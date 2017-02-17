Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> McCreadie Charges To Thursday Night Wrisco Winternationals Victory

McCreadie Charges To Thursday Night Wrisco Winternationals Victory

Tim McCreadie – Mike Ruefer photo

TAMPA, FL (February 16, 2017) – Tim McCreadie came from the 18th starting spot to win the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned, 41st Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals main event on Thursday Night at East Bay Raceway Park.
McCreadie drove the Sweeteners Plus, Pro Power Racing Engines, Longhorn Chassis to the lead around Don O’Neal on lap 24 using the top-side of the race track. He led the rest of the way to earn the victory. O’Neal’s Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Cornett Racing Engines, Club 29 Race Car for Clint Bowyer Racing came across the line in second. Josh Richards was looking for this third win in five starts in the Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket Chassis but finished third, followed by Jimmy Owens in the Ramirez Motorsports, Rocket Chassis and David Breazeale in the Henderson Motorsports, Moyer Victory Race Car.
“I didn’t know where I was at before the yellow came out. I ran as hard as I could and we got there. I didn’t think our chances were very good to win tonight from where we started (outside row nine). We have struggled to get this car to qualify. Low and behold, I am good in these conditions,” said the driver who finished third in the 2016 LOLMDS Championship Points Standings.
McCreadie caught most the field by running the bottom of the racetrack, but after the last caution of the race with 22 laps to go, he went up and ran against the wall. “My best chance was to pack in all the crumbs up top under caution. I just kept packing them and packing them. I have lost a lot of races by not sticking in one lane or another.   Thanks to everyone back at the Labonte shop for the great car.”
Richards started out the race strong by leading the first four laps of the race, until 15-year-old Michael Lake stormed to the lead. After a restart following a caution flag, Richards could not get traction and lost several spots. Lake then took O’Neal with him as the two ran first and second for several laps.
Lake held the lead until O’Neal passed him for the top spot on lap 17. Kyle Bronson made his way to the front to challenge O’Neal for the lead.   McCreadie had climbed to third by lap 22 and then used a lap 24 restart to take the lead using the top groove on the race track.
O’Neal; a 15-time winner at East Bay; was making his first start of the week and came home in the runner-up position. “That was a good race. We had some problems on restarts, but overall, we have got a good hot-rod to finish out the week. The track was good down low and up high, but the middle was slicker there wasn’t as much traction. I am sure the fans got to see quite a race.”
Richards charged back to earn a podium finish and was glad to be back in the hunt at the end. “That was a great race by all of the teams. We got off to a great start and then things just went away. I don’t know how far we dropped back, but it was several spots. The car finally came around in the last ten laps or so and we were lucky to get back to third. Congrats to Timmy on the win.”
Completing the top ten were Kyle Bronson, Scott Bloomquist, Darrell Lanigan, Jonathan Davenport, and Austin Hubbard.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Thursday, February 16th, 2017
Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FLMiller Welders Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 14.533 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 14.628 secondsEibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, GR Smith, Boom Briggs, Kyle Bronson, Zack Dohm, Steve Francis, Gregg Satterlee, Jonathan Davenport, David Breazeale, Doug Horton, Todd Frank, Shan Smith

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Michael Lake, Dennis Erb, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Kenny PettyJohn, Greg Oakes, Dustin Linville, Stephen Breeding, Freddie Carpenter, Brian Ligon, Chad Hollenbeck, Colton Flinner

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Corey Conley , Darrell Lanigan, Bob Gardner, Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, Craig Wolford, Timothy Culp, Mason Zeigler, Ricky Weiss, John Gardner

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Tim Dohm , Austin Hubbard, Jared Miley, Davey Johnson, Doug Drown, Pancho Lawler, Gordy Gundaker, Earl Pearson, Jr., Nick Davis, Austin Rettig

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Steve Francis, David Breazeale, Zack Dohm, Jonathan Davenport, Doug Horton, Gregg Satterlee, Freddie Carpenter, Chad Hollenbeck, Colton Flinner, Shan Smith, Brian Ligon, Dustin Linville, Greg Oakes, Todd Frank, Stephen Breeding

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Davey Johnson, Scott Bloomquist, Doug Drown, Ricky Weiss, Timothy Culp, Gordy Gundaker, Earl Pearson, Jr., Mason Zeigler, Austin Rettig, Craig Wolford, Nick Davis, John Gardner, Pancho Lawler

Feature Finish (45 Laps):

