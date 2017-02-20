Sheppard Wins in Dramatic Fashion at Bubba Raceway Park

OCALA, FL (February 19, 2017) – The former Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie of the Year, Brandon Sheppard took the lead on the final lap from Scott Bloomquist to win Sunday night’s Lucas Oil Winter Nationals – presented by GEICO at Bubba Raceway Park. The exciting finish brought the packed grandstand to its feet as Sheppard charged from his 11th starting spot to take the win.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Sunday, February 19th, 2017
Lucas Oil Winter Nationals – presented by GEICO
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL
Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 14.290 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 14.171 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Boom Briggs, Chub Frank, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Tim McCreadie, Steve Casebolt , Morgan Bagley, Darrell Lanigan, Austin Rettig-DNS
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson, Jr., Brandon Sheppard, Donald McIntosh, Kenny PettyJohn, Dale Hollidge, Jared Miley, Corey Conley , Brent Larson, Steve Francis, Larry Baer-DNS
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jason Fitzgerald, Ivedent Lloyd, Jr., Bob Gardner, Doug Drown, John Gardner, Jason Jameson, Timothy Culp, Pancho Lawler, Austin Kirkpatrick
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Erb, GR Smith, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Kyle Bronson, Austin Hubbard, Coleby Frye, Shan Smith, Colton Flinner, Freddie Carpenter, Tyler Clem-DNS
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Kenny PettyJohn, Dale Hollidge, Gregg Satterlee, Morgan Bagley, Brent Larson, Corey Conley , Jared Miley, Austin Rettig, Steve Casebolt-DNS, Darrell Lanigan-DNS, Steve Francis-DNS, Larry Baer-DNS
Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Austin Hubbard, Bob Gardner, John Gardner, Coleby Frye, Shan Smith, Jason Jameson, Doug Drown, Pancho Lawler, Timothy Culp, Colton Flinner, Freddie Carpenter-DNS, Austin Kirkpatrick-DNS, Tyler Clem-DNS
Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|
FINISH
|
START
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
11
|
1S
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
$10,000
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
$6,700
|
3
|
6
|
28E
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
$4,700
|
4
|
7
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$4,050
|
5
|
16
|
99JR
|
Frank Heckenast, Jr.
|
Frankfort, IL
|
$2,250
|
6
|
19
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
$3,000
|
7
|
13
|
1*
|
Chub Frank
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
$1,500
|
8
|
9
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
$1,800
|
9
|
17
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Williamson, SC
|
$2,000
|
10
|
1
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
$2,400
|
11
|
10
|
7F
|
Jason Fitzgerald
|
Middleburg, FL
|
$1,075
|
12
|
23
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
$1,750
|
13
|
20
|
11
|
Austin Hubbard
|
Bridgeville, DE
|
$1,025
|
14
|
14
|
21L
|
Ivedent Lloyd, Jr.
|
Ocala, FL
|
$1,000
|
15
|
3
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
$2,250
|
16
|
8
|
91
|
Tyler Erb
|
New Waverly, TX
|
$925
|
17
|
18
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson
|
Brandon, FL
|
$900
|
18
|
15
|
7m
|
Donald McIntosh
|
Dawsonville, GA
|
$875
|
19
|
4
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$1,350
|
20
|
12
|
22*
|
GR Smith
|
Statesville, NC
|
$825
|
21
|
21
|
38
|
Kenny PettyJohn
|
Millsboro, DE
|
$800
|
22
|
22
|
4G
|
Bob Gardner
|
Washington, IL
|
$800
|
23
|
24
|
15
|
Steve Francis
|
Bowling Green, KY
|
$2,000
|
24
|
25
|
75
|
Colton Flinner
|
Allison Park, PA
|
$800
|
25
|
5
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$1,600
Entrants: 43
Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Lap 1); Josh Richards (Laps 2 – 20); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 21 – 49); Brandon Sheppard (Lap 50)
Cautions: GR Smith (Lap 8); Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Bob Gardner (Lap 20); Tyler Erb (Lap 25); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 48)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Darrell Lanigan; Steve Francis
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: Colton Flinner
Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Sheppard
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Started: 19th; Finished: 6th; Advanced 13 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Brandon Sheppard
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: n/a
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Heather Lyne (Dennis Erb Jr.)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #21 – 14.1926 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (30 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards
Time of Race: 37 minutes 42 seconds
Wrisco Speedweeks Championship Chase Standings:
|
POS
|
CAR#
|
DRIVER
|
POINTS
|
1
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
1605
|
2
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
1420
|
3
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
1290
|
4
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
1225
|
5
|
28E
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
1210
|
6
|
11
|
Austin Hubbard
|
1185
|
7
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
1150
|
8
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
1060
|
9
|
15
|
Steve Francis
|
1055
|
10
|
1S
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
1050
|
11
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
1010
|
12
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
1005
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|
POS
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
POINTS
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
870
|
$30,850
|
2
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
855
|
$26,300
|
3
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Williamson, SC
|
825
|
$12,700
|
4
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
820
|
$21,800
|
5
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
715
|
$12,150
|
6
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
710
|
$13,450
|
7
|
28E
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
655
|
$10,825
|
8
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
650
|
$11,075
|
9
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
630
|
$7,550
|
10
|
1S
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
625
|
$20,675
|
11
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
600
|
$4,200
|
12
|
15
|
Steve Francis
|
Bowling Green, KY
|
595
|
$7,400
|
13
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
590
|
$5,650
|
14
|
38
|
Kenny PettyJohn
|
Millsboro, DE
|
570
|
$5,225
|
14
|
240
|
Doug Drown
|
Wooster, OH
|
570
|
$3,625
|
16
|
11
|
Austin Hubbard
|
Bridgeville, DE
|
525
|
$5,975
|
17
|
22*
|
GR Smith
|
Statesville, NC
|
495
|
$2,925
|
18
|
75
|
Colton Flinner
|
Allison Park, PA
|
490
|
$3,650
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*
Bloomquist is in for a long season against the xr1