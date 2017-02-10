Kevin “Buzzy” Adams Wins Both Modified Features At East Bay Raceway Park

Tampa, FL…… 2/9/17…. Kevin Adams set quick time in the Brandon Ford Fast Time with 56 cars registering for tonight’s event. Sixteen states were represented including Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada.

For the 30-lap feature it was last night’s feature winner Kyle Strickler on the pole with Clearwater’s Bryan Bernhardt on the outside front row.

Strickler would lead the until lap five when Adams took over the lead and never looked back. Adams said in Victory Lane that they never touched the car from last night. He also said jokingly that a Mexican built motor can win these things. He thanked his dad, Brandon Ford, Paradise Tools, G-Force, All Star Performance and FYE Promotions to name a few.

Rounding out the top ten were Jeff Mathews, Ashley Newman, David Reutimann, Bryan Bernhardt, Brad Goff, Todd Shute, Shon Flanary and Maverick Varndaore.

Adams also won the B-Mod A-Main for the second night in a row with Jason Garver second and David Reutimann third.

Racing continues tomorrow night with night number three of the Sunshine State Modified Tour and the B-Mods. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm and racing to start at 7:00 pm. For more information you can visit our website at www.eastbayracewaypark.com

Modifieds 2/9/2017

A-Main:

1. Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), 2. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 3. Ashley Newman (Ripley, TN), 4. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 5. Bryan Bernhardt (Clearwater, FL), 6. Brad Goff (Zanesville, OH), 7. Kenny Wallace (Imperial, MO), 8. Todd Shute (Des Moines, IA), 9. Shon Flanary (Surgoinsville, TN), 10. Mavrick Varnadore (Dover, FL), 11. Mike Potosky (Guys Mills, PA), 12. Jason Gross (Cushing, WI), 13. Roger Crouse (Plant City, FL), 14. Preston Seratt (Finley, TN), 15. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 16. Steve Miller (Tampa, FL), 17. Wesley Summers (Odessa, MO), 18. Bill Howard (Apollo Beach, FL), 19. Curt Myers (Cameron, WI), 20. Kyle Strickler (Mooresville, NC), 21. Robbie Eilers (Highland, IL), 22. Lucas Lee (Paris, TN), 23. Todd Neiheiser (Panama City, FL), 24. Tyler Nicely (Owensboro, KY), 25. Rick Conoyer (St Peters, MO),

B-Main 1:

1. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 2. Todd Neiheiser (Panama City, FL), 3. Johnny Fennewald (Appleton City, MO), 4. Drew Jackson (Lakeland, FL), 5. Allen Weisser (Peoria, IL), 6. Buzzie Reutimann (Zephyrhills, FL), 7. Eric Moon (Zephyrhills, FL), 8. Rick Weekly (Buffalo, IL), 9. Tyler Jones (Hamilton, OH), 10. Rich Pratt (Anthoney, FL), 11. Keith Williams (Wheatfield, IN), 12. Tait Davenport (Benton, KY), 13. Jeff Solinger (Bumpass, VA),

B-Main 2:

1. Lucas Lee (Paris, TN), 2. Jason Gross (Cushing, WI), 3. David Wietholder (Liberty, IL), 4. Jessie Hoskins (Longdale, OK), 5. Mike VanGenderen (Newton, IA), 6. Thomas Sigler (St. Mary’s, WV), 7. Nathon Loney (Danville, OH), 8. Chad Williamson (Watertown, SD), 9. Dave Baldwin (Perrysville, IN), 10. Dennis Haven (Brentford, SD), 11. Scotty Kincaid (Rising Sun, IN), 12. Tommy Powell (Belpre, OH),

B-Main 3:

1. Mavrick Varnadore (Dover, FL), 2. Curt Myers (Cameron, WI), 3. Ray Bollinger (Kewanee, IL), 4. Dale Kelley (Plant City, FL), 5. Mike Potosky (Guys Mills, PA), 6. Brad DeYoung (Wheatfield, IN), 7. Dugan Thye (Burlington, IA), 8. Daren Krockenberger (Terre Haute, IN), 9. Mike Weber (Cincinnati, OH), 10. Gary Bentley (St Charles, MO), 11. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL), 12. Kory Maurice (Greenville, MI),

Heat Race 1:

1. Kyle Strickler (Mooresville, NC), 2. Shon Flanary (Surgoinsville, TN), 3. Roger Crouse (Plant City, FL), 4. Todd Neiheiser (Panama City, FL), 5. Johnny Fennewald (Appleton City, MO), 6. Buzzie Reutimann (Zephyrhills, FL), 7. Rick Weekly (Buffalo, IL), 8. Rich Pratt (Anthoney, FL), 9. Tyler Jones (Hamilton, OH),

Heat Race 2:

1. Bryan Bernhardt (Clearwater, FL), 2. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 3. Steve Miller (Tampa, FL), 4. David Wietholder (Liberty, IL), 5. Jason Gross (Cushing, WI), 6. Lucas Lee (Paris, TN), 7. Nathon Loney (Danville, OH), 8. Dave Baldwin (Perrysville, IN), 9. Mike VanGenderen (Newton, IA),

Heat Race 3:

1. Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), 2. Tyler Nicely (Owensboro, KY), 3. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 4. Dale Kelley (Plant City, FL), 5. Mike Potosky (Guys Mills, PA), 6. Ray Bollinger (Kewanee, IL), 7. Dugan Thye (Burlington, IA), 8. Brad DeYoung (Wheatfield, IN), 9. Kory Maurice (Greenville, MI),

