Terre Haute Action Track 2017 Schedule Released



World Of Outlaw & Summer National Late Models Added

Officials from Track Enterprises, the promotion company for the Terre Haute Action Track, has announced the 2017-season schedule for the 1/2-mile racetrack. The speedway holds several special events during the summer that feature divisions from the United States Auto Club (USAC) and United Midwestern Promoters (UMP). This year’s schedule features many of the same fan favorites plus the addition of the World Of Outlaw vs. Summer National Late Models show at the end of June.

The campaign will begin on Sunday, April 2 for an exciting season opener that will feature the Sumar Classic for the USAC Silver Crown cars. Not only will this be the season opener for the track, it will be the first look at the champ cars for the new year. Last year, Greenfield, IN driver, C.J. Leary, won his first career Silver Crown race in the Sumar Classic. This year’s opener will also feature the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds.

The second event on this year’s schedule is set for Sunday, April 30. On the card will be the MSCS Sprint cars and Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds. Two season ago, 23 drivers took the green with Brady Short taking the victory over Jerry Coons, Jr. and Carson Short. Unfortunately, two tries to run last year’s MSCS event were rained out. Great weather has already been ordered for this year’s event.

The historic Tony Hulman Classic, a mainstay at Terre Haute, is set for Wednesday, May 24, as the first event for USAC’s “The Week Of Indy”. The event, held the week of the Indy 500 and the night before the Hoosier 100, features the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and the Modifieds. Last season, Robert Ballou passed A.J. Foyt and Roger McCluskey on the all-time wins list with his 24th career victory. Ballou has won the last two “Tony Hulman Classics”.

Event number four this season is a new one on this year’s schedule and it’s a can’t miss. The event will feature the best of the best, when it comes to Dirt Late Model Racing. On tap will be the World of Outlaw vs. Summer National Late Models. It will be the first time the two series have run head-to-head, as two events scheduled last year were rained out. Bobby Pierce was the Summer Nationals champion last season, while Josh Richards was the World of Outlaw champ. The Summit National Modifieds will also be in town at the Friday, June 30 event.

Historically, the biggest event of the year, at Terre Haute, is the Don Smith Classic, held during USAC Indiana Sprint week. This year, the event is set for Wednesday, July 12, which is also part of fair week in Vigo County. Last season, rainfall set in before the gates opened and forced the postponement until Sunday of the same week. Chase Stockon came away with the Don Smith Classic victory, while Brady Bacon clinched the week’s championship with a top five finish. The Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds have been added to the show, a change from years’ past, where the Sprints were the only division on the card.

On Sunday, August 6, the Indiana Late Model Series will headline a show for the second year in a row. Last season, a full field of 22 Pro Late Models took the green with young hotshoe, Hudson O’Neal, claiming the victory over his uncle, Marty O’Neal. The Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds will also be in action.

Rounding out this year’s slate of events is the Jim Hurtubise Classic for the USAC Sprint Cars on Friday, September 15. Last year, the September date was washed out and rescheduled for mid-October. Unbelievably, the fans came out in droves to fill the stands and witness a great show between Chris Windom and Chad Boespflug. Windom eventually took the victory in the back-and-forth battle. The Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds will also race, giving them a total of seven events this year, two more than last.

For more information, follow the Terre Haute Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200. The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN, 47807.