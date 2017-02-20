Three Is Company: Schatz Charges to Win

Gravel awarded the coveted ‘Big Gator’

BARBERVILLE, Fla. – February 19, 2017 – Donny Schatz etched his name into DIRTcar Nationals history Sunday, winning both the afternoon and night show at Volusia Speedway Park. The trip down victory lane gave Schatz 17 career wins at the half-mile, and he captured three of the five sprint shows in the 12-day event.

With the victory, Schatz joined Jeff Swindell and Sammy Swindell as the only Outlaws to win multiple series races in one day. Jeff Swindell first accomplished the one-day sweep at Rolling Wheels (N.Y.) Raceway Park on October 8, 1994. Sammy Swindell matched his brother’s feat in 1999 at Bloomington (Ind.) Speedway.

Though Schatz won the majority of the week’s sprint car races, those he did not win proved to test his No. 15 Tony Stewart-Curb/Agajanian Racing team. In the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series opener, Schatz qualified 24th in a 36-car pack and placed fourth in his heat race. Sunday night was similar, as Schatz only qualified seven positions better and placed fifth in his heat. What differed for the eight-time champion this time was his ability to move through the 26-car feature field.

“We didn’t change anything,” Schatz said. “I thought the car felt really good. I actually thought I could get to the middle pretty well, but that changed once we got that going. These guys are incredible with what they do. I love it.”

Schatz started 17th in the 30-lap feature, but made quick work of those between him and a podium position. By the 12th lap Schatz skidded through the bottom, passing multiple drivers into fourth. The next lap Schatz made his move for third, getting under quick-timer Brian Brown. Brown won his way through the program, setting the quick time and eventually leading the feature into the green flag.

Within the final 10 laps and one position later, Schatz threatened for first. David Gravel, who took the lead on the fifth lap, maintained the top spot by building speed on the top cushion. Gravel said he felt comfortable “staying on top and running alone,” but Schatz began to close the gap with each lap by cutting the corners out of turns three and four; lapped traffic gave Gravel enough real-estate to not alter his line. However with two laps remaining, the two barreled down the front stretch side by side – only for Schatz to catch him in turn one. Gravel said where he saved time with lapped traffic, he ended up giving time back at the end.

“We wanted to win there,” Gravel said. “Lapped traffic got us. Sometimes we’re better running second. I don’t know what I could have done differently, but I did the best I could. Just leading all those laps you want to win.”

Despite Gravel’s shortcoming, in hindsight he said he had a good week. Having battled through four motor changes – the CJB Motorsports team had to get three more Kistler engines delivered to even be able to run the finale – he still advanced to the Craftsman® Club Dash in both shows. Because of the consistency, Gravel took home the coveted ‘Big Gator’ trophy, which is awarded to the top performing driver overall.

“We just need to continue to get better and run well,” said Gravel, whose focus is helping refresh and replenish his team’s inventory.

The series will head West for its annual Kick-off Tour. First, the Outlaws will tackle two Texas tracks from March 3-4: Lonestar Speedway and Gator Motorplex. For more information, visit woosprint.com/kick-off-tour.

DIRTcar Nationals, Volusia Speedway Park Notebook

Feature – (30 Laps) – 1. 15-Donny Schatz [17] [$10,000]; 2. 5-David Gravel [4] [$5,500]; 3. 9-Daryn Pittman [5] [$3,200]; 4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [2] [$2,800]; 5. 21-Brian Brown [1] [$2,500]; 6. 2-Shane Stewart [14] [$2,300]; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart [10] [$2,200]; 8. 2M-Kerry Madsen [3] [$2,100]; 9. 18-Ian Madsen [16] [$2,050]; 10. 49-Brad Sweet [21] [$2,000]; 11. 10H-Chad Kemenah [19] [$1,500]; 12. 11K-Kraig Kinser [23] [$1,200]; 13. W20-Greg Wilson [18] [$1,100]; 14. 13D-Danny Dietrich [15] [$1,050]; 15. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [11] [$1,000]; 16. 49X-Tim Shaffer [20] [$900]; 17. 59H-Justin Henderson [22] [$800]; 18. 17-Joey Saldana [13] [$800]; 19. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier [12] [$800]; 20. 41-Jason Johnson [8] [$800]; 21. 1A-Jacob Allen [25] [$]; 22. 13-Clyde Knipp [26] [$]; 23. 7S-Jason Sides [6] [$800]; 24. 24R-Rico Abreu [7] [$800]; 25. 1-Dale Blaney [9] [$800]; 26. 4-Paul McMahan [24] [$800]; Lap Leaders: Lucas Wolfe 1-4, David Gravel 5-28, Donny Schatz 29-30; KSE Hard Charger Award: 15-Donny Schatz[+16]

