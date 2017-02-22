Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Belle-Clair Speedway --> Highland Speedway, Belle-Clair Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 adopt same Late Model tire rule for 2017

Highland Speedway, Belle-Clair Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 adopt same Late Model tire rule for 2017

St. Louis, MO – 2/22/17 – The promoters of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Belle-Clair Speedway and Highland Speedway have all reached an agreement to use the same tire rule in 2017 for the UMP DIRTcar Late Model division.

The ultimate goal is to get to a single tire option using the Hoosier LM20 tire for the front tires and left rear tire with no grooving allowed. Then for the right rear, the end goal is to allow the option of a Hoosier LM20, LM30 or LM40 tire with no grooving.  Below is a time schedule that each track will follow to allow time for racers to use their existing tire inventory.

Start of season – May 29th:
Existing Tire rule from 2016..

May 30th – June 30th:
Existing Tire rule from 2016..
No Grooving right rear tire.

July 1st – July 29th:
LM 20s only on RF, LF and LR.
LM 20, 30 or 40 on RR – No Grooving RR.

July 30th and beyond:
LM 20s only on RF, LF and LR.
LM 20, 30 or 40 on RR
No Grooving ANY tire!