FINISH
START
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
EARNINGS
1
18
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
$7,000
2
4
5
Don O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$3,500
3
1
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
$2,000
4
2
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
$1,500
5
19
54
David Breazeale
Starkville, MS
$1,400
6
13
40B
Kyle Bronson
Brandon, FL
$1,300
7
22
0
Scott Bloomquist
Mooresburg, TN
$1,200
8
10
14
Darrell Lanigan
Union, KY
$1,100
9
21
49
Jonathan Davenport
Williamson, SC
$1,000
10
12
11
Austin Hubbard
Bridgeville, DE
$950
11
17
15
Steve Francis
Bowling Green, KY
$900
12
16
H1
Jared Miley
South Park, PA
$850
13
7
28E
Dennis Erb, Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
$800
14
5
22*
GR Smith
Statesville, NC
$750
15
15
38
Kenny PettyJohn
Millsboro, DE
$725
16
14
4G
Bob Gardner
Washington, IL
$700
17
24
7w
Ricky Weiss
Headingley, MB
$700
18
9
99B
Boom Briggs
Bear Lake, PA
$700
19
6
14c
Corey Conley
Wellsburg, WV
$650
20
11
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$625
21
3
27
Michael Lake
Uniontown, PA
$625
22
25
1
Earl Pearson, Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
$600
23
23
92
Nick Davis
Millsboro, DE
$600
24
26
75
Colton Flinner
Allison Park, PA
$600
25
8
6T
Tim Dohm
Cross Lanes, WV
$600
26
20
1J
Davey Johnson
Greensburg, PA
$600
Race Statistics

Entrants: 45
Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 6); Michael Lake (Laps 7 – 15); Don O’Neal (Laps 16 – 23); Tim McCreadie (Laps 24 – 45)
Cautions: Davey Johnson (Lap 4); Tim Dohm (Lap 4); Colton Flinner (Lap 8); Dennis Erb Jr., Michael Lake (Lap 23); Corey Conley (Lap 23)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr., Colton Flinner
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Wrisco Winternationals Provisional: Nick Davis
Strawberry Dash Provisional: Ricky Weiss
Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Started: 18th; Finished: 1st; Advanced 17 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: n/a
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jonathan Davenport
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Don O’Neal
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: n/a
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Pro Power Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Philip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #44 – 16.4584 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (22 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards
Time of Race: 33 minutes 58 seconds

Wrisco Industries Championship Chase Standings:

POS
CAR#
DRIVER
POINTS
1
39
Tim McCreadie
960
1
1R
Josh Richards
960
3
20
Jimmy Owens
840
4
28E
Dennis Erb, Jr.
650
5
22*
GR Smith
625
5
99B
Boom Briggs
625
7
40B
Kyle Bronson
620
7
15
Steve Francis
620
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
POS
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
POINTS
EARNINGS
1
116
Brandon Overton
Evans, GA
480
$13,700
2
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
450
$22,250
3
49
Jonathan Davenport
Williamson, SC
410
$6,300
3
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
410
$15,350
5
1S
Brandon Sheppard
New Berlin, IL
375
$9,975
6
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
370
$7,800
7
0
Scott Bloomquist
Mooresburg, TN
355
$8,500
8
7m
Donald McIntosh
Dawsonville, GA
345
$2,075
9
91
Tyler Erb
New Waverly, TX
335
$3,625
9
7
Rick Eckert
York, PA
335
$2,075
9
14
Darrell Lanigan
Union, KY
335
$4,300
12
240
Doug Drown
Wooster, OH
320
$2,600
12
38
Kenny PettyJohn
Millsboro, DE
320
$3,625
12
5
Don O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
320
$6,425
15
1
Earl Pearson, Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
305
$7,100
15
9
Devin Moran
Dresden, OH
305
$4,800
17
99B
Boom Briggs
Bear Lake, PA
295
$2,300
18
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
275
$3,200
19
3s
Brian Shirley
Chatham, IL
270
$3,850
19
28E
Dennis Erb, Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
270
$4,400
19
15
Steve Francis
Bowling Green, KY
270
$2,900
22
B1
Brent Larson
Lake Elmo, MN
265
$2,475
23
21JR
Billy Moyer, Jr.
Batesville, AR
260
$2,500
23
7F
Jason Fitzgerald
Middleburg, FL
260
$1,200
25
22*
GR Smith
Statesville, NC
255
$2,000
26
99JR
Frank Heckenast, Jr.
Frankfort, IL
245
$1,550
27
30K
Ryan King
Seymour, TN
235
$1,100
28
75
Colton Flinner
Allison Park, PA
230
$1,300
29
c81
Timothy Culp
Prattsville, AR
225
$500
30
18J
Chase Junghans
Manhattan, KS
220
$200
30
87
Ross Bailes
Clover, SC
220
$900

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

