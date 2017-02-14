Dirt Oval 66 Presents Wide Open Motorsports Entertainment with Exciting 2017 Schedule!

(JOLIET, ILLINOIS) For the first time in nearly twenty years, Dirt Oval 66 will thrill fans throughout the 2017 season with exciting wheel-to-wheel RACING action at the pristine facility, which is located at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois. Construction is currently underway to shorten the large 1/2-mile oval that had previously hosted several high-profile dirt events in the late 1990s – including several visits by the now defunct Hav-A-Tampa Dirt Racing Series – to a more racer-friendly 3/8-mile layout. Dirt Oval 66 President Sherri Heckenast is elated with how the new racing surface is coming along and looks forward to greeting fans and competitors to the new-look speedplant for the season opener on Thursday, April 27.

“The racetrack is coming along very nicely and I can’t wait to see a wide variety of classes competing this year at Dirt Oval 66,” exclaimed Heckenast recently. “We worked with the previous dirt to remove any rocks and brought in nearly 1,000 loads of premium dirt to resurface the track. Along with shortening it to a 3/8-mile track, it should lend itself to some great racing action for the fans and drivers. We are running a special event schedule in 2017 with support classes and fans will have the luxury of watching all different forms of Motorsports throughout the year!”

After a couple of open practice sessions to get the track ready for the opener, a special Throwback Thursday Open Wheel program is planned to kick off the season on Thursday, April 27. The parking lots will open at 11:00am, while General Admission gates will swing open at 4:00pm. Showtime will be promptly at 7:00pm. General Admission tickets are currently available for purchase for the April 27 lid lifter and all shows – along with camping – by calling the track office at 815-740-8000 or toll-free at 844-866-DIRT and by visiting www.dirtoval66.com.

An action-packed schedule featuring 14 special events has been released for 2017 with the ultra-popular Team Demo Association (TDA) presenting five demolition derby’s on May 27, June 24, July 22, August 26, and September 23. Also on the schedule is a World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series doubleheader on June 27-28. Dirt Oval 66 is proud to host the ONLY World of Outlaws Sprint Car race in the state of Illinois in 2017!

The 4th Annual ‘Monster Truck Mayhem’ will bring the ground-pounding Monster Trucks to the facility on August 5, while the big ‘Chicagoland’s Dirty 30’ program on September 13 will lead into NASCAR week at the nearby Chicagoland Speedway. Things will then wrap up at Dirt Oval 66 on October 13-14 with the two-day ‘Chi-Town Showdown’ for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series competitors. You can view the full racing schedule by pointing your web browser to www.dirtoval66.com.

“I come from a long family line that has been involved in motorsports for years and I believe in mixing up the schedule to provide a unique show for the fans to hopefully keep them coming back and spending their hard earned money with us,” said Heckenast, who is operating Dirt Oval 66 independent from Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway. “I have promoted Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway and Kankakee Motor Speedway in the past, along with owning the Team Demo Association promotion since 2008. My dad raced demos and stock cars for years, my brother currently races on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series tour, and I drove a Late Model myself up until 2010. The staff here has been around the sport and everyone is excited to showcase Dirt Oval 66 as a premier dirt racing facility that provides quality entertainment for the entire family!”

You can learn more about Dirt Oval 66 or order tickets and camping for any 2017 event by logging onto www.dirtoval66.com. Dirt Oval 66 is also on all social media platforms including Facebook (facebook.com/dirtoval66), Twitter (twitter.com/dirtoval66), and Instagram (instagram.com/dirtoval66).