Qualifying – 1. 21-Brian Brown, 13.006; 2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 13.014; 3. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.051; 4. 24R-Rico Abreu, 13.097; 5. 9-Daryn Pittman, 13.097; 6. 5-David Gravel, 13.125; 7. 41-Jason Johnson, 13.132; 8. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 13.134; 9. 1-Dale Blaney, 13.162; 10. 2-Shane Stewart, 13.175; 11. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.209; 12. 18-Ian Madsen, 13.210; 13. 17-Joey Saldana, 13.211; 14. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.223; 15. 13D-Danny Dietrich, 13.244; 16. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 13.248; 17. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.254; 18. 59H-Justin Henderson, 13.265; 19. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.283; 20. 4-Paul McMahan, 13.303; 21. 14-Christopher Bell, 13.303; 22. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.314; 23. 10H-Chad Kemenah, 13.328; 24. 13-Clyde Knipp, 13.350; 25. 19-Brent Marks, 13.360; 26. 27-Greg Hodnett, 13.440; 27. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.468; 28. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.484; 29. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.519; 30. 24-Terry McCarl, 13.527; 31. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.539; 32. 2X-Parker Price-Miller, 13.572; 33. 17X-Caleb Helms, 13.608; 34. 7W-Tasker Phillips, 13.716; 35. O7-Jacob Wilson, 13.903; 36. 59S-Ben Schmidt, nt

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the feature) – 1. 21-Brian Brown [1] ; 2. 9-Daryn Pittman [2] ; 3. 1-Dale Blaney [3] ; 4. 17-Joey Saldana [4] ; 5. 15-Donny Schatz [5] ; 6. 14-Christopher Bell [6] ; 7. 19-Brent Marks [7] ; 8. 17X-Caleb Helms [9] ; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel [8]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the feature) – 1. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [1] ; 2. 5-David Gravel [2] ; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [6] ; 4. 2-Shane Stewart [3] ; 5. W20-Greg Wilson [4]; 6. 27-Greg Hodnett [7] ; 7. 59H-Justin Henderson [5] ; 8. 24-Terry McCarl [8]; 9. 7W-Tasker Phillips [9]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the feature) – 1. 7S-Jason Sides [1] ; 2. 41-Jason Johnson [2] ; 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [3] ; 4. 13D-Danny Dietrich [4] ; 5. 10H-Chad Kemenah [6] ; 6. 49-Brad Sweet [5] ; 7. 11K-Kraig Kinser [7] ; 8. 1A-Jacob Allen [8] ; 9. O7-Jacob Wilson [9]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps – Top 5 finishers transfer to the feature) – 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2] ; 2. 24R-Rico Abreu [1] ; 3. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier [4] ; 4. 18-Ian Madsen [3] ; 5. 49X-Tim Shaffer [7] ; 6. 4-Paul McMahan [5] ; 7. 2X-Parker Price-Miller [8] ; 8. 13-Clyde Knipp [6] ; 9. 59S-Ben Schmidt [9]

Craftsman Club® Dash – (6 Laps, finishing order determined first 8 starting positions of feature) – 1. 21-Brian Brown [1] ; 2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [2] ; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [4] ; 4. 5-David Gravel [6] ; 5. 9-Daryn Pittman [5] ; 6. 7S-Jason Sides [3] ; 7. 24R-Rico Abreu [8] ; 8. 41-Jason Johnson [7]

Last Chance Showdown – (12 Laps – Top 4 finishers transfer to the feature) – 1. 49-Brad Sweet [2] [-]; 2. 59H-Justin Henderson [1] [-]; 3. 11K-Kraig Kinser [8] [-]; 4. 4-Paul McMahan [3] [-]; 5. 19-Brent Marks [6] [$300]; 6. 14-Christopher Bell [4] [$250]; 7. 27-Greg Hodnett [7] [$225]; 8. 24-Terry McCarl [10] [$200]; 9. 17X-Caleb Helms [13] [$200]; 10. 7W-Tasker Phillips [14] [$200]; 11. 59S-Ben Schmidt [16] [$200]; 12. 13-Clyde Knipp [5] [$200]; 13. 87-Aaron Reutzel [9] [$200]; 14. O7-Jacob Wilson [15] [$200]; 15. 1A-Jacob Allen [11] [$200]; 16. 2X-Parker Price-Miller [12] [$200]