Ruhlman Rallies for Second Career Gator Win

Ruhlman started fourth in the 20-lap main event and ran second to the polesitter Schrader until he took advantage of a lap 17 restart. Ruhlman showed the nose of his No.49 to the inside of Schrader’s No.9 several times before the final restart on lap 17, which he revealed was a setup move to make the winning pass.
The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds return to action alongside the season opener for the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series at Volusia Speedway Park for night four of the 46th Annual DIRTcar Nationals on Friday.
A-Main – (20 Laps) – 1. 49 – Brian Ruhlman [4]; 2. 9 – Ken Schrader [1]; 3. 13 -Jacob Hawkins [2]; 4. 21C – Taylor Cook [8]; 5. 36 – Kenny Wallace [9]; 6. 2 – Nick Hoffman [21]; 7. 7 – Justin Allgaier [5]; 8. 3E – Robbie Eilers [7]; 9. 65 – Josh Rice [6]; 10. 45J – Johnny Broking [14]; 11. K9 – Will Krup [13]; 12. 64JR -Billy Workman Jr [10]; 13. 22T – Tony Anderson [3]; 14. 77 – Ray Bollinger [19]; 15. 25 -Tyler Nicely [23]; 16. 58 -Devin Dixon [18]; 17. 14T – Tyler Clem [11]; 18. 98 – Shon Flanary [26]; 19. 10Y – Trent Young [28]; 20. 3L – Jeff Leka [25]; 21. 72 -Todd Neiheiser [24]; 22. 54 – Larry Burkins [12]; 23. 2X4 – Chase Collins [20]; 24. 35 – David Stremme [15]; 25. 88 – Matt Crafton [22]; 26. 11N – Gene Nicholas [27]; 27. 1 – Blake Spalding [17]; 28. 33 – Jeff Matthews [16].
Qualifying Group 1 – 1. K9-Will Krup, 18.692; 2. 3E-Robbie Eilers, 18.811; 3. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 18.819; 4. 5-Jonathan Taylor, 19.127; 5. 88-Matt Crafton, 19.411; 6. 17JE-J.E. Stalder, 19.421;7. 83-Ray Ciccarelli, 19.639; 8. 2J-Troy Johnson, 19.667; 9. 6-Dylan Browning, 20.097; 10. 23G-Robbie Gates, 20.307.
Qualifying Group 3 – 1. 36-Kenny Wallace, 18.813; 2. 2×4-Chase Collins, 19.161; 3. 7-Justin Allgaier, 19.163; 4. 35-David Stremme, 19.191; 5. 25-Tyler Nicely, 19.255; 6. 90-Jason Beaulieu, 19.306; 7. 9S-Slater McCray, 19.456; 8. 67-Garrett Stewart, 19.501; 9. 8-Kyle Strickler, 20.147; 10. 00-Will Norris, 21.697.
Qualifying Group 4 – 1. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie, 19.285; 2. 98-Shon Flanary, 19.383; 3. 33-Jeff Mathews, 19.390; 4. 64JR-Billy Workman Jr., 19.409; 5. 17T-Tyler Evans, 19.492; 6. 01-Jared Spalding, 19.606; 7. 07-Jeff Thomas, 19.615; 8. 13-Jacob Hawkins, 19.758; 9. 89W-Rick Weitekamp, 19.866; 10. 71T-Brent Thompson, 19.883.
Qualifying Group 5 – 1. 2-Nick Hoffman, 18.498; 2. 14T-Tyler Clem, 19.080; 3. 28B-Jason Brookover, 19.326; 4. 1-Blake Spalding, 19.593; 5. 12K-Scott Kincaid, 19.600; 6. 65-Josh Rice, 19.641; 7. 25B-Shawn Beasley, 19.684; 8. 43-Kyle Schmidt, 19.755; 9. 6B-Dave Baldwin, 20.196; 10. 23 Ryan Cripe, 20.209.
Qualifying Group 6 – 1. 54-Larry Burkins, 19.011; 2. 72-Todd Neiheiser, 19.034; 3. 9-Ken Schrader, 19.168; 4. 58-Devin Dixon, 19.304; 5. 11N-Gene Nicholas, 19.519; 6. Z06-Larry Mott, 19.596; 7. 71M-Shayne Meadows, 20.123; 8. 71-Jessie Hoskins, 20.430; 9. 96J-Matt Johnson, 21.913; 10. D4-Dave Jamieson, No Time.
Heat 1 (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer, Winner Redraws) – 1. 49-Brian Ruhlman [2]; 2. 3E-Robbie Eilers [3], 3. K9-Will Krup [4]; 4. 5-Jonathan Taylor [1]; 5. 88-Matt Crafton [5]; 6. 17JE-J.E. Stalder [6], 7. 83-Ray Ciccarelli [7]; 8. 2J-Troy Johnson [8]; 9. 23G-Robbie Gates [10]; 10. 6-Dylan Browning [9].
