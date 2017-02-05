Mike Pegher, Jr. Wins Crate Late Model Championship at 41st Annual Winternationals At East Bay Raceway Park

Tampa, FL…… 2/4/17…. The top 6 drivers from the last two nights were locked into tonight’s A-Main. Those drivers were Mike Pegher Jr of Cranberry Township, PA., Doug Horton of Wimauma, FL., Logan Roberson of Waynesboro, VA., Max Blair of Centerville, PA., Hudson O Neal of Martinsville, IN and Keith Nosbisch of Valrico, FL.

Mike Pegher, Jr. drew the number one spot and put him on the pole for the A-main with Doug Horton on the outside front row.

From the start of the race Pegher, Jr. took the lead and held of several attempts from hard charging Keith Nosbisch, Max Blair and Mark Whitener.

When the checkered waved it was the Pennsylvania driver picking up his second win in three nights scoring a total of $5,000 for his weekend here at East Bay Raceway Park.

Rounding out the top ten were Keith Nosbisch, Max Blair, Mark Whitener, Hudson O’Neal, Doug Horton, Doug Watson, Travis Varnadore, Kenny Monahan and Logan Roberson.

Crate Late Models 2/4/2017

A-Main:

1. Mike Pegher Jr (Cranberry Township, PA), 2. Keith Nosbisch (Valrico, FL), 3. Max Blair (Centerville, PA), 4. Mark Whitener (Middleburg, FL), 5. Hudson O Neal (Martinsville, IN), 6. Doug Horton (Wimuma, FL), 7. Doug Watson (Plant City, FL), 8. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 9. Ken Monahan (Lakeland, FL), 10. Logan Roberson (Waynesboro, VA), 11. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 12. Steven Mathis Jr (Plant City, FL), 13. Walker Arthur (Forest, VA), 14. Austin Burns (Morgantown, IN), 15. Jeremy Knoll (Hobe Sound, FL), 16. Josh Peacock (Dover, FL), 17. Steve Brendle (Tampa, FL), 18. Remington Gill (Mitchell, IN), 19. Cla Knight (North Augusta, SC), 20. Phillip Cobb (Dover, FL), 21. Will Thomas (Sharpsville, PA), 22. Jamie Slatton (Thonoatasso, FL), 23. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL), 24. Ronnie Cooper (McKenzie, TN),

B-Main 1:

1. Josh Peacock (Dover, FL), 2. Doug Watson (Plant City, FL), 3. Jeremy Knoll (Hobe Sound, FL), 4. Adam Boyd (Wimauma, FL), 5. Jimmy Halford (Atwood, TN), 6. Brian Swank (Morgantown, WV), 7. Bronson Berry (Huntington, TN), 8. Tony Giguone (Fort Collins, CO), 9. Gunner Frank (Montrose, IA),

B-Main 2:

1. Austin Burns (Morgantown, IN), 2. Remington Gill (Mitchell, IN), 3. Steve Brendle (Tampa, FL), 4. Thomas Burnside (Tampa, FL), 5. Megan Rae Meyer (Tampa, FL), 6. Noah Cornman (Mt Dora, FL), 7. Todd Frank (Montrose, IA), 8. Ben Garner (Greenfield, TN),

Heat Race 1:

1. Ken Monahan (Lakeland, FL), 2. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 3. Cla Knight (North Augusta, SC), 4. Josh Peacock (Dover, FL), 5. Jimmy Halford (Atwood, TN), 6. Bronson Berry (Huntington, TN), 7. Brian Swank (Morgantown, WV),

Heat Race 2:

1. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 2. Will Thomas (Sharpsville, PA), 3. Jamie Slatton (Thonoatasso, FL), 4. Noah Cornman (Mt Dora, FL), 5. Thomas Burnside (Tampa, FL), 6. Ben Garner (Greenfield, TN), 7. Remington Gill (Mitchell, IN),

Heat Race 3:

1. Walker Arthur (Forest, VA), 2. Steven Mathis Jr (Plant City, FL), 3. Ronnie Cooper (McKenzie, TN), 4. Doug Watson (Plant City, FL), 5. Gunner Frank (Montrose, IA), 6. Jeremy Knoll (Hobe Sound, FL), 7. Adam Boyd (Wimauma, FL), 8. Tony Giguone (Fort Collins, CO),

Heat Race 4:

1. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL), 2. Mark Whitener (Middleburg, FL), 3. Phillip Cobb (Dover, FL), 4. Todd Frank (Montrose, IA), 5. Steve Brendle (Tampa, FL), 6. Megan Rae Meyer (Tampa, FL), 7. Austin Burns (Morgantown, IN),