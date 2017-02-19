Home --> Race Track News --> Florida --> Saturday, February 18th Portion of DIRTcar Nationals Postponed Due to Rain

Saturday, February 18th Portion of DIRTcar Nationals Postponed Due to Rain

Event will resume Sunday with doubleheader with the World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing UMP Modifieds.

BARBERVILLE, Fla. – February 18, 2017 – Night five of DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park has been postponed due to persistent rain setting up a doubleheader event starting Sunday afternoon.

Saturday, Feb. 18th postponed event will resume with grandstand and pit gates opening at 11:30am. Hot laps and qualifying will resume starting at 12:00pm.

Fans that have tickets and/or a wristband for Saturday’s World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series and DIRTcar Racing UMP Modified portion of DIRTcar Nationals can bring their ticket stub and/or wristband to the gate for re-entry to the first portion Sunday’s DIRTcar Nationals doubleheader.

The evening portion of the doubleheader will start with pit gates opening at 4:00pm; the grandstands will re-open at 5:00pm. Hot laps for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series starting at 6:00pm followed by qualifying.

For more information about DIRTcar Nationals by visiting www.DIRTcarNationals.com or follow DIRTcarNats on Twitter and Facebook.com/DIRTcar

