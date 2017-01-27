Brandon Sheppard claims NeSmith win at Bubba Army Winter Nationals opener!

Bubba Army Winter Nationals
Bubba Raceway Park
Ocala, FL
1/26/17
Entries: 41
Feature
1. Brandon Sheppard
2. Kyle Bronson
3. Jamie Perry
4. Ronnie Johnson
5. Mike Pegher, Jr.
6. Hudson O’Neal
7. Marcus Minga
8. Jeff Matthews
9. Doug Horton
10. Blake Spencer
11. Ivedent Lloyd, Jr.
12. Tyler Bare
13. Walker Arthur
14. Max Blair
15. Will Thomas III
16. Mark Whitener
17. Colton Horner
18. Tyler Clem
19. Victor Lee
20. Corey Almond
21. Logan Roberson
22. Brian Swank
23. Devin Dixon
24. Trent Ivey
Way to go Brandon! A gr8 way to start the season!
🏁🏆🏁