Terre Haute Modifieds To Again Be Presented By Scott’s Custom Colors



Division To See Newly Added Event Dates In 2017

For the second season in a row, Scott’s Custom Colors of Terre Haute, IN will be the title sponsor of the UMP DIRTcar Modifieds at the Terre Haute Action Track. The division typically races as an additional division at most events that Track Enterprises promotes at the 1/2-mile. This season, the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds will have seven scheduled events, which is two more than one season ago.

​​ Scott’s Custom Colors was started in 1994 by owner, Scott McDaniel, on the site of the old Fast Track Race Track in Terre Haute. After continued growth and building additions, Scott’s Custom Colors has taken the lead in customer service, technology, and training. All of this ensures that each vehicle is repaired correctly and with safety as a priority.

The company has supported auto racing for a long time, with the logo noticeable on a number of cars, including that of Scott’s son Josh, who works for the company and races in the division. Now, the company has moved forward with naming rights to the division, the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds.

“We are excited to be part of the rich tradition and recent growth at the Action Track. Supporting our local entertainment venue is important to us, as we can relate well with the fans, drivers, and teams at the racetrack”, owner Scott McDaniel said.

The Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds are scheduled to be in action at every racing event in 2017, up from five to seven this year. The season opener is set for Sunday, April 2 as the Sumar Classic 100 will feature the USAC Silver Crown Champ cars and the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds.

Complete details on the season opening event will be released in the near future. The full schedule is available at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

About Scott’s Custom Colors:

Scott’s Custom Colors is located at 3140 N 25th Street in Terre Haute, IN. They can be contacted by calling 812-466-1416 or by checking out their website at scottscustomcolors.com. Don’t forget to like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/scottscustomcolorsandautobody.

About Terre Haute Action Track:

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.