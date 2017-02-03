Discount Tickets On Sale For Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville ARCA Event

April Event Features ARCA Racing Series Plus Huge Late Model Show

Officials from Track Enterprises have announced that discount advance tickets are now on sale for the Saturday, April 8 event at Fairgrounds Speedway, in Nashville, TN, featuring some of the best racers across the nation. In addition to the Music City 200 presented by Jive for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the Southern Super Series and ARCA/CRA Super Series Late Models will be going head-to-head in the North/South Shootout 100 presented by Team Construction. Presale tickets are now on sale, featuring a $5 per person discount.

2017 will mark the third season in a row for the ARCA Racing Series visit to the Music City. ARCA champion Grant Enfinger claimed victory back in 2015, while Josh Williams won the elusive guitar one year ago. Each year, the race has seen over 30 competitors racing in the 200 lap event, with last year’s race featuring drivers from over 15 different states and two countries. ARCA has a diverse schedule which takes drivers to short tracks, super speedways, intermediate tracks, road courses, and even dirt facilities.

This year’s event will be the second year in a row for the Southern Super Series and Champion Racing Association combo race. In 2015, the Super Late Model portion was a Southern Super Series sanctioned event which saw Daniel Hemric, who is now running for NASCAR Xfinity Rookie Of The Year, best a field of 25 other competitors. Last year, CRA was brought into the mix for a North-South shootout. The field saw a jump to 35 of the best short track racers in the US, with Donnie Wilson winning the top prize over Steven Wallace.

This year’s event will see trailer parking plus practice for the Super Late Models on Friday, April 7. The pits will open at 1:00 with practice running from 4:00-7:00.

Then on Saturday, practice will begin at 12:00, North-South Shootout qualifying at 3:00, Menards pole qualifying for ARCA at 4:15, and racing action to take the green at 5:45 with the North-South Shootout presented by Team Construction 100 to be followed by the Music City 200 presented by Jive to take the green at 8:00.

Discounted presale tickets for the event are available for $25, a $5 discount off the day of tickets. They are available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 615-470-5214 or 217-764-3200.

About Track Enterprises:

Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees popular events that feature top touring series like the ARCA Racing Series, USAC Racing, Dirtcar UMP, POWRi Racing, All Star Circuit Of Champions, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CRA, Southern Super Series, and more. The company also oversees all racing promotions at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and the Terre Haute Action Track.

For more information on the upcoming racing schedule, visit www.trackenterprises.com, like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TrackEnterprises, or call the office at 615-470-5214 or 217-764-3200.