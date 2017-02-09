“High Side Tickler” Kyle Strickler Wins East Bay Night Number One For Sunshine Mod Tour And Buzzy Adams Wins B-Mod Main

The High Side Tickler Kyle Strickler Wins Number One Here At East Bay Raceway Park For The Sunshine State Mod Tour While Buzzy Adams Picks Up B-Mod Win.

Tampa, FL…… 2/8/17…. Brad Goff of Zanesville, OH set quick time tonight with 52 cars signing in for night number one of the Sunshine State Mod Tour at East Bay Raceway Park.

Winning their heats tonight were Shon Flanary, Brad Goff, Mike Potosky, David Reutimann, Kenny Wallace and Kyle Strickler.

On the front row it was Shon Flanary and David Reutimann taking the green flag with Flanary leading for the first three laps until Reutimann charged by on lap four to take over the lead.

It was then on lap sixteen when Strickler took over the top spot and taking the checkered flag.

It was Strickler’s third win of the series winning two at North Florida Speedway. “We had an awesome car tonight and good right off the bat” Strickler stated. “Out front we were good and it was good hard dirt racing tonight and really proud of this Longhorne chassis.”

Rounding out the top ten were Buzzy Adams, David Reutimann, Shon Flanary, Mavrick Varnadore, Kenny Wallace, Buzzie Reutimann, Jeff Mathews, Brad Goff and Travis Varnadore.

Racing continues tomorrow night with night number two of the Sunshine State Modified Tour and the B-Mods. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm and racing to start at 7:00 pm. For more information you can visit our website at www.eastbayracewaypark.com

Modifieds 2/8/2017

A-Main:

1. Kyle Strickler (Mooresville, NC), 2. Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), 3. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 4. Shon Flanary (Surgoinsville, TN), 5. Mavrick Varnadore (Dover, FL), 6. Kenny Wallace (Imperial, MO), 7. Buzzie Reutimann (Zephyrhills, FL), 8. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 9. Brad Goff (Zanesville, OH), 10. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 11. Roger Crouse (Plant City, FL), 12. Mike Potosky (Guys Mills, PA), 13. Nathon Loney (Danville, OH), 14. Ray Bollinger (Kewanee, IL), 15. Bryan Bernhardt (Clearwater, FL), 16. Todd Neiheiser (Panama City, FL), 17. Mike VanGenderen (Newton, IA), 18. Ashley Newman (Ripley, TN), 19. Curt Myers (Cameron, WI), 20. Lucas Lee (Paris, TN), 21. David Wietholder (Liberty, IL), 22. Tyler Jones (Hamilton, OH), 23. Rick Conoyer (St Peters, MO), 24. Allen Weisser (Peoria, IL), 25. Tait Davenport (Benton, KY),

B-Main 1:

1. Lucas Lee (Paris, TN), 2. Mike VanGenderen (Newton, IA), 3. Johnny Fennewald (Appleton City, MO), 4. Gary Bentley (St Charles, MO), 5. Allen Weisser (Peoria, IL), 6. Chad Williamson (Watertown, SD), 7. Rick Weekly (Buffalo, IL), 8. Wesley Summers (Odessa, MO), 9. Mike Weber (Cincinnati, OH), 10. Craig Christein (Proctarville, OH), 11. Bill Howard (Apollo Beach, FL), 12. Dugan Thye (Burlington, IA),

B-Main 2:

1. Tyler Jones (Hamilton, OH), 2. Ray Bollinger (Kewanee, IL), 3. Preston Seratt (Finley, TN), 4. Todd Shute (Des Moines, IA), 5. Thomas Sigler (St. Mary’s, WV), 6. Dale Kelley (Plant City, FL), 7. Keith Williams (Wheatfield, IN), 8. Dennis Haven (Brentford, SD), 9. Daren Krockenberger (Terre Haute, IN), 10. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL), 11. Jessie Hoskins (Longdale, OK),

B-Main 3:

1. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 2. Bryan Bernhardt (Clearwater, FL), 3. Steve Miller (Tampa, FL), 4. Robbie Eilers (Highland, IL), 5. Dave Baldwin (Perrysville, IN), 6. Brad DeYoung (Wheatfield, IN), 7. Jason Gross (Cushing, WI), 8. Eric Moon (Zephyrhills, FL), 9. Tommy Powell (Belpre, OH), 10. Jeff Solinger (Bumpass, VA), 11. Scotty Kincaid (Rising Sun, IN),

Heat Race 1:

1. Shon Flanary (Surgoinsville, TN), 2. Roger Crouse (Plant City, FL), 3. Todd Neiheiser (Panama City, FL), 4. Allen Weisser (Peoria, IL), 5. Lucas Lee (Paris, TN), 6. Wesley Summers (Odessa, MO), 7. Mike VanGenderen (Newton, IA), 8. Johnny Fennewald (Appleton City, MO), 9. Chad Williamson (Watertown, SD),

Heat Race 2:

1. Brad Goff (Zanesville, OH), 2. Mavrick Varnadore (Dover, FL), 3. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 4. Tyler Jones (Hamilton, OH), 5. Thomas Sigler (St. Mary’s, WV), 6. Preston Seratt (Finley, TN), 7. Ray Bollinger (Kewanee, IL), 8. Todd Shute (Des Moines, IA), 9. Jessie Hoskins (Longdale, OK),

