Brown captures Cotton Bowl Speedway thriller

PAIGE, Texas (Feb. 11) — The USMTS capped off the inaugural visit to the Cotton Bowl Speedway on Saturday with a wild feature race and nail-biting finish that saw Chris Brown become the third different winner of the 2017 campaign.

Polesitter Dereck Ramirez jumped out to the lead at the start of the 50-lap Summit Racing Southern Region “A” Main and led the first 33 laps before finally succumbing to the repeated challenges launched by Johnny Scott.

Scott led the next six laps before the first caution waved when Ryan Gustin’s thrilling charge to the front ended with a flat right rear tire while battling Brown for the third position.

Friday night’s winner, Jason Hughes, found himself sitting fourth as the field went back to green but the race was slowed again one lap later when Scott slowed, forcing another caution before exiting the race.

The next restart saw Ramirez regain control after a three-wide fight for the lead with Brown and Hughes.

Brown, however, muscled his way past Ramirez around the high side of the track and then shot past Hughes to claim the lead with eight laps to go.

From there, Brown made his machine as wide as possible and was able to hold off Hughes for a $4,000 victory.

“The race track was perfect,” Brown stated. “The top three of us were right there in a group, and I know a couple times I saw Gustin peeking in there underneath, so it had to be a heck of a show for all the top cars to be right there.

“Right now the amount of talent following this southern series is just insane.”

The win was the 11th of Brown’s USMTS career, breaking a tie with Cade Dillard and Mike Chasteen on the all-time wins list.

Hughes had to settle for second after another impressive drive through the field while Ricky Thornton Jr. flew from 14th on the starting grid to third at the finish line to garner the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger Award.

Ramirez held on for a fourth-place finish, Zack VanderBeek came from 10th to get fifth and Cade Dillard came from 11th to get sixth.

Stormy Scott was seventh, Rodney Sanders steered an MB Custom out of Joe Duvall’s stable to an eighth-place finish, Tyler Wolff took ninth and Duvall earned the final spot inside the top ten.

With three shows in the books, Hughes leads the points in the Summit Racing Southern Region presented by Production Jars with an eight-point advantage (272 to 264) over Stormy Scott.

Brown (256), Thornton (253), Dillard (250), VanderBeek (237), Gustin (236), Ramirez (236), R.C. Whitwell (224) and Johnny Scott (222) round out the top ten in points.

SHADY OAKS SWAN SONG UP NEXT

Another Lone Star State tripleheader takes place in five days at the Shady Oaks Speedway in Goliad, Texas, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18.

It was announced this week that the upcoming USMTS event will be the final race ever held at the Shady Oaks Speedway as the land has been sold and it will be permanently closed, so this will be a last opportunity for drivers and fans to enjoy racing at this fantastic hidden gem,

An open practice is happening Wednesday night from 6-9 p.m. with free admission for spectators and $20 to get in the pits.

On Thursday, pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 5:30, hot laps begin at 7:15 and racing starts at 7:30. Adult tickets are $15, kids ages 11-15 are $5 and children 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $35. A top prize of $2,000 goes to the USMTS winner with $400 to win Limited Mods.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 5, hot laps begin at 7:15 and racing starts at 7:30. Adult tickets are $20, kids ages 11-15 are $10 and children 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $35. The USMTS feature winner will earn $3,000, Limited Mods battle for $500 to win and Pure Stocks get $400 to win.

On Saturday, pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 4:30, hot laps begin at 6:15 and racing starts at 6:30. Adult tickets are $20, kids ages 11-15 are $10 and children 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $40. A $4,000 paycheck awaits the USMTS main event winner, the Limited Mod winner gets $600 and Pure Stocks are racing for $400.

The Shady Oaks Speedway is located 4.0 miles north of Goliad on US 183, then 3.0 miles east on FM 622. To learn more, check out their website at www.shadyoakspeedway.com.

After next week, the series treks into Mississippi for the first time at the Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram on Friday, Feb. 24; Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian on Saturday, Feb. 25; and Greenville Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 26. The Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, La., hosts the 6th Annual Cajun Clash, March 2-4, and the five-week grind wraps up March 9-11 at the Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore.

Each three-day show will pay $2,000, $3,000 and $4,000 to win, respectively. The three events at three tracks in Mississippi will dole out $3,000 to win each night.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental – Summit Racing Southern Region presented by Production Jars

Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

PRODUCTION JARS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

2. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (4) 65 Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas.

4. (8) 26 Austin Huskey (R), Lubbock, Texas.

5. (3) 24 Sean Jones, Mansfield, Texas.

6. (2) 78 Corey Weir (R), Nixa, Mo.

7. (6) 33f Jardin Fuller (R), Memphis, Mo.

8. (7) 89c Steve Whiteaker Jr., Corpus Christi, Texas.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (4) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

3. (2) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

4. (5) 6x Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La.

5. (3) 715 J.P. Dowell, Killeen, Texas.

6. (7) 91x Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

7. (6) 9 Kevin Rutherford (R), Flower Mound, Texas.

