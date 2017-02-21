Chris Madden Grabs A Gator

BARBERVILLE, FL- February 20, 2017- On the seventh day of the 46th annual DIRTcar Nationals, 43 Late Models migrated to Volusia Speedway Park to test their luck at the ‘World’s Fastest Half-Mile’. The season opening swing through Georgia and Florida continues and drivers are hoping to leave the track with a coveted Gator trophy in the passenger seat. Chris Madden began his collection of gators tonight.

Madden steadily gained ground on pole sitter and race leader Brian Shirley who had made a significant breakaway from the rest of the field early in the race. With the help of a restart, Madden was able to make a pass on the high-side of Brian Shirley on lap 13 to claim the lead.

“We got a good restart and then we were able to get out in the clean air and we had a pretty good car tonight,” said Chris Madden. “It was too tight the first 10 or so laps but overall we had a great race car. I’m going to take this [Gator] home to my little man, Avery.”

Shirley was running a line on the bottom of the track which seemed to be working for him until Madden tested the waters in the middle of the track and started catching up.

“It’s a damned if you do, damned if you don’t deal,” said Shirley in response to his choice to run the bottom of the track. “I mean he got around us there and got away from me and I just changed my line and reeled him back in. I know we had a car capable of winning the race.”

Chub Frank was also among the front runners Monday night and was trailing closely behind Shirley and Madden until his right-rear tire exploded. Frank doesn’t have a full crew right now, so with the help of his friend and relative, Doug Eck, and a few others he had a new tire on quickly, but had to restart at the rear. He ultimately finished 21 of the 24-car Feature.

Feature (30-lap):1. 44- Chris Madden[4]; 2. 3s- Brian Shirley[1]; 3. 91- Tyler Erb[3]; 4. 25- Shane Clanton[10]; 5. 28E- Dennis Erb Jr[11]; 6. 22*- G.R. Smith[9]; 7. 116- Brandon Overton [8]; 8. 18- Eric Wells[6]; 9. 1- Brandon Sheppard[17]; 10. 18c-Chase Junghans[5]; 11. 7- Rick Eckert[18]; 12. 14M- Morgan Bagley[12];13. 72- Mike Norris[16]; 14. 7F-Jason Fitzgarald[7]; 15. 99B-Boom Briggs[13]; 16. 9- Devin Moran[19]; 17. 2c-Joey Coulter[23]; 18. 0v- Coleby Frye[14]; 19. 39- Tim McCreadie[21]; 20. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr[20]; 21. 1*- Chub Frank[2]; 22. 15- Steve Francis[22]; 23. 40B- Kyle Bronson[15]; 24. 93- Donald Bradsher[24]

