wednesday.

16 Optic 5k.

17 Import Face-off.

20 Wide Open Wednesday.

22 Midnight Madness.

September 29-October 1: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals – NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national event.

OCTOBER

2 Professional team testing.

4 Wide Open Wednesday.

6-8 Protect the Harvest Midwest Junior Super Series presented by Lucas Oil.

11 Wide Open Wednesday.

13 Mid-America Chevy Dealers Super Chevy Show Test ‘n’ Tune (noon-5 p.m.).

13 Box and No-box Bracket Shootout (5-10 p.m.).

14 Mid-America Chevy Dealers Super Chevy Show.

15 National Dragster Challenge bracket race, Street Heads-Up championship.

18 Wide Open Wednesday.

20 Friday night grudge racing and Test ‘n’ Tune.

21 Great American Truck Rally: drags, show, pull (8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

SloptoberFest mud bogs and truck obstacles at the Gateway Dirtplex.

Concert in the Corn at the Dragplex (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

22 SCCA Solo (pit area).

27 Midnight Madness.

29 SCCA Solo (pit area).

NOVEMBER

2 ADRL Dragstock test session.

3-4 ADRL Dragstock.

10 Midnight Madness street-legal special.

19 NASA Autocross.

