Sheppard Wins in Dramatic Fashion at Bubba Raceway Park

OCALA, FL (February 19, 2017) – The former Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie of the Year, Brandon Sheppard took the lead on the final lap from Scott Bloomquist to win Sunday night’s Lucas Oil Winter Nationals – presented by GEICO at Bubba Raceway Park. The exciting finish brought the packed grandstand to its feet as Sheppard charged from his 11th starting spot to take the win.

Bloomquist finished in second, followed by Dennis Erb Jr. in the Vomac Trucking, Clements Racing Engines, Black Diamond Chassis. Earl Pearson Jr. came home fourth in the Dunn-Benson Ford, Larry Wallace Racing Engines, Longhorn Chassis. Frank Heckenast Jr. completed the top five in the St. Louis-U-Pic-A-Part, Capital Race Car.

Sheppard ended the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks with his second win in the Mark Richards Racing, Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Gunter’s Honey, Sallack Well Services, Sunoco, Durham-powered Rocket House Car.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the sixth time in his career, the 24-year-old racer was at a loss for words; “Anytime you can pass Scott [Bloomquist] for the lead, it’s pretty big. He is probably one of the greatest in our sport. I guess you could say it was an honor to pass him on the last lap for the win.”

“It was crazy out there. Turns three and four and down the front stretch were pretty slippery. You had to make sure you hit the little bit of brown on the bottom of three and four,” said Sheppard.

“The caution with two laps to go, let us pack the top of one and two and made it so we could roll around on the top better. Scott was running on the top before that caution come out. I kind of expected him to go to the top and then he went to the bottom on the restart. I guess I just grinned a little bit and got on the gas and went right by him on the outside.”

At the start of the race Josh Richards and Bloomquist led the field to the green flag. Bloomquist led the first lap and Richards took over the point on lap two. Richards then started to receive heavy pressure from Don O’Neal who had moved by Bloomquist into second place.

As Richards and O’Neal exited off turn four on lap 20, a car spun directly into front of them, leaving those two drivers with nowhere to go and they came to a halt with heavy damage to both cars. Richards went pit-side and made repairs to re-join the field on the tail while O’Neal was done for the night.

Bloomquist inherited the lead, which he held until a caution with two laps to go for a slowing car in turn two, which bunched the field for a green-white-checker finish. Erb, who had been all over Bloomquist in the final five laps of the race charged to the bottom trying to get by Bloomquist as Sheppard swung out wide and went by both to take the win.

Bloomquist crossed the line in second even though it wasn’t the result he was looking for. “We were pushing badly at the end, especially in three and four. The tire was starting to give-up a little bit. The crew guys pointed to get to the bottom on the restart. I didn’t expect him [Sheppard] to get a run like that, and the car didn’t feel as good at the end, it was just one of those things. We had a good race and I am sure that everybody enjoyed watching that one.”

Erb took third, and commented on his podium finish, “We had a good car all night long. From the time we hot lapped, qualified, ran the heat, this car stayed good and to be running up front near the end, we are real pleased with that. We worked on this car all week-long and finally brought it out tonight, we made a lot of changes on this car, but at least we are going in the right direction.”

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Chub Frank, Boom Briggs, Jonathan Davenport, and Josh Richards. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunday, February 19th, 2017

Lucas Oil Winter Nationals – presented by GEICO

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 14.290 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 14.171 seconds Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Boom Briggs, Chub Frank, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Tim McCreadie, Steve Casebolt , Morgan Bagley, Darrell Lanigan, Austin Rettig-DNS FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson, Jr., Brandon Sheppard, Donald McIntosh, Kenny PettyJohn, Dale Hollidge, Jared Miley, Corey Conley , Brent Larson, Steve Francis, Larry Baer-DNS Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jason Fitzgerald, Ivedent Lloyd, Jr., Bob Gardner, Doug Drown, John Gardner, Jason Jameson, Timothy Culp, Pancho Lawler, Austin Kirkpatrick QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Erb, GR Smith, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Kyle Bronson, Austin Hubbard, Coleby Frye, Shan Smith, Colton Flinner, Freddie Carpenter, Tyler Clem-DNS Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Kenny PettyJohn, Dale Hollidge, Gregg Satterlee, Morgan Bagley, Brent Larson, Corey Conley , Jared Miley, Austin Rettig, Steve Casebolt-DNS, Darrell Lanigan-DNS, Steve Francis-DNS, Larry Baer-DNS Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Austin Hubbard, Bob Gardner, John Gardner, Coleby Frye, Shan Smith, Jason Jameson, Doug Drown, Pancho Lawler, Timothy Culp, Colton Flinner, Freddie Carpenter-DNS, Austin Kirkpatrick-DNS, Tyler Clem-DNS Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 11 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $10,000 2 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $6,700 3 6 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $4,700 4 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $4,050 5 16 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL $2,250 6 19 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,000 7 13 1* Chub Frank Bear Lake, PA $1,500 8 9 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,800 9 17 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC $2,000 10 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,400 11 10 7F Jason Fitzgerald Middleburg, FL $1,075 12 23 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,750 13 20 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE $1,025 14 14 21L Ivedent Lloyd, Jr. Ocala, FL $1,000 15 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,250 16 8 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $925 17 18 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $900 18 15 7m Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA $875 19 4 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,350 20 12 22* GR Smith Statesville, NC $825 21 21 38 Kenny PettyJohn Millsboro, DE $800 22 22 4G Bob Gardner Washington, IL $800 23 24 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $2,000 24 25 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $800 25 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,600

Race Statistics Entrants: 43

Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Lap 1); Josh Richards (Laps 2 – 20); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 21 – 49); Brandon Sheppard (Lap 50)

Cautions: GR Smith (Lap 8); Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Bob Gardner (Lap 20); Tyler Erb (Lap 25); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 48)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Darrell Lanigan; Steve Francis

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: Colton Flinner

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Sheppard

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Started: 19th; Finished: 6th; Advanced 13 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Brandon Sheppard

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: n/a

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Heather Lyne (Dennis Erb Jr.)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #21 – 14.1926 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (30 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 37 minutes 42 seconds Wrisco Speedweeks Championship Chase Standings:

POS CAR# DRIVER POINTS 1 1R Josh Richards 1605 2 39 Tim McCreadie 1420 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. 1290 4 20 Jimmy Owens 1225 5 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. 1210 6 11 Austin Hubbard 1185 7 71 Hudson O’Neal 1150 8 0 Scott Bloomquist 1060 9 15 Steve Francis 1055 10 1S Brandon Sheppard 1050 11 49 Jonathan Davenport 1010 12 99B Boom Briggs 1005

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 870 $30,850 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 855 $26,300 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 825 $12,700 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 820 $21,800 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 715 $12,150 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 710 $13,450 7 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 655 $10,825 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 650 $11,075 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 630 $7,550 10 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 625 $20,675 11 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 600 $4,200 12 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 595 $7,400 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 590 $5,650 14 38 Kenny PettyJohn Millsboro, DE 570 $5,225 14 240 Doug Drown Wooster, OH 570 $3,625 16 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE 525 $5,975 17 22* GR Smith Statesville, NC 495 $2,925 18 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 490 $3,650



*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*