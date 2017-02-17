McCreadie Charges To Thursday Night Wrisco Winternationals Victory

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK
Race Summary
Thursday, February 16th, 2017
Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FLMiller Welders Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 14.533 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 14.628 secondsEibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, GR Smith, Boom Briggs, Kyle Bronson, Zack Dohm, Steve Francis, Gregg Satterlee, Jonathan Davenport, David Breazeale, Doug Horton, Todd Frank, Shan Smith
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Michael Lake, Dennis Erb, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Kenny PettyJohn, Greg Oakes, Dustin Linville, Stephen Breeding, Freddie Carpenter, Brian Ligon, Chad Hollenbeck, Colton Flinner
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Corey Conley , Darrell Lanigan, Bob Gardner, Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, Craig Wolford, Timothy Culp, Mason Zeigler, Ricky Weiss, John Gardner
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Tim Dohm , Austin Hubbard, Jared Miley, Davey Johnson, Doug Drown, Pancho Lawler, Gordy Gundaker, Earl Pearson, Jr., Nick Davis, Austin Rettig
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Steve Francis, David Breazeale, Zack Dohm, Jonathan Davenport, Doug Horton, Gregg Satterlee, Freddie Carpenter, Chad Hollenbeck, Colton Flinner, Shan Smith, Brian Ligon, Dustin Linville, Greg Oakes, Todd Frank, Stephen Breeding
Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Davey Johnson, Scott Bloomquist, Doug Drown, Ricky Weiss, Timothy Culp, Gordy Gundaker, Earl Pearson, Jr., Mason Zeigler, Austin Rettig, Craig Wolford, Nick Davis, John Gardner, Pancho Lawler
Feature Finish (45 Laps):
|
FINISH
|
START
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
18
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
$7,000
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$3,500
|
3
|
1
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
$2,000
|
4
|
2
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
$1,500
|
5
|
19
|
54
|
David Breazeale
|
Starkville, MS
|
$1,400
|
6
|
13
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson
|
Brandon, FL
|
$1,300
|
7
|
22
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
$1,200
|
8
|
10
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
$1,100
|
9
|
21
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Williamson, SC
|
$1,000
|
10
|
12
|
11
|
Austin Hubbard
|
Bridgeville, DE
|
$950
|
11
|
17
|
15
|
Steve Francis
|
Bowling Green, KY
|
$900
|
12
|
16
|
H1
|
Jared Miley
|
South Park, PA
|
$850
|
13
|
7
|
28E
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
$800
|
14
|
5
|
22*
|
GR Smith
|
Statesville, NC
|
$750
|
15
|
15
|
38
|
Kenny PettyJohn
|
Millsboro, DE
|
$725
|
16
|
14
|
4G
|
Bob Gardner
|
Washington, IL
|
$700
|
17
|
24
|
7w
|
Ricky Weiss
|
Headingley, MB
|
$700
|
18
|
9
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
$700
|
19
|
6
|
14c
|
Corey Conley
|
Wellsburg, WV
|
$650
|
20
|
11
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$625
|
21
|
3
|
27
|
Michael Lake
|
Uniontown, PA
|
$625
|
22
|
25
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$600
|
23
|
23
|
92
|
Nick Davis
|
Millsboro, DE
|
$600
|
24
|
26
|
75
|
Colton Flinner
|
Allison Park, PA
|
$600
|
25
|
8
|
6T
|
Tim Dohm
|
Cross Lanes, WV
|
$600
|
26
|
20
|
1J
|
Davey Johnson
|
Greensburg, PA
|
$600
Entrants: 45
Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 6); Michael Lake (Laps 7 – 15); Don O’Neal (Laps 16 – 23); Tim McCreadie (Laps 24 – 45)
Cautions: Davey Johnson (Lap 4); Tim Dohm (Lap 4); Colton Flinner (Lap 8); Dennis Erb Jr., Michael Lake (Lap 23); Corey Conley (Lap 23)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr., Colton Flinner
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Wrisco Winternationals Provisional: Nick Davis
Strawberry Dash Provisional: Ricky Weiss
Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Started: 18th; Finished: 1st; Advanced 17 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: n/a
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jonathan Davenport
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Don O’Neal
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: n/a
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Pro Power Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Philip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #44 – 16.4584 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (22 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards
Time of Race: 33 minutes 58 seconds
Wrisco Industries Championship Chase Standings:
|
POS
|
CAR#
|
DRIVER
|
POINTS
|
1
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
960
|
1
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
960
|
3
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
840
|
4
|
28E
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
650
|
5
|
22*
|
GR Smith
|
625
|
5
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
625
|
7
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson
|
620
|
7
|
15
|
Steve Francis
|
620
|
POS
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
POINTS
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
116
|
Brandon Overton
|
Evans, GA
|
480
|
$13,700
|
2
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
450
|
$22,250
|
3
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Williamson, SC
|
410
|
$6,300
|
3
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
410
|
$15,350
|
5
|
1S
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
375
|
$9,975
|
6
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
370
|
$7,800
|
7
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
355
|
$8,500
|
8
|
7m
|
Donald McIntosh
|
Dawsonville, GA
|
345
|
$2,075
|
9
|
91
|
Tyler Erb
|
New Waverly, TX
|
335
|
$3,625
|
9
|
7
|
Rick Eckert
|
York, PA
|
335
|
$2,075
|
9
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
335
|
$4,300
|
12
|
240
|
Doug Drown
|
Wooster, OH
|
320
|
$2,600
|
12
|
38
|
Kenny PettyJohn
|
Millsboro, DE
|
320
|
$3,625
|
12
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
320
|
$6,425
|
15
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
305
|
$7,100
|
15
|
9
|
Devin Moran
|
Dresden, OH
|
305
|
$4,800
|
17
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
295
|
$2,300
|
18
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
275
|
$3,200
|
19
|
3s
|
Brian Shirley
|
Chatham, IL
|
270
|
$3,850
|
19
|
28E
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
270
|
$4,400
|
19
|
15
|
Steve Francis
|
Bowling Green, KY
|
270
|
$2,900
|
22
|
B1
|
Brent Larson
|
Lake Elmo, MN
|
265
|
$2,475
|
23
|
21JR
|
Billy Moyer, Jr.
|
Batesville, AR
|
260
|
$2,500
|
23
|
7F
|
Jason Fitzgerald
|
Middleburg, FL
|
260
|
$1,200
|
25
|
22*
|
GR Smith
|
Statesville, NC
|
255
|
$2,000
|
26
|
99JR
|
Frank Heckenast, Jr.
|
Frankfort, IL
|
245
|
$1,550
|
27
|
30K
|
Ryan King
|
Seymour, TN
|
235
|
$1,100
|
28
|
75
|
Colton Flinner
|
Allison Park, PA
|
230
|
$1,300
|
29
|
c81
|
Timothy Culp
|
Prattsville, AR
|
225
|
$500
|
30
|
18J
|
Chase Junghans
|
Manhattan, KS
|
220
|
$200
|
30
|
87
|
Ross Bailes
|
Clover, SC
|
220
|
$900
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*