Heat 2 (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer, Winner Redraws) – 1. 22T-Tony Anderson [1]; 2. 21C-Taylor Cook [3]; 3. 45J-Johnny Broking [4]; 4. 77-Ray Bollinger [5]; 5. 10Y-Trent Young [7]; 6. 3L-Jeff Leka [6]; 7. 4-Mike Learman [2]; 8. 8A-Austin Holcombe [8]; 9. 2M-David Mitchell [10]; 10. 9G-Ernie Gingerich [9].
Heat 3 (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer, Winner Redraws) – 1. 7-Justin Allgaier [2]; 2. 36-Kenny Wallace [4]; 3. 35-David Stremme [1]; 4. 2×4-Chase Collins [3]; 5. 90-Jason Beaulieu [6]; 6. 25-Tyler Nicely [5]; 7. 67-Garrett Stewart [8]; 8. 8-Kyle Strickler [9]; 9. 9S-Slater McCray [7]; 10. 00-Will Norris [10].
Heat 4 (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer, Winner Redraws) – 1. 13-Jacob Hawkins [8]; 2. 64JR-Billy Workman Jr. [1]; 3. 33-Jeff Mathews [2]; 4. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie [4]; 5. 98-Shon Flanary [3]; 6. 17T-Tyler Evans [5]; 7. 01-Jared Spalding [6]; 8. 71T-Brent Thompson [10]; 9. 89W-Rick Weitekamp [9]; 10. 07-Jeff Thomas [7].
Heat 5 (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer, Winner Redraws) – 1. 65-Josh Rice [6]; 2. 14T-Tyler Clem [3]; 3. 1-Blake Spalding [1]; 4. 28B-Jason Brookover [2]; 5. 12K-Scotty Kincaid [5]; 6. 25B-Shawn Beasley [7]; 7. 6B-Dave Baldwin [9]; 8. 23-Ryan Cripe [10]; 9. 43-Kyle Schmidt [8]; 10. 2-Nick Hoffman [4].
Heat 6 (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer, Winner Redraws) – 1. 9-Ken Schrader [2]; 2. 54-Larry Burkins [4]; 3. 58-Devin Dixon [1]; 4. 72-Todd Neiheiser [3]; 5. 11N-Gene Nicholas [5]; 6. 71-Jessie Hoskins [8]; 7. D4-Dave Jamieson [10]; 8. 71M-Shayne Meadows [7]; 9. Z06-Larry Mott [6]; 10. 96J-Matt Johnson [9].
B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, Top 3 finishers transfer to Feature) – 1.77- Ray Bollinger [2]; 2. 88 – Matt Crafton [3]; 3. 3L – Jeff Leka [6]; 4. 10Y – Trent Young [4]; 5. Mike Learman [8]; 6. 8A – Austin Holcombe [10]; 7. Troy Johnson [9]; 8. Jonathan Taylor [1]; 9. 23G – Robbie Gates [11]; 10. Dylan Browning [13]; 11. 2M – David Mitchell [12]; 12. 17JE – J.E. Stalder [5]; 13. 9G – Ernie Gingerich [14]; 14. 83 – Ray Ciccrelli [7].
B-Main 2 – (10 Laps, Top 3 finishers transfer to Feature) – 1. 2X4 – Chase Collins [1]; 2. 25 – Tyler Nicely [5] 3. 98 – Shon Flanary [4]; 4. 90 – Jason Beaulieu [3]; 5. 24Z – Zeke McKenzie [2]; 6. 67 – Garrett Stewart [7]; 7. 8 – Kyle Strickler [9]; 8. 17T – Tyler Evans [6]; 9. 9S Slater McCray [13]; 10. 01- Jared Spalding [8]; 11. 71T – Brent Thompson [10]; 12. 00 – Will Norris [13]; 13. 89W – Rick Weitekamp [12]; 14. 07 – Jeff Thomas [14];
B-Main 3 – (10 Laps, Top 3 finishers transfer to Feature) – 1. 2 – Nick Hoffman [13]; 2. 72 – Todd Neiheiser [2]; 3. 11N – Gene Nicholas [4]; 4. 28B – Jason Brookover [1]; 5. 25B – Shawn Beasley [5]; 6. 71 – Jesse Hoskins [6]; 7. 6B – Dave Baldwin [7]; 8. D4 – Dave Jamison [8]; 9. 12K Scotty Kincaid [3]; 10. 71M – Shayne Meadows [10]; 11. 96J – Matt Johnson [14]; 12. 23 – Ryan Cripe [9]; 13. 06Z – Larry Mott [12]; 14. 43 – Kyle Schmidt [13].