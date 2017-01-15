Wild West Shootout Sunday Double Dip Washed Out; Pierce Claims Title

Lonnie Wheatley, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 15, 2017) – Despite best efforts, Mother Nature ultimately proved to be too much to handle by washing out the final two rounds of the 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at Arizona Speedway on Sunday.

After Saturday night’s fifth round of Wild West Shootout competition for Super Late Models, USRA Modifieds and X-Mods was postponed by rain to Sunday at 11:00 a.m. as the opening leg of a double header, persistent rains forced the cancellation of the makeup event as well as the scheduled 5:00 p.m. finale.

Emerging with championships from the 11th Annual Wild West Shootout are Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Travis Schulte.

Pierce topped three of four Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport features with Billy Moyer taking the other victory. Pierce took the title by 13 points over Chris Simpson, who posted three runner-up finishes.

Ricky Thornton, Jr., went three-for-four as well in the MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential ranks to take the crown by 61 points over Dustin Strand while Travis Schulte edged Rusty Kollman by just one point for the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson title.

While inclement weather proved disruptive for the final two rounds, the stage is already set for a bigger 12th Annual Wild West Shootout in 2018.

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.

Final Wild West Shootout Points:

Late Models

1 32p Bobby Pierce 273

2 32 Chris Simpson 260

3 28m Jimmy Mars 209

4 21 Billy Moyer 205

5 20 Rodney Sanders 187

6 1 Earl Pearson Jr 177

7 42 Brandon Overton 168

8 F5 Garrett Alberson 157

9 54 David Breazeale 155

10 75 Terry Phillips 148

11 91 Tyler Erb 142

12 98 Jason Rauen 134

13 71 Dustin Strand 125

14 96RC RC Whitwell 113

15 86 Kyle Beard 97

16 33c Chad Mahder 92

17 37 Scott Ward 89

18 157 Mike Marlar 88

19 15k Justin Kay 86

20 33x Ricky Thorton Jr 80

21 91t Tony Toste 66

22 11x Steve Drake 64

23 51 Joey Moriarty 63

24 7k Jason Krohn 61

25 2 Bobby Hogge 57

26 17 Billy Franklin 46

27 58 AJ Diemel 42

28 44 Cole Schill 39

29 0 Jake O’Neil 34

30 53 Andrew Kosiski 31

31 15 Justin Duty 31

32 12 Nick Bartels 25

33 R5 Chandler Petty 23

34 5x John Duty 22

35 74w Collen Winebarger 16

36 38 Thomas Hunziker 13

37 46 Darren Coffell 11

38 10n Rob Sanders 11

39 8 Kye Frick 10

40 54 Carlos Altumada 10

41 78 Steve Stultz 10

42 32b Clay Daly 10

43 6T Terry Carter 9

44 17 Larry Childress 8

45 24x Rick Ortega 8

46 22g Paul Guglielman 7

47 74 Dan Diebel 7

48 43 Dave Deetz 6

49 99 Scott Lewis 4

50 26 Jon Brinkley 4

51 R5 Brian Klein 4

52 12J Greg Jelvik 3

53 24 Jon Ortega 2

54 89 James Laing 1

Modifieds

1 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr 263

2 71 Dustin Strand 204

3 7A Shane Sabraski 195

4 52x David McDonald 193

5 G17 Fito Gallardo 187

6 96RC RC Whitwell 154

7 34 Mickey Lassiter 143

8 A1 Phil Dixon 136

9 29d Brad Dierks 133

10 30 Matt Leer 133

11 15k Justin Kay 132

12 J17 Jake Gallardo 126

13 23 Matt Gilbertson 119

14 5m Tyler McDonald 106

15 2J Blake Jegtvig 103

16 30J Justin Rexwinkle 95

17 111 Bumper Jones 95

18 R1 Jay Richardson 91

19 5L Cody Laney 90

20 10c Chad Olsen 88

21 26 Shawn Fletcher 83

22 171 Philip Houston 79

23 98 Alex Stanford 69

24 6 Casey Skyberg 68

25 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr 66

26 5g Scott Greer 53

27 7R Ryan Gaylord 48

28 131 Royal Jones 42

29 25 Rodney Sanders 40

30 78 Cory Wier 40

31 23h Kent Arment 35

32 71x Jesse Hoskins 33

33 77t Tripp Gaylord 31

34 11x Rich Loftus 30

35 111x Logan Drake 26

36 51 Alex Guthmiller 25

37 1s Tim Ward 24

38 1s Johnny Scott 17

39 8 Wesley Summers 12

40 L8 Brian Schultz 10

41 21x Dustin Bluhm 9

42 D25 David Tanner 9

43 60 William Gould 8

44 37JR Morgan Ward 8

45 50F Brandon Farrington 7

46 44 Christy Barnett 6

47 23h Terry Haren 6

48 1x Walter Ball 5

49 5 Jake Hartung 4

50 15x Kenny Mayer 4

51 10s Robert King 3

52 78x Trevor Egbert 3

53 7 Ken McCleskey 3

54 223 Cole Peterson 3

55 27 Chris Unrau 3

56 4az John Morris, Jr. 3

57 7 Wayne McCleskey 3

58 59 Mark Stewart 3

59 7rr Ryan Restad 2

60 8a Al Giesbrecht 2

61 37T David Craft 2

62 32 D.J. Shannon 2

63 X57 Richie Davis 2

64 21 K.C. Dieckman 2

65 1s Scott Bintz 2

X-Mods

1 3T Travis Schulte 233

2 1sx Rusty Kollman 232

3 14 Shawn Strong 215

4 5c Preston Carr 198

5 10o Chad Olsen 170

6 18s Clark Swartz 168

7 11 Brian Kakela 162

8 1s Scott Bintz 159

9 7 Brandon Mehrwerth 146

10 5 Ron Schreiner 140

11 5k Tyler Kaeter 132

12 19 Lucas Rodin 129

13 17s Lance Schill 106

14 35 Grant Southworth 102

15 45 Dustin Bluhm 102

16 4h Grant Hall 99

17 32 Eric Hauglane 95

18 20T Mike Tanner 93

19 17m Ashley Mehrwerth 73

20 99 Brady Bjella 70

21 20rt Ricky Thornton, Jr. 69

22 23 Mark Simon 68

23 17e Neil Eckhart 68

24 13b Jess Brekke 67

25 71az Tyler Mecl 67

26 67 Rex Conrad 59

27 17k Stoney Kruk 43

28 8272 Sherman Barnett 43

29 34 Jamie Thorstad 40

30 2JG Jason George 39

31 10m Trevor Miller 37

32 0h Chad Horst 29

33 96F Eric Folsted 24

34 11g Josh Griggs 21

35 99F Shawn Fernkes 17

36 56 Terry Bahr 12

37 ak47 Rex Higgins 11

38 71 Jesse Hoskins 10

39 10c Cole Haugland 9

40 84 Mike Goodwin 8

41 36 Jeff Gray 7

42 22k Mark Kohaykewych 7

43 8w Kenny Wyman 6

44 17 Harland Moorehart 6

45 T39 Lupe Gomez 6

46 9 Ron Poe 5

47 10m Cody Miller 4

48 62 John Parlmey 3

49 15 Speedy Madrid 3

50 0 Brandon George 2

51 06az Tommy Wyman 2

52 0 Mike Jung 2

53 22k Jerome Guyot 2

54 0 Brian Hatlestad 2

55 25 Andy Clower 1