8. (8) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas.

2. (2) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

3. (5) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

4. (4) J41 Monte Bolton, Wolfforth, Texas.

5. (7) 12 Cody Leonard (R), Sinton, Texas.

6. (6) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas.

7. (8) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas.

8. (1) 137 William Pittaway (R), Corpus Christi, Texas.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (4) 4 Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D.

2. (7) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (3) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla.

4. (6) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (1) 1 Eddie Ingram (R), Linn Valley, Kan.

6. (2) 141 Rob Sanderson, San Antonio, Texas.

7. (5) 48 Chris Swenson, Boerne, Texas.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (2) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (5) 91 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (6) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

6. (3) 717 George Egbert IV, Salado, Texas.

7. (4) 64 Jay Sale, Edmond, Okla.

8. (8) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

2. (3) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (4) 91 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

4. (10) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas.

5. (5) 12 Cody Leonard (R), Sinton, Texas.

6. (11) 9 Kevin Rutherford (R), Flower Mound, Texas, MBCustom/Mullins, $100.

7. (6) 24 Sean Jones, Mansfield, Texas., LG2/M&M, $100.

8. (12) 64 Jay Sale, Edmond, Okla., MBCustom/Mullins, $80.

9. (13) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, Rocket/Wells, $100.

10. (8) 78 Corey Weir (R), Nixa, Mo., Shaw/Yeoman, $100.

11. (14) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, $100.

12. (9) 141 Rob Sanderson, San Antonio, Texas, DirtWorks/Cotton’s, $80.

13. (1) 26 Austin Huskey (R), Lubbock, Texas, Shaw/Dubose, $100.

14. (7) 1 Eddie Ingram (R), Linn Valley, Kan., BillsBuilt/GMPP, $100.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (5) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2. (7) 91x Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (3) 6x Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La.

4. (2) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla.

5. (6) 715 J.P. Dowell, Killeen, Texas.

6. (4) J41 Monte Bolton, Wolfforth, Texas, MBCustom/Sput’s, $100.

7. (9) 717 George Egbert IV, Salado, Texas.

8. (1) 65 Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas, LG2/BMS, $80.

9. (8) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas, MBCustom/PPE, $100.

10. (10) 33f Jardin Fuller (R), Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, $100.

11. (11) 89c Steve Whiteaker Jr., Corpus Christi, Texas.

12. (12) 137 William Pittaway (R), Corpus Christi, Texas, Shaw/Wells, $100.

DNS – 48 Chris Swenson, Boerne, Texas, Kraft/GMPP, $80.

SUMMIT RACING “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (6) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas, MBCustom/Durham, 50, $4000.

2. (9) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $2200.

3. (14) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $1500.

4. (1) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 50, $1000.

5. (10) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 50, $800.

6. (11) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustom/ASI, 50, $700.

7. (8) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Mullins, 50, $600.

8. (16) 91x Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustom/Hatfield, 50, $550.

9. (15) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustom/Hatfield, 50, $500.

10. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustom/Sput’s, 50, $450.

11. (17) 91 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., GRT/GMPP, 50, $400.

12. (4) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla., Hughes/Geddes, 50, $375.

13. (23) 717 George Egbert IV, Salado, Texas, Rocket/Mullins, 50, $350.

14. (18) 6x Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La., MBCustom/Hatfield, 50, $325.

15. (24) 89c Steve Whiteaker Jr., Corpus Christi, Texas, LG2/Durham, 50, $300.

16. (13) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustom/KPE, 50, $300.

17. (20) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, 50, $300.

18. (3) 4 Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D., LG2/Durham, 50, $300.

19. (12) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustom/Dakota, 50, $400.

20. (19) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas, GRT/Mullins, 50, $300.

21. (2) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, 40, $400.

22. (7) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 39, $400.

23. (22) 715 J.P. Dowell, Killeen, Texas, GRT/Geddes, 20, $300.

24. (21) 12 Cody Leonard (R), Sinton, Texas, Harris/Wells, 14, $300.

(R) = Rookie of the Year contender.

Lap Leaders: Ramirez 1-33, J. Scott 34-40, Ramirez 41, Brown 42-50.

Total Laps Led: Ramirez 34, Brown 9, J. Scott 7.

Margin of Victory: 0.358 seconds.

Time of Race: 21 minutes, 46.09 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Whiteaker, G. Egbert.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Thornton (started 14th, finished 3rd).

Entries: 39.

Next Race: Thursday, Feb. 16, Shady Oaks Raceway, Goliad, Texas.

Summit Racing Southern Region Points: Hughes 272, S. Scott 264, Brown 256, Thornton 253, Dillard 250, VanderBeek 237, Gustin 236, Ramirez 236, Whitwell 224, J. Scott 222.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points: Whitwell 224, Saurer 212, Wolff 212, Vogel 175, Lassiter 163.

Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 29, Durham 24, ASI 21, Sput’s 17, Cornett 17.

Manufacturers Championship Points: Hughes 29, MBCustoms 27, GRT 23, LG2 21, VanderBuilt 20.

