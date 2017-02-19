Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Chris Madden Claims Night Two of Winter Freeze VII

Chris Madden Claims Night Two of Winter Freeze VII

Madden Leads Points Race Headed to DIRTcar Nationals
 
Sylvania, Ga. – February 18, 2017- The second night of Winter Freeze VII had everyone in the crowd sitting on their edge of their seats for all 50-laps of the Craftsman Club Feature. For 45 of the 50-laps tonight for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series event at Screven Motor Speedway, Tyler Erb held on to the lead despite Billy Moyer Jr.’s effort to pass him on multiple restarts.
Although Moyer Jr. didn’t have success trying to pass Erb on the restarts, Chris Madden had no trouble wheelin’ and dealin’ around the track as he was able to take full advantage of every restart. Three times when yellow went back to green he was able to easily pass cars between turns one and two. Madden started the Feature in position eight and on lap 45 he made the pass for the lead and headed straight to Victory Lane for his $10,000 check followed by Erb and Moyer Jr.
Madden was not the only driver on the move. Brandon Overton started 12 in the Feature but was able to maneuver his no. 116 Dream Ride to fifth place. Additionally, Steve Casebolt was able to move up the chain from a 23 starting position to finish 12th.
The two-night showdown at Screven Motor Speedway proved that Madden is a force to be reckoned with on the track and will be a threat to the Championship point standings throughout the season. Madden will head to Volusia Speedway Park for DIRTcar Nationals as the leader in points.
“Obviously we’re feeling good,” said Chris Madden. “We are in the south and now we are headed to Volusia. We run really good there.  We have come out of [Screven] with a win and a second [place finish] which is extremely well so we are looking forward to going to Volusia now and then from then on we are just going to do the best we can do. We are at a little disadvantage out there on the road. Those guys have been to those places many many times and some of those places will be my first time ever. I am a pretty adaptive driver so hopefully we can adapt to it and get our car good enough to be consistent and so far we have been able to do that.”
The World of Outlaws Cratfsman Late Model Series is headed to Volusia Speedway Park for a three-day event at DIRTcar Nationals, February 23-25, 2017.
 CONTINGENCY WINNERS: Craftsman/Sears ($200 Cash): Tyler Erb, Billy Moyer Jr., Brandon Sheppard, Brandon Overton, Frank Heckenast Jr. ; Craftsman/Sears ($100 Cash): Chris Madden; Comp Cams ($50 product certificate): Chris Madden ; MSD Ignition ($50 Cash): Chris Madden; Quartermaster ($100 Product Certificate): Chris Madden; Penske Racing Shocks ($50 Product Certificate): Eric Wells ; JE Pistons ($50 Cash): Frank Heckenast Jr.; VP Racing Fuels ($50 Cash): Devin Moran; Edelbrock ($50 Cash): Eric Wells; Comp Cams ($50 Cash): Morgan Bagley; Cometic ($50 Cash): Rick Eckert; JRI Shocks ($50 Cash): Chub Frank; Superflow Dyno’s ($50 Cash): Chub Frank; Quartermaster ($25 Product Certificate): Shane Clanton; JE Pistons (One set of piston rings): Joey Coulter ; Quartermaster ($50 Product Certificate): Michael Brown; Arizona Sport Shirts ($100 Product Certificate): Michael Brown; JE Pistons (One set of piston rings): Ivedent Lloyd Jr.; MSD Ignition ($25 Cash): Chris Madden; QA-1 ($50 Cash): Chris Madden; Rookie Bonus: Devin Moran; Bonus Bucks: Joey Coulter
 
SEASON WINNERS:
Rick Eckert- 1 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 17)
Chris Madden- 1 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 18)
World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Statistical Report; Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, Ga.; Feb. 18, 2017
Craftsman Club Feature – (40 Laps)- 1. 44- Chris Madden[8][$10,225] 2. 91- Tyler Erb[1][$5200] 3. 21JR- Billy Moyer Jr [2][$3200] 4. 1- Brandon Sheppard[5][$2700] 5. 116- Brandon Overton[12][$2200] 6. 99jr-Frank Heckenast Jr[3][$1950] 7. 101-Casey Roberts[6][$1400] 8. 9-Devin Moran[4][$1600] 9. 18-Eric Wells[15][$1250] 10. 3s-Brian Shirley[16][$1150]11. 14M-Morgan Bagley[9][$1100] 12. C9- Steve Casebolt[23][$1050] 13. 7-Rick Eckert[17][$1100] 14. 1*- Chub Frank[20][$1000] 15. 25- Shane Clanton[14][$1000] 16. 2c- Joey Coulter[24][$1300] 17. 0- Dale Hollidge[11][$770] 18. 72-Jason Covert[19][$750] 19. 24-D-Michael Brown[20][$730] 20. 77-Brian Connor[22][$700] 21. 22F-Chris Ferguson[14][$700] 22. 21-Ivedent Lloyd Jr[10][$700] 23. 11B-Ray Cook[18][$700] 24. 17M-Dale McDowell[11][$700]
Heat 1- (10 Laps – Top 4 finishers transfer to the Feature) – 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr[2]; 2. 1- Brandon Sheppard[1]; 3. 14M-Morgan Bagley[4]; 4. 25-Shane Clanton [3]; 5. 7-Rick Eckert[6]; 6. 72-Jason Covert[10]; 7. R1-Riley Hickman[5]; 8. 18c-Chase Junghans [8]; 9. B1-Brent Larson [9]; 10. 421-Anthony Sanders [7]; 11. 7D-Austin Theiss [12]; 12. 42-Doug Sanders[11]
Heat 2- (10 Laps – Top 4 finishers transfer to the Feature)- 1. 21jr- Billy Moyer Jr [1]; 2.91- Tyler Erb[2]; 3.21- Ivedent Lloyd Jr[4]; 4. 22F- Chris Ferguson[6]; 5. 2c- Joey Coulter[3]; 6. 1* Chub Frank[7];7. 0v- Coleby Frye[5]; 8. C9- Steve Casebolt[8]; 9. 16T- Tyler Bruening[11];10. 92-Nick Davis[10]; 11.93- Donald Bradsher [9]
Heat 3- (10 Laps – Top 4 finishers transfer to the Feature)– 1. 101- Casey Roberts[1]; 2. 17M- Dale McDowell[2]; 3. 0- Dale Hollidge[5]; 4. 18- Eric Wells[3]; 5. 24-D- Michael Brown[4]; 6. 16- Austin Horton[6]’ 7. 44s- Clint Smith[7]; 8. 1D- Brent Dixon[8]; 9. 281- Kyle Pierce[11]; 10. 7L- Josh Langley[9]; 11. 4L- Brian Ligon[10]; 12. 60- Jim Manka[12]
 
