Eckert Dominates WoO Late Model Season Opener

Sylvania, Ga. – February 18, 2017 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series season opener at Screven Motorsports Complex was stacked with 44 Late Model drivers from around the country, but that didn’t pose a threat to Rick Eckert as he was able to lead all 40-laps of the Feature and finished second in his heat race earlier in the day.

While all eyes might have been set on Eckert leading the pack, there was a lot happening throughout the event. To start the race Eckert pulled at the redraw to start on the outside of the front row for the Feature next to Eric Wells, who was to start on the pole. After the field set up for the signature four-wide salute, Wells experienced some difficulty and headed off the track. The pole position was replaced by Chris Madden who was to originally start behind Wells.

Eckert charged forward at the start and continued to do so throughout the race widening the gap between him and Madden despite heavy lap traffic. Madden held on tight to the second place position although Brandon Overton and Tyler Erb continually challenged him for the spot. By the checkered flag, Overton finished third and Erb finished fourth with Brandon Sheppard close behind in fifth.

Also happening during this time, Chub Frank made his way to the front half of the field. He began the Feature in the last row in position 24 due to taking a provisional after he experienced battery trouble during the heat race earlier in the day. Frank was able to make a few hard charges down low and found his way to the sixth position; ultimately finishing eighth.

Frank and Eckert have been full-time Series regulars since 2004 when the Series restarted and are both aware of the importance of starting the season off ahead.

“It is important to start out early but we have to get through this whole Florida swing,” said Eckert. “It’s just the next night, and the next night, and the next night, and it’s a grind. We won here last year but I think we ended up coming out fifth or sixth in the points. I’d like to come out of Florida leading points and then see if we can fend them off the rest of the year but it is a long year after that.”

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will return to Screven Motor Speedway tomorrow for night two of Winter Freeze VII.

Screven Motorsports Complex Notebook:

CONTINGENCY WINNERS: Award (Money): Name; Craftsman/Sears ($200 Cash): Rick Eckert, Clint Smith, Brandon Overton, Tyler Erb, Brandon Sheppard; Craftsman/Sears ($100 Cash): Casey Roberts; Comp Cams ($50 product certificate): Rick Eckert; MSD Ignition ($50 Cash): Rick Eckert; Quartermaster ($100 Product Certificate): Rick Eckert; Wrisco (Three Sheets of Aluminum): Rick Eckert; Penske Racing Shocks ($50 Product Certificate): Ray Cook; JE Pistons ($50 Cash): Brandon Sheppard; VP Racing Fuels ($50 Cash): Chub Frank; Edelbrock ($50 Cash): Ray Cook; Comp Cams ($50 Cash): Frank Heckenast Jr.; Cosmetic Gasket ($50 Cash): Joey Coulter; JRI Shocks ($50 Cash): Billy Moyer Jr.; Superflow Dyno’s ($50 Cash): Joey Coulter; Quartermaster ($25 Product Certificate): Joey Coulter; JE Pistons (One set of piston rings): Chase Junghans; Quartermaster ($50 Product Certificate): Josh Langley; Arizona Sport Shirts ($100 Product Certificate): Shane Clanton; JE Pistons (One set of piston rings): Brent Dixon; MSD Ignition ($25 Cash): Eric Wells; QA-1 ($50 Cash): Shane Clanton; Rookie Bonus: Devin Moran; Bonus Bucks: Dennis Franklin.

SEASON WINNERS: Rick Eckert- 1 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 17)

World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series Statistical Report; Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, Ga.; Feb. 17, 2017

Craftsman Club Feature – (40 Laps) – 1. 7- Rick Eckert[2][$8,850]; 2. 44- Chris Madden [3][$4,200]; 3.116- Brandon Overton[6][$3,400]; 4.91-Tyler Erb [5][$3,000]; 5.1-Brandon Sheppard [8][$2,750]; 6. 101-Casey Roberts[11][$1,700]; 7. 2F-Dennis Franklin [9][$1,900]; 8. 1*-Chub Frank [24][$1,850]; 9. 3s-Brian Shirley[4][$1,700]; 10. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr[15][$1,650]; 11. 11B-Ray Cook[20][$1,050]; 12. 9-Devin Moran[7] [$1,650]; 13. 21JR-Billy Moyer Jr[23][$1,400]; 14. 0-Dale Hollidge[14][$800]; 15. 2c-Joey Coulter[21][$800]; 16. 18c-Chase Junghans[18][$700]; 17. 14M-Morgan Bagley[25][$610]; 18. B1-Brent Larson[16][$640]; 19. 7L-Josh Langley[22][$620]; 20. 25-Shane Clanton[19][$1,250]; 21. 1D-Brent Dixon[10][$600]; 22. 21-Ivedent Lloyd Jr[13] [$600]; 23. 24-D-Michael Brown[12][$600]; 24. 18-Eric Wells[1][$1,150]; 25. C9-Steve Casebolt[17][$1,150]

