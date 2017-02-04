Phillip Cobb Stands Tall In Victory Lane Winning Night #2 In Crate Late Models At East Bay Raceway Park

Tampa, FL…… 2/3/16….Thirty eight cars registered for Friday nights 35-lap A-Main feature.

Clay Knight of North Augusta, SC set a fast time tonight with a qualifying time of 16.387 for his 2-lap efforts.

For the 35-lap feature it was Devin Dixon on the pole and on the front row the second night in a row with Middleburg, Florida’s Mark Whitener. Whitener and Dixon battled until last night’s feature winner Mike Pegher, Jr. made his way up from the seventh starting position and took the lead on lap nine from Whitener.

It was then a hard charging Phillip Cobb made his way up to the front on lap eleven and never looking back. “We had the car in pieces the last two days and found something and it worked” Cobb said in Victory Lane.

Cobb went on to thank Steve Mathis with Mathis Farms, Rob with Dynamic Painting and Jimmy Dodge for a strong engine and his partners C&B Motorsports.

Rounding out the top five Clay Knight, Max Blair, Doug Horton and Mike Pegher, Jr. Rounding out the top ten was Hudson O’Neal, Keith Nosbisch, Logan Roberson, Steve Mathis, Jr. and Walker Arthur.

Crate Late Models 2/3/2017

A-Main:

1. Phillip Cobb (Dover, FL), 2. Clay Knight (North Augusta, SC), 3. Max Blair (Centerville, PA), 4. Doug Horton (Wimuma, FL), 5. Mike Pegher Jr (Cranberry Township, PA), 6. Hudson O Neal (Martinsville, IN), 7. Keith Nosbisch (Valrico, FL), 8. Logan Roberson (Waynesboro, VA), 9. Steven Mathis Jr (Plant City, FL), 10. Walker Arthur (Forest, VA), 11. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 12. Jamie Slatton (Thonoatasso, FL), 13. Ken Monahan (Lakeland, FL), 14. Josh Peacock (Dover, FL), 15. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 16. Austin Burns (Morgantown, IN), 17. Doug Watson (Plant City, FL), 18. Mark Whitener (Middleburg, FL), 19. Will Thomas (Sharpsville, PA), 20. Bronson Berry (Huntington, TN), 21. Clinton Hersh (Somerset, PA), 22. Remington Gill (Mitchell, IN), 23. Derek Rogers (Meadowbrook, WV), 24. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL),

B-Main 1:

1. Doug Watson (Plant City, FL), 2. Ken Monahan (Lakeland, FL), 3. Derek Rogers (Meadowbrook, WV), 4. Todd Frank (Montrose, IA), 5. Ronnie Cooper (McKenzie, TN), 6. Thomas Burnside (Tampa, FL), 7. Brian Swank (Morgantown, WV), 8. Steve Brendle (Tampa, FL), 9. Jeremy Knoll (Hobe Sound, FL), 10. Adam Boyd (Wimauma, FL),

B-Main 2:

1. Hudson O Neal (Martinsville, IN), 2. Bronson Berry (Huntington, TN), 3. Clinton Hersh (Somerset, PA), 4. Ben Garner (Greenfield, TN), 5. Megan Rae Meyer (Tampa, FL), 6. Jeff Leeke Sr (Petersburg, KY), 7. Jimmy Halford (Atwood, TN), 8. Gunner Frank (Montrose, IA), 9. Noah Cornman (Mt Dora, FL), 10. Tony Giguone (Fort Collins, CO),

Heat Race 1:

1. Max Blair (Centerville, PA), 2. Mike Pegher Jr (Cranberry Township, PA), 3. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 4. Doug Watson (Plant City, FL), 5. Brian Swank (Morgantown, WV), 6. Derek Rogers (Meadowbrook, WV), 7. Steve Brendle (Tampa, FL),

Heat Race 2:

1. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL), 2. Keith Nosbisch (Valrico, FL), 3. Josh Peacock (Dover, FL), 4. Clinton Hersh (Somerset, PA), 5. Jeff Leeke Sr (Petersburg, KY), 6. Noah Cornman (Mt Dora, FL), 7. Tony Giguone (Fort Collins, CO),

Heat Race 3:

1. Will Thomas (Sharpsville, PA), 2. Jamie Slatton (Thonoatasso, FL), 3. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 4. Jeremy Knoll (Hobe Sound, FL), 5. Adam Boyd (Wimauma, FL), 6. Thomas Burnside (Tampa, FL),

Heat Race 4:

1. Phillip Cobb (Dover, FL), 2. Doug Horton (Wimuma, FL), 3. Walker Arthur (Forest, VA), 4. Hudson O Neal (Martinsville, IN), 5. Gunner Frank (Montrose, IA), 6. Jimmy Halford (Atwood, TN),

Heat Race 5:

