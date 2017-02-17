Gravel Completes the Outlaw Sweep

Wins his first ever Gator at DIRTcar Nationals

BARBERVILLE, Fla. – February 17, 2017 – David Gravel shuts down a Donny Schatz sweep Thursday night, taking the checkers for the Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series finale at the 46th Annual DIRTcar Nationals. Schatz, who threatened to win his fourth All-Star show in the last five he entered, was denied the lead late despite a caution in the final laps.

“[Schatz] is the best, so you always want to beat him,” said Gravel, cradling his first Gator in the crook of him arm. “The track took rubber so I had a little bit of an advantage there early in the race. I just tried not to miss my marks, and there in lap traffic I tried to go slow to not slip a tire. I knew tire wear was going to be a problem late.”

Both Schatz and Gravel earned a Gator in the All-Star’s multi-day showing; the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series drivers not only swept the event, but also took all three podium spots in the finale. Schatz has now won an All-Star feature event at DIRTcar Nationals the past two seasons.

Volusia Speedway Park Notebook

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps) – 1. 5-David Gravel [2]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [3]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [4]; 4. 10H-Chad Kemenah [7]; 5. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [1]; 6. 2M-Kerry Madsen [5 ]; 7. 14-Christopher Bell [10]; 8. 9-Daryn Pittman [17]; 9. 4-Paul McMahan [12]; 10. 87-Aaron Reutzel [9]; 11. 24-Rico Abreu [13]; 12. 27-Greg Hodnett [14]; 13. 19-Brent Marks [20]; 14. 21-Brian Brown [11]; 15. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier [15]; 16. 17s-Joey Saldana [19]; 17. 59H-Justin Henderson [8]; 18. 18-Ian Madsen [23]; 19. 17-Caleb Helms [21]; 20. 11K-Kraig Kinser [22]; 21. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [6]; 22. 13D-Danny Dietrich [16]; 23. 2-Shane Stewart [18]; 24. 17B-Steve Buckwalter [24]

Qualifying – 1.15-Donny Schatz, 13.271; 2.5-David Gravel, 13.311; 3.49-Brad Sweet, 13.317; 4.21-Brian Brown, 13.357; 5.9-Daryn Pittman, 13.415; 6.14-Christopher Bell, 13.420; 7.27-Greg Hodnett, 13.475; 8.10H-Chad Kemenah, 13.479; 9.13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 13.497; 10.5W-Lucas Wolfe, 13.513; 11.17s-Joey Saldana, 13.528; 12.2-Shane Stewart, 13.554; 13.2M-Kerry Madsen, 13.558; 14.4-Paul McMahan, 13.599; 15.11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.607; 16.17-Caleb Helms, 13.612; 17.24-Rico Abreu, 13.617; 18.7C-Caleb Armstrong, 13.622; 19.87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.703; 20.59H-Justin Henderson, 13.741; 21.59-Ryan Smith, 13.770; 22.13D-Danny Dietrich, 13.783; 23.93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.790; 24.17B-Steve Buckwalter, 13.800; 25.18-Ian Madsen, 13.818; 26.19-Brent Marks, 13.846; 27.7W-Tasker Phillips, 13.907; 28.O7-Jacob Wilson, 14.129; 29.13-Brandon Matus, 14.298; 30.51-John Garvin, 14.354; 31.33-Brent Matus, 14.651; 32.1Z-Dale Blaney, 99.260; 33.8M-TJ Michael, 99.990;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps) – 1. 10H-Chad Kemenah [1]; 2. 14-Christopher Bell [2]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [3]; 4. 5-David Gravel [4]; 5. 2-Shane Stewart [6]; 6. 17s-Joey Saldana [5]; 7. 7W-Tasker Phillips [7]; 8. 13-Brandon Matus [8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps) – 1. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [4]; 3. 4-Paul McMahan [2]; 4. 27-Greg Hodnett [3]; 5. 17B-Steve Buckwalter [5]; 6. 51-John Garvin [7]; 7. O7-Jacob Wilson [6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps) – 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen [1]; 2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [2]; 3. 21-Brian Brown [4]; 4. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier [3]; 5. 19-Brent Marks [8]; 6. 18-Ian Madsen [7]; 7. 17-Caleb Helms [6]; 8. 11K-Kraig Kinser [5]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps) – 1. 59H-Justin Henderson [1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [2]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu [3]; 4. 13D-Danny Dietrich [6]; 5. 9-Daryn Pittman [4]; 6. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [7]; 7. 59-Ryan Smith [5]; 8. 33-Brent Matus [8]

Dash 1 – (4 Laps) – 1. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [5]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 4. 10H-Chad Kemenah [4]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel [3]

Dash 2 – (4 Laps) – 1. 5-David Gravel [1] ; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [2] ; 3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [4] ; 4. 59H-Justin Henderson [3]; 5. 14-Christopher Bell [5]