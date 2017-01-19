Tony Stewart plans return to dirt racing in Florida this February!

Tony Stewart plans his return to sprint car racing this February during Speed Weeks in Florida. Stewart plans to run all 3 Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions events scheduled at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, FL.

Stewart also plans to race some of the events during the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park. He doesn’t plan to run all of the scheduled sprint car races during the DIRTcar Nationals and will have Christopher Bell substituting for him during some of those shows.

Stewart plans to race around 80 events in 2017 on both dirt and pavement in different types of open wheel cars.