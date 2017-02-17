McCreadie Charges To Thursday Night Wrisco Winternationals Victory

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

TAMPA, FL (February 16, 2017) – Tim McCreadie came from the 18th starting spot to win the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned, 41st Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals main event on Thursday Night at East Bay Raceway Park.

McCreadie drove the Sweeteners Plus, Pro Power Racing Engines, Longhorn Chassis to the lead around Don O’Neal on lap 24 using the top-side of the race track. He led the rest of the way to earn the victory. O’Neal’s Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Cornett Racing Engines, Club 29 Race Car for Clint Bowyer Racing came across the line in second. Josh Richards was looking for this third win in five starts in the Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket Chassis but finished third, followed by Jimmy Owens in the Ramirez Motorsports, Rocket Chassis and David Breazeale in the Henderson Motorsports, Moyer Victory Race Car.

“I didn’t know where I was at before the yellow came out. I ran as hard as I could and we got there. I didn’t think our chances were very good to win tonight from where we started (outside row nine). We have struggled to get this car to qualify. Low and behold, I am good in these conditions,” said the driver who finished third in the 2016 LOLMDS Championship Points Standings.

McCreadie caught most the field by running the bottom of the racetrack, but after the last caution of the race with 22 laps to go, he went up and ran against the wall. “My best chance was to pack in all the crumbs up top under caution. I just kept packing them and packing them. I have lost a lot of races by not sticking in one lane or another. Thanks to everyone back at the Labonte shop for the great car.”

Richards started out the race strong by leading the first four laps of the race, until 15-year-old Michael Lake stormed to the lead. After a restart following a caution flag, Richards could not get traction and lost several spots. Lake then took O’Neal with him as the two ran first and second for several laps.

Lake held the lead until O’Neal passed him for the top spot on lap 17. Kyle Bronson made his way to the front to challenge O’Neal for the lead. McCreadie had climbed to third by lap 22 and then used a lap 24 restart to take the lead using the top groove on the race track.

O’Neal; a 15-time winner at East Bay; was making his first start of the week and came home in the runner-up position. “That was a good race. We had some problems on restarts, but overall, we have got a good hot-rod to finish out the week. The track was good down low and up high, but the middle was slicker there wasn’t as much traction. I am sure the fans got to see quite a race.”

Richards charged back to earn a podium finish and was glad to be back in the hunt at the end. “That was a great race by all of the teams. We got off to a great start and then things just went away. I don’t know how far we dropped back, but it was several spots. The car finally came around in the last ten laps or so and we were lucky to get back to third. Congrats to Timmy on the win.”

Completing the top ten were Kyle Bronson, Scott Bloomquist, Darrell Lanigan, Jonathan Davenport, and Austin Hubbard.



Race Summary

Thursday, February 16th, 2017

Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FLMiller Welders Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 14.533 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 14.533 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 14.628 secondsEibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, GR Smith, Boom Briggs, Kyle Bronson, Zack Dohm, Steve Francis, Gregg Satterlee, Jonathan Davenport, David Breazeale, Doug Horton, Todd Frank, Shan Smith FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Michael Lake, Dennis Erb, Jr., Hudson O'Neal, Kenny PettyJohn, Greg Oakes, Dustin Linville, Stephen Breeding, Freddie Carpenter, Brian Ligon, Chad Hollenbeck, Colton Flinner Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Corey Conley , Darrell Lanigan, Bob Gardner, Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, Craig Wolford, Timothy Culp, Mason Zeigler, Ricky Weiss, John Gardner QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O'Neal, Tim Dohm , Austin Hubbard, Jared Miley, Davey Johnson, Doug Drown, Pancho Lawler, Gordy Gundaker, Earl Pearson, Jr., Nick Davis, Austin Rettig Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Steve Francis, David Breazeale, Zack Dohm, Jonathan Davenport, Doug Horton, Gregg Satterlee, Freddie Carpenter, Chad Hollenbeck, Colton Flinner, Shan Smith, Brian Ligon, Dustin Linville, Greg Oakes, Todd Frank, Stephen Breeding Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Davey Johnson, Scott Bloomquist, Doug Drown, Ricky Weiss, Timothy Culp, Gordy Gundaker, Earl Pearson, Jr., Mason Zeigler, Austin Rettig, Craig Wolford, Nick Davis, John Gardner, Pancho Lawler Feature Finish (45 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 18 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $7,000 2 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,500 3 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,000 4 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,500 5 19 54 David Breazeale Starkville, MS $1,400 6 13 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,300 7 22 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,200 8 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,100 9 21 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC $1,000 10 12 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE $950 11 17 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $900 12 16 H1 Jared Miley South Park, PA $850 13 7 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $800 14 5 22* GR Smith Statesville, NC $750 15 15 38 Kenny PettyJohn Millsboro, DE $725 16 14 4G Bob Gardner Washington, IL $700 17 24 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $700 18 9 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $700 19 6 14c Corey Conley Wellsburg, WV $650 20 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $625 21 3 27 Michael Lake Uniontown, PA $625 22 25 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $600 23 23 92 Nick Davis Millsboro, DE $600 24 26 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $600 25 8 6T Tim Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $600 26 20 1J Davey Johnson Greensburg, PA $600

Race Statistics Entrants: 45

Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 6); Michael Lake (Laps 7 – 15); Don O’Neal (Laps 16 – 23); Tim McCreadie (Laps 24 – 45)

Cautions: Davey Johnson (Lap 4); Tim Dohm (Lap 4); Colton Flinner (Lap 8); Dennis Erb Jr., Michael Lake (Lap 23); Corey Conley (Lap 23)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr., Colton Flinner

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Winternationals Provisional: Nick Davis

Strawberry Dash Provisional: Ricky Weiss

Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Started: 18th; Finished: 1st; Advanced 17 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: n/a

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jonathan Davenport

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Don O’Neal

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: n/a

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Pro Power Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Philip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #44 – 16.4584 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (22 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 33 minutes 58 seconds Wrisco Industries Championship Chase Standings:

POS CAR# DRIVER POINTS 1 39 Tim McCreadie 960 1 1R Josh Richards 960 3 20 Jimmy Owens 840 4 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. 650 5 22* GR Smith 625 5 99B Boom Briggs 625 7 40B Kyle Bronson 620 7 15 Steve Francis 620

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 480 $13,700 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 450 $22,250 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 410 $6,300 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 410 $15,350 5 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 375 $9,975 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 370 $7,800 7 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 355 $8,500 8 7m Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA 345 $2,075 9 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 335 $3,625 9 7 Rick Eckert York, PA 335 $2,075 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 335 $4,300 12 240 Doug Drown Wooster, OH 320 $2,600 12 38 Kenny PettyJohn Millsboro, DE 320 $3,625 12 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 320 $6,425 15 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 305 $7,100 15 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 305 $4,800 17 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 295 $2,300 18 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 275 $3,200 19 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 270 $3,850 19 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 270 $4,400 19 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 270 $2,900 22 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN 265 $2,475 23 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 260 $2,500 23 7F Jason Fitzgerald Middleburg, FL 260 $1,200 25 22* GR Smith Statesville, NC 255 $2,000 26 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL 245 $1,550 27 30K Ryan King Seymour, TN 235 $1,100 28 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 230 $1,300 29 c81 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 225 $500 30 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 220 $200 30 87 Ross Bailes Clover, SC 220 $900

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*