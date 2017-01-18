Midwest Big Ten Series Releases 2017 Schedules

Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, & Street Stocks On The Docket

Midwest Big Ten Series officials have announced the 2017 schedules for all three divisions of racing. This year, drivers, teams, and fans will see many of the same popular Illinois venues along with the addition of one more. The Midwest Big Ten Series was created in 2013 to give Super Late Model teams a schedule of ten solid regional races with a point fund waiting at the end. Street Stocks were added in 2014, while Pro Late Models came the following year. All three classes saw improved car counts and racing in 2016.

The premier class of the Midwest Big Ten Series, the Super Late Models, will see ten events at a record six tracks in 2017. The familiar stops of Macon, Quincy, Jacksonville, Lincoln, and Belle-Clair are back from a season ago. New this year is a first-ever stop at Highland Speedway in Highland, IL. Steve Sheppard, Jr., Ryan Little, and Brian Diveley have been champions in the series, with Diveley claiming at least a share of the last three. The series will open up with a May 5/May 7 doubleheader weekend at Belle-Clair and Quincy.

In 2015, the Pro Late Models were thrown into the Midwest Big Ten Series mix to give those drivers a chance at some more lucrative races. This year’s schedule again features ten races at Central Illinois facilities in Lincoln, Macon, and Jacksonville. Guy Taylor won the championship in 2015, while his brother, Matt, took top honors this past season. For the Pro Lates, it all begins on Friday, May 5 at Lincoln Speedway.

Rounding out the slate will be the ten race schedule for the Street Stocks. This year’s tour stops are similar to last season, with Macon, Lincoln, and Jacksonville, plus the one-off Christian County Fair stop in Taylorville, IL. Decatur, IL driver, Terry Reed, won the first two championships, while Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols grabbed last year’s. The Street Stocks open up on Saturday, April 22 at Macon Speedway.

A $4,000 point fund will be distributed to the Super Late Models at the end of the season, while $3,000 point funds will be handed out to Pro Late Models and Street Stocks. The drivers final points are totaled, using their best eight events from the season, allowing two drops. This year, the top ten drivers in each class will be eligible for the point money, as long as they compete in at least 75% of the completed events.

About Midwest Big Ten Series:

For more info on the Midwest Big Ten Series, visit www.maconracing.com/midwest-big-ten-series-history/ and like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidwestBigTenSeries. For additional information on one of the three series, feel free to call the Track Enterprise office at 217-764-3200.

2017 Midwest Big Ten Series Schedules

MIDWEST BIG TEN SUPER LATE MODELS

FRIDAY, May 5……………… BELLE-CLAIR SPEEDWAY

SUNDAY, May 7…………….. QUINCY RACEWAYS

FRIDAY, May 19…………….. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, May 20……….. HIGHLAND SPEEDWAY

MONDAY, May 29…………. MACON SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, July 22………… MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, August 4…………… JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, August 26…….. MACON SPEEDWAY

SUNDAY, Sept. 10………….. QUINCY RACEWAYS

FRIDAY, October 13 ………. JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

MIDWEST BIG TEN PRO LATE MODELS

FRIDAY, May 5……………… LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, May 13……….. MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, May 26…………….. JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, June 23……………. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, June 24……….. MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, July 14……………… LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, July 29………… MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, Sept. 1…………….. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, Sept. 16………. MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, Sept. 22……………. JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

MIDWEST BIG TEN STREET STOCKS

SATURDAY, April 22……….. MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, May 19…………….. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, May 27……….. MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, June 16……………. JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, July 1………….. MACON SPEEDWAY

WEDNESDAY, July 26……… CHRISTIAN COUNTY FAIR

SUNDAY, August 13……….. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, August 25…………. JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, September 1……… LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, Sept. 9………… MACON SPEEDWAY