Exciting 2017 Slate Announced For Macon IL Speedway

Lucas Oil Late Models, POWRi, All Star Sprints, MOWA, & USAC Among Visitors

Macon Speedway officials are proud to announce the 2017 schedule for the 72nd season of racing at the 1/5-mile high banked dirt oval in Macon, IL. In addition to the weekly UMP DIRTcar divisions, special events include the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series, POWRi Midgets and Micros, Tony’s Stewart’s Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit Of Champions, USAC National Midgets, MOWA Sprint cars, and the Dirtcar Summer National Hell Tour Late Models. The track is owned by longtime promoter Bob Sargent in addition to NASCAR drivers Tony Stewart, Ken Schrader, and Kenny Wallace.

The new campaign of racing will begin with the 10th annual Spring Fling on Saturday, April 15 with Pro Late Models, Billingsley Towing Modifieds, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Sportsman, and Hornets. Fans will be seeing a lot of those six classes of racing this year, as the main six divisions of racing. The Beach House Micros will also have plenty of events this year, but won’t debut until the May 13 event when they are part of the POWRi Midget and Speedway Motors Micro show.

Following the season opener, the other two April events will feature a College Night on April 22, with discounted admission for Macon County college students with the Big Ten Street Stock season opener and five other classes and the April 29 show featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100. Last year’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt event was postponed due to rain but still drew the largest crowd of the season on the makeup date.

The month of May will be a lot of fun, seeing five different events including a $5 grandstand admission night on May 6 that has six divisions of racing, including the $1,000 to win Hornet challenge. The POWRi Midgets and Micros will be making their first appearance on Saturday, May 13, while the a new series, the Midwest Street Stock Championship division, will be running the “Dean Garland Classic” on May 20. Rounding out the month will be a doubleheader holiday weekend on May 27 and 29. On Saturday, the Raminator Monster Truck will make its annual appearance, while Monday, May 29 will see the Coziahr Harley Davidson-Miller Lite Twin 50’s for Super Late Models and Modifieds on a new date.

June starts off as “Open Wheel Month”, as the POWRi Illinois Midget week comes to town on Saturday, June 3 and Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champion Sprint Cars visit the following week. For the All-Star sprints, it will be the first visit in over a decade to the Macon facility and will be the second race in a back-to-back with Lincoln Speedway, the night before. June 17 features the Pabst Blue Ribbon Diesel Truck night, a new addition to the schedule and June 24 will be the Dynagraphics/95Q Firecracker 40’s for the Pro Late Models and Modifieds.

The month of July starts off with a bang, as the USAC National Midgets come to town for a show on Saturday, July 1 and just five days later, Thursday, July 6, the Dirtcar Summer National Hell Tour Late Models will be running the Herald & Review 100. A couple days later on Saturday, Macon will have its annual Hall of Fame drivers night featuring several divisions and Buy One-Get One admission night. Saturday, July 15 will see the Miles Chevrolet Fireman’s Ball Topless Sportsman 40. On Saturday, July 22, the third annual KERBYSTRONG 100 will be on the track, featuring Super Late Models in what has become a great event honoring the late Kerby Damery. The fast paced MOWA Sprint cars will wrap up the month of July on the 29th.

August will see a week off for the stock cars on the 5th, as the Battle in the Prairie Go Karts will run during the weekend of the Decatur Celebration. The Eve Of Destruction is on schedule with fireworks, racing, and more on Saturday, August 12th and the POWRi Midgets and Micros are back on the 19th for the Camfield Memorial. Rounding out August will be the Church Night featuring the BG Nevitt Faster Pastor race and the Big Ten Super Late Models.

The last month of the season, September, will have five events starting with a $5 Bud Light Ladies Night admission special on Saturday, the 2nd. On September 9th, the third running of the John Osman Memorial is on tap for the Big 10 Street Stocks. Skeff Distributing presents Taylorville Night on Saturday, September 16th, while the second and final Five Buck night for $5 grandstand admission is set for Saturday, September 23. The 2017 campaign will come to an end on Saturday, September 30 with the “Racing For The Cup” Season Championships.

The season features 26 nights of racing plus the August karting event and the Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience on July 16.. Pre-season events begin next Sunday, February 12th, with the Macon Speedway informational meeting at the Macon Community Center, from 2:00-4:00. Drivers are welcome to stop by and pick up schedules, give input, buy UMP Memberships, sign up for the car show, and ask questions they may have for the upcoming season.

The Hickory Point Mall Racecar Show is set for Friday, March 17-Sunday, March 19 in Forsyth, IL. To enter your racecar free of charge, call the Macon Speedway office at 217-764-3000. Rounding out the preseason events will be the two test-and-tune dates of April 1 and 8, featuring practice from 12:00-4:00 each day.

