Dennis Erb Racing Bolts South to Start 2017 Season in Georgia and Florida

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Fresh off an impressive 2016 racing season that saw them capture four special event wins including the $100,000 ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ and the $20,000 ‘National 100,’ Dennis Erb Racing is about ready to embark on the start of their 2017 campaign in Georgia and Florida during “Speedweeks.” Dennis Erb, Jr. will unload his potent Black Diamond racecar for the first time to compete in the annual running of the ‘Super Bowl of Racing’ at Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Georgia on February 10-11. The first two races on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series calendar will pay $10,000 and $12,000 to win respectively.

From there, the #28 team will venture further south to the Sunshine State of Florida with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the 41st edition of the ‘Winternationals’ at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida (February 13-18) and the ‘Bubba Army Winter Nationals’ at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida (February 19). Six straight nights of wheel-to-wheel action will keep fans on the edge of their seats at East Bay with winning purses ranging from $5,000 to $12,000. The final LOLMDS program during “Speedweeks” will then be held at BRP and a $10,000 payday will be up for grabs.

Dennis, who finished sixth in last year’s version of the heated Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings, will once again follow the national touring series in 2017 in hopes of claiming the Championship. The Carpentersville, Illinois star has been especially strong during “Speedweeks” in recent years – especially at East Bay Raceway Park where he has picked up numerous feature victories – and will look to get off to a stellar points start when competition kicks off in a little over a week. You can learn more about each LOLMDS show by pointing your web browser to www.lucasdirt.com.

Once the checkered flag falls at Bubba Raceway Park, Dennis Erb Racing will turn their attention to the 46th Annual ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. The UMP DIRTcar Series and World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will preside over the dirt-slinging action at the Daytona Beach-area speedplant from February 20-25. Winning purses at VSP during the six night stint for the Super Late Models range from $7,000 to $10,000. Additional information on the ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ can be obtained by logging onto www.dirtcarnationals.com.

In all and weather pending, Dennis will compete in fifteen high-profile showdowns in Georgia and Florida from February 10-25. His hectic “Speedweeks” schedule is shown below and you can keep up on his journey down south each day by clicking on www.denniserb.com.

February 10 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $10,000 to win

February 11 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

February 13 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $5,000 to win

February 14 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $5,000 to win

February 15 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $7,000 to win

February 16 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $7,000 to win

February 17 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $10,000 to win

February 18 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

February 19 | Bubba (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $10,000 to win

February 20 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, UMP | $7,000 to win

February 21 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, UMP | $7,000 to win

February 22 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, UMP | $10,000 to win

February 23 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, World of Outlaws | $10,000 to win

February 24 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, World of Outlaws | $10,000 to win

February 25 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, World of Outlaws | $10,000 to win

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, M&S Concrete, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Fel-Pro Gaskets, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Maxima Racing Oils, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Weld Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com