Belle-Clair Speedway releases 2017 schedule!

2017 Schedule
Belle-Clair Speedway
Date Event Classes
Sun, March 26th Test – N -Tune All Classes Welcome
Fri, March 31st “Shamrock 40” Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks,               Factory Stocks & Micros
Fri, April 7th Spring Fling Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Vintage Stocks,                              & POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros
Fri, April 14th Closed Easter Holiday @ Deuces Wild
Fri, April 21st Bob Johnston Classic POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros, Jr. Sprints Late Models
Fri, April 28th Closed Lucas Oil @ Tri-City Speedway
Fri, May 5th  Big Ten Late Models Late Models, Modifieds, B-MoD, Factory Stocks & Micros
Fri, May 12th Southern IL. Shootout Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks & Micros
Fri, May 19th Klein Klassic “28” Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks,               Factory Stocks & POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros
Sun, May 28th  Carl Springer 50 Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks,               Factory Stocks & Micros
Fri, June 2nd Closed Shriners Parade & Circus
Fri, June 9th Kids Night Cash and Candy Dash  Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Factory Stocks & Micros
Fri, June 16th Fathers Day Special UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks & Micros
Fri, June 23rd Closed UMP Summer Nationals @ Tri-City Speeday
Fri, June 30th Belle Vegas BASH WAR Sprints, POWRi National Midgets, D-II Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Jr. Sprints
Sat, July 1st Knepper Memorial POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Jr. Sprints
Wed, July 5 UMP Summer Nationals UMP Late Models, Modifieds & B-Mods
Fri, July 7th Closed Summer Nationals
Fri, July 14th Closed Lucas Oil @ Tri-City Speedway
Fri, July 21st Little Feet Challenge    Kids Bike Races UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Factory Stocks & Micros
Fri, July 28th Summer Sizzle UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks & Micros
Fri, Aug 4th TTG 100 Lapper UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks,               Factory Stocks & Micros
Fri, Aug 11th Closed
Fri, Aug 18th Battle at the Bullring UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks & Micros
Fri, Aug 25th Closed
Fri, Sept 1st Season Championship UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks,               Factory Stocks & Micros
Fri, Sept 29th Meents Memorial POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Jr. Sprints
Sat, Sept 30th Meents Memorial POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Jr. Sprints
