Tri- City Speedway to host Inagural UMP DIRTcar National Championship for Sport Compact and Factory Stock classes in 2017

Pontoon Beach, IL (January 18th, 2017) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL will host the first ever National Championship even for the UMP DIRTcar Factory Stock (Tri-City Street Stocks) and UMP DIRTcar Sport Compact (Tri-City Factory Stocks) divisions on October 6th, 2017.

Both events would be the final race to receive UMP DIRTcar points in these two divisions and could very well decide the 2017 National Champion in both divisions. Each division will be racing for $1,000 to win in their feature event.

DIRTcar UMP and Tri-City Speedway look forward to bringing more attention and prestige to the lower level divisions by hosting a National Championship event for these two divisions.

For more information on DIRTcar UMP, please visit www.dirtcarump.com and for more information on Tri-City Speedway, please visit www.tricityspeedway.net.

