Belle-Clair Speedway releases 2017 schedule!

|2017 Schedule
|Belle-Clair Speedway
|Date
|Event
|Classes
|Sun, March 26th
|Test – N -Tune
|All Classes Welcome
|Fri, March 31st
|“Shamrock 40”
|Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, Factory Stocks & Micros
|Fri, April 7th
|Spring Fling
|Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Vintage Stocks, & POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros
|Fri, April 14th
|Closed
|Easter Holiday @ Deuces Wild
|Fri, April 21st
|Bob Johnston Classic
|POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros, Jr. Sprints Late Models
|Fri, April 28th
|Closed
|Lucas Oil @ Tri-City Speedway
|Fri, May 5th
|Big Ten Late Models
|Late Models, Modifieds, B-MoD, Factory Stocks & Micros
|Fri, May 12th
|Southern IL. Shootout
|Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks & Micros
|Fri, May 19th
|Klein Klassic “28”
|Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, Factory Stocks & POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros
|Sun, May 28th
|Carl Springer 50
|Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, Factory Stocks & Micros
|Fri, June 2nd
|Closed
|Shriners Parade & Circus
|Fri, June 9th
|Kids Night Cash and Candy Dash
|Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Factory Stocks & Micros
|Fri, June 16th
|Fathers Day Special
|UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks & Micros
|Fri, June 23rd
|Closed
|UMP Summer Nationals @ Tri-City Speeday
|Fri, June 30th
|Belle Vegas BASH
|WAR Sprints, POWRi National Midgets, D-II Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Jr. Sprints
|Sat, July 1st
|Knepper Memorial
|POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Jr. Sprints
|Wed, July 5
|UMP Summer Nationals
|UMP Late Models, Modifieds & B-Mods
|Fri, July 7th
|Closed
|Summer Nationals
|Fri, July 14th
|Closed
|Lucas Oil @ Tri-City Speedway
|Fri, July 21st
|Little Feet Challenge Kids Bike Races
|UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Factory Stocks & Micros
|Fri, July 28th
|Summer Sizzle
|UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks & Micros
|Fri, Aug 4th
|TTG 100 Lapper
|UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, Factory Stocks & Micros
|Fri, Aug 11th
|Closed
|Fri, Aug 18th
|Battle at the Bullring
|UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks & Micros
|Fri, Aug 25th
|Closed
|Fri, Sept 1st
|Season Championship
|UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, Factory Stocks & Micros
|Fri, Sept 29th
|Meents Memorial
|POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Jr. Sprints
|Sat, Sept 30th
|Meents Memorial
|POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Jr. Sprints
Paul Conway Ian Tribout
Hopefully the track gets the support it needs it deserves it!
Tayler Hungate,Garrett Britton
Where is the 4 cyl on the schedule?
Assuming they are being called factory stocks. Yes I know ump factory stocks are g bodies with street tires
Idk Dallas Lugge… Someone clarify please
Tri-City used to call 4cyls factory stocks(probably still do)
Michael McGinnitey
Tri city is using ump 4 cyl according to there schedule
That’s why I said “used to”😉😃
Factory stocks are the pro-4’s
Pure stocks are the bombers street stocks whatever you choose to call them
Factory stocks are 4 cyl
Kevin & Michael thanks for backing me up. It’d be simpler to call them sport compacts like UMP does. 😃 just sayin
Dallas Lugge I agree
Yea i agree also
Some people need to realize we all live in the STL area….instead of saying wash we say warsh…..do you really think we can say these classes the proper names? Lol
New schedule will say ump sport compacts … I think lol
OK thanks for clarification
