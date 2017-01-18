Tri-City Speedway releases 2017 Schedule

Pontoon Beach, IL – January 18th, 2017 – Tri-City Speedway is pleased to release an exciting 2017 race schedule that includes a wide variety of racing!

Some great special events on the schedule include the Deuces Wild, the Lucas Oil Late Model Series twice, USAC Non Winged Sprints, USAC National Midgets, UMP DIRTcar Helltour, Modified Mania, MARS vs. UMP, B-Mod Bash, Monster Mash, Thursday Night Thunder featuring MOWA Sprints & UMP Late Models.. The season is then capped off with a special Road to the Dome race on October 27th.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Series returns to Tri-City Speedway for the 13th consecutive season with two events in 2017. This year’s Modified Mania is also in its 13th season! The B-Mod Bash will pay $3,000 to the winner. These are just some of the great events in 2017.

Kids will also be able to sign up for the NEW Kids Club online at www.tricityspeedway.net!!

Check out the full and exciting schedule below!