Heat 4- (10 Laps – Top 4 finishers transfer to the Feature)- 1. 44- Chris Madden[1]; 2. 9- Devin Moran[4];3. 116- Brandon Overton[2]; 4. 3s- Brian Shirley[3]; 5. 11B- Ray Cook[6]; 6. 77- Brian Connor[5]; 7. 8- Matt Sponaugle[10]; 8. 87- Ross Bailes[8]; 9. 2F- Dennis Franklin[7]; 10. 21T- Shane Tankersley[9]; 11. 36- Craig Wolford[11]
 
Last Chance Showdown 1 – (10 Laps – Top 3 finishers transfer to the Feature) – 1. 7- Rick Eckert[1]; 2. 72-Jason Covert[3]; 3. 1*-Chub Frank[4]; 4. C9-Steve Casebolt[8];5. R1-Riley Hickman[7]; 6. B1-Brent Larson[11]; 7. 93-Donald Bradsher[14]; 8. 18c-Chase Junghans[7]; 9. 16T-Tyler Bruening[10]; 10. 92-Nick Davis [12]; 11. 7D-Austin Theiss[13]; 12. 2c-Joey Coulter[2]; 13. 42-Doug Sanders[15]; 14. 421-Anthony Sanders[11];15. 0v- Coleby Frye[6]
 
Last Chance Showdown 2-  (10 Laps – Top 3 finishers transfer to the Feature) – 1.11B- Ray Cook [2]; 2.24-D- Michael Brown[1]; 3.77- Brian Connor[4]; 4.16- Austin Horton[3]; 5.44s- Clint Smith [5]; 6.8- Matt Sponaugle[6]; 7.2F- Dennis Franklin[10]; 8.4L- Brian Ligon      [13]; 9.281- Kyle Pierce[9]; 10.60- Jim Manka [15]; 11.87- Ross Bailes[8]; 12.21T- Shane Tankersley[12]; 13.7L- Josh Langley[11]; DNS.1D- Brent Dixon[7]; DNS.36- Craig Wolford[14]
Unofficial World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series Championship Standings
Pos. Car # Driver Points Trail By
1 44 Chris Madden 296 0
2 91 Tyler Erb 288 8
3 76 Brandon Overton 284 12
4 1 Brandon Sheppard 282 14
5 7 Rick Eckert 274 22
101 Casey Roberts 274 22
7 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr. 268 28
21JR Billy Moyer Jr. 268 28
9 3S Brian Shirley 262 34
10 99M Devin Moran 260 36
11 1* Chub Frank 256 40
12 14M Morgan Bagley 244 52
13 0 Dale Hollidge 238 58
2C Joey Coulter 238 58
15 18 Eric Wells 234 62
16 11B Ray Cook 232 64
17 25 Shane Clanton 230 66
18 C9 Steve Casebolt 226 70
19 2F Dennis Franklin 220 76
20 24-D Michael Brown 216 80
21 21 Ivedent Lloyd Jr. 212 84
22 18C Chase Junghans 202 94
23 B1 Brent Larson 202 94
24 22 Chris Ferguson 188 108
25 7L Josh Langley 184 112
26 R1 Riley Hickman 180 116
26 93 Donald Bradsher 176 120
27 72 Jason Covert 174 122
28 16 Austin Horton 172 124
29 77 Brian Connor 170 126
30 8 Matt Sponaugle 168 128
31 44s Clint Smith 164 132
32 17M Dale McDowell 162 134
33 16T Tyler Bruening 160 136
34 60 Jim Manka 158 138
35 281 Kyle Pierce 158 138
36 0F Coleby Frye 156 140
37 7D Austin Theiss 152 144
38 42 Doug Sanders 148 148
39 421 Anthony Sanders 132 164
40 1D Brent Dixon 108 188
41 22 Greg Oakes 86 210
42 36 Craig Wolford 84 212
43 4L Brian Ligon 82 214
44 92 Nick Davis 80 216
45 87 Ross Bailes 76 220
46 21T Shane Tankersley 74 222
47 26jr Jimmy Sharpe Jr 60 236