1. Mark Whitener (Middleburg, FL), 2. Logan Roberson (Waynesboro, VA), 3. Remington Gill (Mitchell, IN), 4. Ken Monahan (Lakeland, FL), 5. Todd Frank (Montrose, IA), 6. Ronnie Cooper (McKenzie, TN),

Heat Race 6:

1. Clay Knight (North Augusta, SC), 2. Steven Mathis Jr (Plant City, FL), 3. Austin Burns (Morgantown, IN), 4. Bronson Berry (Huntington, TN), 5. Megan Rae Meyer (Tampa, FL), 6. Ben Garner (Greenfield, TN),

Qualifying 1:

1. Mike Pegher Jr (Cranberry Township, PA), 2. Max Blair (Centerville, PA), 3. Doug Watson (Plant City, FL), 4. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 5. Derek Rogers (Meadowbrook, WV), 6. Brian Swank (Morgantown, WV), 7. Steve Brendle (Tampa, FL),

Qualifying 2:

1. Josh Peacock (Dover, FL), 2. Keith Nosbisch (Valrico, FL), 3. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL), 4. Clinton Hersh (Somerset, PA), 5. Noah Cornman (Mt Dora, FL), 6. Jeff Leeke Sr (Petersburg, KY), 7. Tony Giguone (Fort Collins, CO),

Qualifying 3:

1. Will Thomas (Sharpsville, PA), 2. Jamie Slatton (Thonoatasso, FL), 3. Jeremy Knoll (Hobe Sound, FL), 4. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 5. Adam Boyd (Wimauma, FL), 6. Thomas Burnside (Tampa, FL),

Qualifying 4:

1. Walker Arthur (Forest, VA), 2. Phillip Cobb (Dover, FL), 3. Doug Horton (Wimuma, FL), 4. Hudson O Neal (Martinsville, IN), 5. Gunner Frank (Montrose, IA), 6. Jimmy Halford (Atwood, TN),

Qualifying 5:

1. Logan Roberson (Waynesboro, VA), 2. Remington Gill (Mitchell, IN), 3. Mark Whitener (Middleburg, FL), 4. Ken Monahan (Lakeland, FL), 5. Ronnie Cooper (McKenzie, TN), 6. Todd Frank (Montrose, IA),

Qualifying 6:

1. Clay Knight (North Augusta, SC), 2. Steven Mathis Jr (Plant City, FL), 3. Austin Burns (Morgantown, IN), 4. Ben Garner (Greenfield, TN), 5. Bronson Berry (Huntington, TN), 6. Megan Rae Meyer (Tampa, FL),

2017 Oval Track Points Standings As of 2/3/2017

Crate Late Models

Pos Car No Driver Hometown Points

1 1RJ Mike Pegher Jr Cranberry Township, PA 211

2 11H Doug Horton Wimuma, FL 209

3 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA 203

4 111 Max Blair Centerville, PA 201

5 71 Hudson O Neal Martinsville, IN 200

6 2 Keith Nosbisch Valrico, FL 195

7 42 Cla Knight North Augusta, SC 188

8 87 Walker Arthur Forest, VA 184

9 95V Travis Varnadore Dover, FL 184

10 3 Phillip Cobb Dover, FL 180

11 311 Ken Monahan Lakeland, FL 175

12 11J Jamie Slatton Thonoatasso, FL 172

13 95 Steven Mathis Jr Plant City, FL 170

14 58 Devin Dixon Apollo Beach, FL 166

15 21P Josh Peacock Dover, FL 163

16 9 Will Thomas Sharpsville, PA 163

17 7 Doug Watson Plant City, FL 161

18 22 Austin Burns Morgantown, IN 155

19 33 Jeff Matthews Apollo Beach, FL 150

20 75G Remington Gill Mitchell, IN 133

21 10C Ronnie Cooper McKenzie, TN 128

22 21 Todd Frank Montrose, IA 124

23 0 Bronson Berry Huntington, TN 120

24 16 Clinton Hersh Somerset, PA 116

25 00X Ben Garner Greenfield, TN 109

26 21F Gunner Frank Montrose, IA 109

27 11M Megan Rae Meyer Tampa, FL 108

28 6H Jimmy Halford Atwood, TN 107

29 13 Thomas Burnside Tampa, FL 106

30 23 Derek Rogers Meadowbrook, WV 106

31 7 Jeremy Knoll Hobe Sound, FL 105

32 141 Steve Brendle Tampa, FL 104

33 12S Brian Swank Morgantown, WV 101

34 45 Noah Cornman Mt Dora, FL 100

35 6 Adam Boyd Wimauma, FL 93

36 5W Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL 76

37 4 Joe Mike Mayfield, KY 64

38 98 Johnny Allen Alva, FL 59

39 P3 Jeff Leeke Sr Petersburg, KY 54

40 21J Tony Giguone Fort Collins, CO 44