Heat 1 – (10 Laps – Top 4 finishers transfer to the Feature) – 1. 91- Tyler Erb [1]; 2.7- Rick Eckert [4]; 3. 2F- Dennis Frank [5]; 4.21- Ivedent Lloyd Jr. [8]; 5. 22F Chris Ferguson [2]; 6. 2c- Joey Coulter [6]; 7. 22 Greg Oaks- [9] 8. 44- Clint Smith [10] 9. 7D- Austin Thesis [11]; 10. 421- Anthony Sanders [7]; 11. 1* Chub Frank [3]

Heat 2 – (10 Laps – Top 4 finishers transfer to the Feature) – 1. 3S- Brian Shirley [2]; 2. 116- Brandon Overton [3]; 3. 1D Brent Dixon [5]; 4. 0- Dale Hollidge [4]; 5. C9 Steve Casebolt [1]; 6. 25- Shane Clanton [8]; 7. 93- Donald Bradsher [6]; 8. 16- Austin Horton [7]; 9 281- Doug Sanders [10]; 11. 14m- Morgan Bagley [9]

Heat 3 – (10 Laps – Top 4 finishers transfer to the Feature) – 1. 1- Brandon Sheppard [1]; 2. 9- Devin Moran [3]; 3. 101- Casey Roberts [7]; 4. 99jr- Frank Heckenast [4]; 5. 18c- Chase Junghans [6]; 6. R1- Riley Hickman [11]; 7. 16T- Tyler Bruening [9]; 8. 0v- Colbey Frye [8]; 9. 77- Brian Cannor [3]; 10. 26jr Jimmy Sharpe [10]; 11. 72- Jason Covert [2]

Heat 4 – (10 Laps – Top 4 finishers transfer to the Feature) – 1. 18 Eric Wells [1]; 2, 44- Chris Madden [6]; 3. 24D- Michael Brown [5]; 4. B1- Brent Larson [8]; 5. 7L- Josh Langley [7]; 6. 11B- Ray Cook [9]; 7. 8- Matt Sponaug [10]; 8. 21jr- Billy Moyer Jr. [4]; 9. 36- Craig Wolford [3]; 10. 60- Jim Manka [11]; 11. 17m- Dale McDowel [2]

Last Chance Showdown 1 – (10 Laps – Top 3 finishers transfer to the Feature) – 1. C9-Steve Casebolt[2]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[4]; 3. 2c-Joey Coulter[3]; 4. 93-Donald Bradsher[6]; 5. 1*-Chub Frank[13]; 6. 22-Greg Oakes[5]; 7. 14M-Morgan Bagley[14]; 8. 16-Austin Horton[8]; 9. 22F-Chris Ferguson[1]; 10. 281-Kyle Pierce[10]; 11. 44s-Clint Smith[7]; 12. 7D-Austin Theiss[9]; 13. 42-Doug Sanders[12];DNS. 421-Anthony Sanders[11]

Last Chance Showdown 2- (10 Laps – Top 3 finishers transfer to the Feature)- 1 .18c-Chase Junghans [1]; 2.11B-Ray Cook[4]; 3.7L -Josh Langley [2]; 4.R1-Riley Hickman[3]; 5.21JR- Billy Moyer Jr[8]; 6.0v-Coleby Frye[7]; 7.36-Craig Wolford[10] 8.8-Matt Sponaugle[6]; 9.60-Jim Manka[12];10.16T-Tyler Bruening[7]; DNS.77-Brian Connor [9]; DNS.26JR -Jimmy Sharpe Jr[11]; DNS.72-Jason Covert[13]; DNS.17M-Dale McDowell[14]