Heat Race 3:

1. Mike Potosky (Guys Mills, PA), 2. Ashley Newman (Ripley, TN), 3. Buzzie Reutimann (Zephyrhills, FL), 4. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 5. Bryan Bernhardt (Clearwater, FL), 6. Steve Miller (Tampa, FL), 7. Jason Gross (Cushing, WI), 8. Eric Moon (Zephyrhills, FL), 9. Dave Baldwin (Perrysville, IN),

Heat Race 4:

1. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 2. David Wietholder (Liberty, IL), 3. Nathon Loney (Danville, OH), 4. Craig Christein (Proctarville, OH), 5. Bill Howard (Apollo Beach, FL), 6. Gary Bentley (St Charles, MO), 7. Rick Weekly (Buffalo, IL), 8. Dugan Thye (Burlington, IA), 9. Mike Weber (Cincinnati, OH),

Heat Race 5:

1. Kenny Wallace (Imperial, MO), 2. Rick Conoyer (St Peters, MO), 3. Tait Davenport (Benton, KY), 4. Dale Kelley (Plant City, FL), 5. Dennis Haven (Brentford, SD), 6. Keith Williams (Wheatfield, IN), 7. Daren Krockenberger (Terre Haute, IN), 8. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL),

Heat Race 6:

1. Kyle Strickler (Mooresville, NC), 2. Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), 3. Curt Myers (Cameron, WI), 4. Scotty Kincaid (Rising Sun, IN), 5. Robbie Eilers (Highland, IL), 6. Brad DeYoung (Wheatfield, IN), 7. Tommy Powell (Belpre, OH), 8. Jeff Solinger (Bumpass, VA),

Qualifying 1:

1. Shon Flanary (Surgoinsville, TN), 2. Roger Crouse (Plant City, FL), 3. Wesley Summers (Odessa, MO), 4. Todd Neiheiser (Panama City, FL), 5. Allen Weisser (Peoria, IL), 6. Lucas Lee (Paris, TN), 7. Johnny Fennewald (Appleton City, MO), 8. Chad Williamson (Watertown, SD), 9. Mike VanGenderen (Newton, IA),

Qualifying 2:

1. Brad Goff (Zanesville, OH), 2. Mavrick Varnadore (Dover, FL), 3. Tyler Jones (Hamilton, OH), 4. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 5. Preston Seratt (Finley, TN), 6. Thomas Sigler (St. Mary’s, WV), 7. Ray Bollinger (Kewanee, IL), 8. Todd Shute (Des Moines, IA), 9. Jessie Hoskins (Longdale, OK),

Qualifying 3:

1. Ashley Newman (Ripley, TN), 2. Mike Potosky (Guys Mills, PA), 3. Jason Gross (Cushing, WI), 4. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 5. Steve Miller (Tampa, FL), 6. Buzzie Reutimann (Zephyrhills, FL), 7. Dave Baldwin (Perrysville, IN), 8. Eric Moon (Zephyrhills, FL), 9. Bryan Bernhardt (Clearwater, FL),

Qualifying 4:

1. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 2. David Wietholder (Liberty, IL), 3. Gary Bentley (St Charles, MO), 4. Craig Christein (Proctarville, OH), 5. Nathon Loney (Danville, OH), 6. Rick Weekly (Buffalo, IL), 7. Bill Howard (Apollo Beach, FL), 8. Dugan Thye (Burlington, IA), 9. Mike Weber (Cincinnati, OH),

Qualifying 5:

1. Kenny Wallace (Imperial, MO), 2. Rick Conoyer (St Peters, MO), 3. Tait Davenport (Benton, KY), 4. Dale Kelley (Plant City, FL), 5. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL), 6. Keith Williams (Wheatfield, IN), 7. Dennis Haven (Brentford, SD), 8. Daren Krockenberger (Terre Haute, IN),

Qualifying 6:

1. Kyle Strickler (Mooresville, NC), 2. Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), 3. Curt Myers (Cameron, WI), 4. Scotty Kincaid (Rising Sun, IN), 5. Robbie Eilers (Highland, IL), 6. Brad DeYoung (Wheatfield, IN), 7. Tommy Powell (Belpre, OH), 8. Jeff Solinger (Bumpass, VA),

Limited Modified 2/8/2017

A-Main:

1. Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), 2. Jason Garver (Starke, FL), 3. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 4. Todd Shute (Des Moines, IA), 5. Butch Weisser (Peoria, IL), 6. David Simpson (Thunder Bay, ON), 7. Chris Combs (Hamilton, OH), 8. Randy Shields Jr. (Tampa, FL), 9. Robin Lashley (Buffalo, OH),

Heat Race:

1. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 2. Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), 3. David Simpson (Thunder Bay, ON), 4. Jason Garver (Starke, FL), 5. Butch Weisser (Peoria, IL), 6. Chris Combs (Hamilton, OH), 7. Randy Shields Jr. (Tampa, FL), 8. Robin Lashley (Buffalo, OH), 9. Jessie Hoskins (Longdale, OK),