2017 Schedule (Subject To Change)

Super Late Model (SLM), ProLate Models (PLM), Modifieds (MOD), Street Stock (SS), Sportman (SPORT), B-mods (BMOD), Hornet (HOR), Micros (MIC), & Div 2 Midgets (DII)

Sun-February 12 Macon Speedway Informational Meeting

Macon Community Center 2:00-4:00

Fri-Sun March 17-19 Hickory Point Mall Race Car Show

Open To All Track Enterprise Divisions

Sat-April 1 Test & Tune (12:00-4:00)-Open to all divisions

Sat-April 8 Test & Tune (12:00-4:00)-Open to all divisions

Sat-April 15 10th Annual Spring Fling/Driver-Sponsor Appreciation Photos & Autographs

CEFCU Kid’s Club

PLM, MOD, SS, SPORT, BMOD, HOR

Sat-April 22 College Night

PLM, MOD, SS B10, BMOD, HOR, DII

Sat-April 29 LUCAS Oil Late Models/St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100

SLM, MOD, BMOD

Sat-May 6 FIVE BUCK NIGHT Featuring $5 Grandstand Admission

$1,000 To Win Hornet Challenge

PLM, MOD, SS, HOR, BMOD, SPORT

Sat-May 13 Teachers Night Featuring POWRi Midgets & Micros

POWRi Midgets/Micros, PLM B10, SS, HOR

Sat-May 20 Casey’s General Store Night/Armed Forces Night

Midwest Street Stock Championship Event Dean Garland Classic

PLM, MOD, SS, HOR, BMOD

Sat-May 27 Bob Brady Auto Mall “Raminator”/CEFCU Kid’s Club

PLM, MOD, SS B10, HOR, SPORT, BMOD

Mon-May 29 Coziahr Harley-Davidson/Mueller Dist. Miller Lite Twin 50’s

SLM 50 laps & MOD 50 laps

SLM B10, MOD, SS, HOR, BMOD, MIC

Sat-June 3 Illinois POWRi Midget & Micro Week

POWRi Midgets/Micros, PLM, DII

Sat-June 10 Tony Stewarts Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit Of Champion Sprint Cars

All Star Sprints, MOD, SS, HOR

Sat-June 17 Pabst Blue Ribbon Diesel Truck Night At The Races

PLM, MOD, SS, HOR, SPORT, BMOD

Sat-June 24 Dynagraphics/95Q Firecracker 40’s-Pro Late Model & Modified

FIREWORKS/CEFCU Kid’s Club

PLM B10, MOD, SS, HOR, BMOD, SPORT

Sat-July 1 USAC National Midgets & Beach House Micros

USAC Midgets, MIC, SS B10, PLM

Thurs-July 6 Herald & Review 100 Featuring Summer Nationals Hell Tour

Summer Nationals Late Models, MOD, BMOD

Sat-July 8 BUY ONE-GET ONE Ticket Night Featuring Hall of Fame Drivers Reunion

CEFCU Kid’s Club

PLM, MOD, SS, HOR, BMOD, MIC

Sat-July 15 Miles Chevrolet/Fireman’s Ball/Sportsman’s Topless 40

PLM, MOD, SS, HOR, BMOD, SPORT

Sun-July 16 Kenny Wallace Racing Experience

Sat-July 22 KERBYSTRONG 100

SLM B10, MOD, SS, BMOD, SPORT, HOR

Sat-July 29 MOWA Sprint Cars/Christmas In July Toy Drive

MOWA, PLM B10, HOR, DII, MIC

Sat-Aug 5 Decatur Celebration Battle in the Prairie Go Karts

Sat-Aug 12 Eve of Destruction III FIREWORKS

PLM, MOD, SS, BMOD, HOR, MIC

Sat-Aug 19 POWRi Midgets & Micros – Camfield Memorial

POWRi Midgets/Micros, PLM, SS, HOR

Sat-Aug 26 Church Night Featuring Faster Pastor BG Nevitt Memorial

Kids Racecar Rides/CEFCU Kids Club

SLM B10, MOD, SS, BMOD, HOR, DII, KidModz

Sat-Sept 2 Bud Light Ladies Night (Ladies $5 Admission)

PLM, MOD, BMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-Sept 9 John Osman Memorial

Presented by 98.1 Griz FM

SS B10, PLM, MOD, BMOD, HOR, SPORT

Sat-Sept 16 Skeff Distributing & Taylorville Night

PLM B10, MOD, BMOD, SS, HOR

Sat-Sept 23 FIVE BUCK NIGHT Featuring $5 Grandstand Admission

Hornet World Championships & CEFCU Kid’s Club

MOD, SS, HOR, BMOD, SPORT, MIC

Sat-Sept 30 Season Championship “Racing For The Cup” & Give Back To Fans Night

PLM, MOD, SS, HOR, BMOD, SPORT