Heat Race 4:

1. Todd Shute (Des Moines, IA), 2. Bill Howard (Apollo Beach, FL), 3. Rick Conoyer (St Peters, MO), 4. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 5. Tait Davenport (Benton, KY), 6. Drew Jackson (Lakeland, FL), 7. Allen Weisser (Peoria, IL), 8. Eric Moon (Zephyrhills, FL), 9. Keith Williams (Wheatfield, IN),

Heat Race 5:

1. Brad Goff (Zanesville, OH), 2. Wesley Summers (Odessa, MO), 3. Robbie Eilers (Highland, IL), 4. Jessie Hoskins (Longdale, OK), 5. Tommy Powell (Belpre, OH), 6. Chad Williamson (Watertown, SD), 7. Scotty Kincaid (Rising Sun, IN), 8. Thomas Sigler (St. Mary’s, WV), 9. Dennis Haven (Brentford, SD), 10. Jeff Solinger (Bumpass, VA),

Heat Race 6:

1. Ashley Newman (Ripley, TN), 2. Preston Seratt (Finley, TN), 3. Kenny Wallace (Imperial, MO), 4. Mavrick Varnadore (Dover, FL), 5. Daren Krockenberger (Terre Haute, IN), 6. Mike Weber (Cincinnati, OH), 7. Gary Bentley (St Charles, MO), 8. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL), 9. Curt Myers (Cameron, WI), 10. Craig Christein (Proctarville, OH),

Qualifying 1:

1. Kyle Strickler (Mooresville, NC), 2. Roger Crouse (Plant City, FL), 3. Shon Flanary (Surgoinsville, TN), 4. Buzzie Reutimann (Zephyrhills, FL), 5. Rich Pratt (Anthoney, FL), 6. Johnny Fennewald (Appleton City, MO), 7. Tyler Jones (Hamilton, OH), 8. Todd Neiheiser (Panama City, FL), 9. Rick Weekly (Buffalo, IL),

Qualifying 2:

1. Jeff Matthews (Apollo Beach, FL), 2. David Wietholder (Liberty, IL), 3. Bryan Bernhardt (Clearwater, FL), 4. Steve Miller (Tampa, FL), 5. Nathon Loney (Danville, OH), 6. Mike VanGenderen (Newton, IA), 7. Dave Baldwin (Perrysville, IN), 8. Jason Gross (Cushing, WI), 9. Lucas Lee (Paris, TN),

Qualifying 3:

1. Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), 2. Travis Varnadore (Dover, FL), 3. Mike Potosky (Guys Mills, PA), 4. Dale Kelley (Plant City, FL), 5. Tyler Nicely (Owensboro, KY), 6. Brad DeYoung (Wheatfield, IN), 7. Ray Bollinger (Kewanee, IL), 8. Kory Maurice (Greenville, MI), 9. Dugan Thye (Burlington, IA), \

Qualifying 4:

1. Todd Shute (Des Moines, IA), 2. Bill Howard (Apollo Beach, FL), 3. Rick Conoyer (St Peters, MO), 4. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 5. Eric Moon (Zephyrhills, FL), 6. Allen Weisser (Peoria, IL), 7. Drew Jackson (Lakeland, FL), 8. Tait Davenport (Benton, KY), 9. Keith Williams (Wheatfield, IN),

Qualifying 5:

1. Brad Goff (Zanesville, OH), 2. Robbie Eilers (Highland, IL), 3. Wesley Summers (Odessa, MO), 4. Jessie Hoskins (Longdale, OK), 5. Scotty Kincaid (Rising Sun, IN), 6. Tommy Powell (Belpre, OH), 7. Thomas Sigler (St. Mary’s, WV), 8. Chad Williamson (Watertown, SD), 9. Dennis Haven (Brentford, SD), 10. Jeff Solinger (Bumpass, VA),

Qualifying 6:

1. Mavrick Varnadore (Dover, FL), 2. Ashley Newman (Ripley, TN), 3. Kenny Wallace (Imperial, MO), 4. Preston Seratt (Finley, TN), 5. Curt Myers (Cameron, WI), 6. Devin Dixon (Apollo Beach, FL), 7. Gary Bentley (St Charles, MO), 8. Daren Krockenberger (Terre Haute, IN), 9. Mike Weber (Cincinnati, OH), 10. Craig Christein (Proctarville, OH),

Limited Modified 2/9/2017

A-Main:

1. Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), 2. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 3. David Simpson (Thunder Bay, ON), 4. Robin Lashley (Buffalo, OH), 5. Randy Shields Jr. (Tampa, FL), 6. Nate Huffington (Earlton, FL), 7. Chris Combs (Hamilton, OH), 8. Butch Weisser (Peoria, IL), 9. Jessie Hoskins (Longdale, OK), 10. Jason Garver (Starke, FL),

Heat Race 1:

1. Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), 2. David Simpson (Thunder Bay, ON), 3. Chris Combs (Hamilton, OH), 4. Nate Huffington (Earlton, FL), 5. Jessie Hoskins (Longdale, OK),

Heat Race 2:

1. Jason Garver (Starke, FL), 2. David Reutimann (Sherrills Ford, NC), 3. Butch Weisser (Peoria, IL), 4. Robin Lashley (Buffalo, OH), 5. Randy Shields Jr. (Tampa, FL),