Home --> Sprint Car & Midget News --> Tony Stewart plans return to dirt racing in Florida this February!

Tony Stewart plans return to dirt racing in Florida this February!

Tony Stewart plans his return to sprint car racing this February during Speed Weeks in Florida. Stewart plans to run all 3 Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions events scheduled at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, FL.

Stewart also plans to race some of the events during the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park. He doesn’t plan to run all of the scheduled sprint car races during the DIRTcar Nationals and will have Christopher Bell substituting for him during some of those shows.

Stewart plans to race around 80 events in 2017 on both dirt and pavement in different types of open wheel cars.

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. DIRTcar Nationals Remains at Volusia Speedway Park in February
  2. Schatz Looks To Continue Winning Ways; Tony Stewart Racing Driver Opens World of Outlaws Campaign in Florida
  3. Dennis Erb Racing Starts 2016 with Hectic Speedweeks Slate in Georgia and Florida
  4. Crimsafe® Joins Tony Stewart Racing
  5. Tony Stewart Racing: Donny Schatz World of Outlaws STP Sprint Car Series Volusia Advance
  6. DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Invading Four Florida Tracks for 15 Nights in February

Tagged with:

One comment

  1. Randy Luitjohan
    January 19, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Rob Luitjohan

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy