Bloomquist Holds On to Win at East Bay Raceway Park

TAMPA, FL (February 17, 2017) – Defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion Scott Bloomquist held off series newcomer Josh Richards to win the Friday night edition of the 41st Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, FL. It was Bloomquist’s eighth career win at the 3/8-mile oval and the 78th of his career in LOLMDS competition.

Bloomquist took the lead on lap 19 from Don O’Neal and then held off Richards and Jonathan Davenport, who had come from ninth to challenge Bloomquist late in the race. The previous night’s winner Tim McCreadie charged from 17th to finish fourth in the Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn Chassis – while O’Neal crossed the finish line fifth in the Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Club 29 Race Car for Clint Bowyer Racing.

O’Neal led the first lap of the race before Doug Drown charged to the lead on lap two. O’Neal then regained the top spot and held off Bloomquist until lap 16, when Bloomquist got around him just before the caution flag waved.

Bloomquist attributed his win to a multitude of people, including Randy Sweet who helped design the Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis that he drove to the victory. “We have a bunch of help this weekend that Randy brought down for us. It takes a more people to get this done than it used to.”

“I definitely have to thank Reece Monument Company, Crop Production Services, Mark Martin Automotive, Sorbera Chiropractic, Crossfit Overton, Penske Shocks, Horton Coal, Petroff Towing, Base Racing Fuels, and Andy Durham Race Engines. The motor ran perfect,” said the three-time LOLMDS champion in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.

Richards’ Best Performance Motorsports, Dargie Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis entry came home in second as he embarks on his first full-season with the LOLMDS.

“If the cautions didn’t come out we may have gotten him [Bloomquist]. Once the cautions came out there at the end I just had to protect the bottom. I ventured up the track in three and four that one lap and I figured I had better get back down. We just wanted to salvage second for a good night. We got behind in the heat race, we had a shock issue that messed us up some and I was riding wheelies out there,” said the 28-year-old Richards.

Davenport’s new Barry Wright Icon Chassis was impressive in its second run at East Bay Raceway Park this week. “When we went to the top, the car was really good. Dor the first part of the race we were just trying to save our stuff – I should have stayed up top for another lap. I thought my right rear was getting too hot. When I dropped down low that’s when he [Richards] got by me.”

Completing the top ten were Steve Francis, Earl Pearson Jr., Jimmy Owens, Austin Hubbard, and Hudson O’Neal.



Race Summary

Friday, February 17th, 2017

Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FLMiller Welders Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 14.907 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O'Neal, Doug Drown, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Tim McCreadie, Doug Horton, Bobby Pierce, Michael Lake, Pancho Lawler, Boom Briggs, John Gardner-DNS FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Hudson O'Neal, Steve Francis, Jared Miley, Kenny PettyJohn, Nick Davis, Mason Zeigler, GR Smith, Brian Ligon, Freddie Carpenter-DNS Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Tim Dohm , Kyle Bronson, Corey Conley , Austin Hubbard, Ricky Weiss, David Breazeale, Gordy Gundaker, Chad Hollenbeck, Colton Flinner, Todd Frank QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Zack Dohm, Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Dennis Erb, Jr., Earl Pearson, Jr., Dustin Linville, Timothy Culp, Bob Gardner, Davey Johnson, Austin Rettig Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Kenny PettyJohn, Bobby Pierce, Doug Horton, Mason Zeigler, Boom Briggs, GR Smith, Pancho Lawler, Nick Davis, Brian Ligon, Michael Lake-DNS, John Gardner-DNS, Freddie Carpenter-DNS Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Austin Hubbard, Dustin Linville, Timothy Culp, Earl Pearson, Jr., Ricky Weiss, David Breazeale, Gordy Gundaker, Bob Gardner, Austin Rettig, Colton Flinner, Chad Hollenbeck, Todd Frank, Davey Johnson Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $10,100 2 8 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $5,500 3 9 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC $3,600 4 17 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,750 5 1 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,250 6 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,800 7 23 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,500 8 12 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,300 9 18 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE $1,200 10 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,100 11 6 6T Tim Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $1,075 12 13 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $1,050 13 16 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,025 14 21 11b Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,000 15 10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $950 16 5 240 Doug Drown Wooster, OH $925 17 15 H1 Jared Miley South Park, PA $900 18 14 14c Corey Conley Wellsburg, WV $875 19 24 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $850 20 25 92 Nick Davis Millsboro, DE $825 21 19 38 Kenny PettyJohn Millsboro, DE $800 22 3 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $800 23 4 17d Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $800 24 22 c81 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $800 25 26 27H Doug Horton Wiamauma, FL $800 26 20 D8 Dustin Linville Lancaster, KY $800

Race Statistics Entrants: 42

Lap Leaders: Don O’Neal (Lap 1); Doug Drown (Lap 2); Don O’Neal (Laps 3 – 15); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 16 – 50)

Cautions: Bobby Pierce (Lap 16); Debris (Lap 16); Debris (Lap 17); Zack Dohm (Lap 23); Gregg Satterlee (Lap 30); Kenny PettyJohn (Lap 45)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr., Colton Flinner

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Winternationals Provisional: Nick Davis

Strawberry Dash Provisional: Doug Horton

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Started: 23rd; Finished: 7th; Advanced 16 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: n/a

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Bobby Pierce

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: n/a

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Andy Durham Race Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Don O’Neal (Lap #3 – 16.0505 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (35 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Don O’Neal

Time of Race: 37 minutes 14 seconds Wrisco Industries Championship Chase Standings:

POS CAR# DRIVER POINTS 1 1R Josh Richards 1190 2 39 Tim McCreadie 1130 3 20 Jimmy Owens 1010 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. 870 5 15 Steve Francis 845 6 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. 815 7 71 Hudson O’Neal 815 8 240 Doug Drown 790

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 680 $27,750 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 640 $9,900 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 620 $18,100 4 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 615 $18,600 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 560 $9,100 6 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 525 $8,675 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 500 $8,600 8 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 480 $13,700 9 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 470 $4,700 9 240 Doug Drown Wooster, OH 470 $3,525 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 460 $5,100 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 455 $4,300 13 38 Kenny PettyJohn Millsboro, DE 445 $4,425 14 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 435 $5,425 15 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 410 $2,400 16 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 375 $9,975 17 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 365 $2,450 17 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 365 $2,150 17 22* GR Smith Statesville, NC 365 $2,100 20 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE 360 $4,950

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*