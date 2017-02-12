Home --> Race Track News --> Florida --> Nick Hoffman takes North Florida Modified win!

Nick Hoffman takes North Florida Modified win!

Heat 1:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Lucas Lee
3. Zeke McKenzie
4. Mike Potosky
5. Dave Baldwin
6. Scotty Kincaid
7. Kyle Schmidt

Heat 2:
1. Kenny Wallace
2. Curt Myers
3. Shon Flanary
4. Kory Maurice
5. Jeff Thomas
6. Trey Bryant

Heat 3:
1. Dave Wietholder
2. Kyle Strickler
3. Will Krup
4. Allen Weisser
5. Trent Young
6. Michael Mennel
7. David Mitchell

Feature:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Kyle Strickler
3. Allen Weisser
4. Curt Myers
5. Kenny Wallace
6. Will Krup
7. Zeke McKenzie
8. Trent Young
9. Lucas Lee
10. Mike Potosky
11. Scott Kincaid
12. Dave Baldwin
13. Kyle Schmidt
14. David Mitchell
15. Dave Wietholder
16. Shon Flanary
17. Jeff Thomas
18. Trey Bryant
19. Kory Maurice
20. Michael Mennel

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Kenny Wallace gets UMP DIRTcar Modified win at North Florida Speedway!
  2. Kenny Wallace takes UMP Modified win at North Florida Speedway!
  3. Devin Gilpin takes North Florida Speedway UMP DIRTcar Modified win!
  4. Devin Gilpin takes second straight UMP Modified win at North Florida Speedway!
  5. Nick Hoffman takes Summit Modified Nationals win at Terre Haute!
  6. Kevin Adams wins Sunshine State Modified Tour opener at North Florida Speedway!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy