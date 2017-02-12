Nick Hoffman takes North Florida Modified win!

Heat 1:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Lucas Lee
3. Zeke McKenzie
4. Mike Potosky
5. Dave Baldwin
6. Scotty Kincaid
7. Kyle Schmidt
Heat 2:
1. Kenny Wallace
2. Curt Myers
3. Shon Flanary
4. Kory Maurice
5. Jeff Thomas
6. Trey Bryant
Heat 3:
1. Dave Wietholder
2. Kyle Strickler
3. Will Krup
4. Allen Weisser
5. Trent Young
6. Michael Mennel
7. David Mitchell
Feature:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Kyle Strickler
3. Allen Weisser
4. Curt Myers
5. Kenny Wallace
6. Will Krup
7. Zeke McKenzie
8. Trent Young
9. Lucas Lee
10. Mike Potosky
11. Scott Kincaid
12. Dave Baldwin
13. Kyle Schmidt
14. David Mitchell
15. Dave Wietholder
16. Shon Flanary
17. Jeff Thomas
18. Trey Bryant
19. Kory Maurice
20. Michael Mennel