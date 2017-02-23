Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> GRT Race Cars Dissolves Partnership with Timothy Culp; House Car Heads in Another Direction

GRT Race Cars Dissolves Partnership with Timothy Culp; House Car Heads in Another Direction

February 23, 2017

 

(GREENBRIER, ARKANSAS) Following a trip to Georgia and Florida to start the 2017 season during “Speedweeks,” GRT Race Cars, Inc. owner Joe Garrison announced today that his Late Model “House Car” Program has terminated its partnership with driver Timothy Culp. Timothy will not be behind the wheel of the GRT “House Car” moving forward and is no longer representing GRT Race Cars. Everyone at GRT wishes Timothy the best in his future racing endeavors.

“Due to differences and not staying on the same page, we have parted ways with Timothy Culp,” stated Garrison today when reached for comment. “The 2017 House Car will still be in action at different tracks throughout the year. We are not releasing any names as of yet, but our plan is to partner with a few different drivers throughout the year. These guys have deep roots in Late Model racing and I’m excited to start working with them at the track soon. We have worked really hard on some new designs and features that will be available soon to all of our customers!”

More information about the 2017 GRT “House Car” Program will be made available at a later date. Joe Garrison would like to thank all of the valued sponsors and product partners that stand firmly behind GRT Race Cars and their program!

Located in Greenbrier, Arkansas, GRT Race Cars, Inc. builds top quality Dirt Late Model chassis and Open Wheel Modified chassis for racers across the country. GRT also stocks a large amount of racing related products and parts. You can learn more about GRT Race Cars and find a dealer near you by visiting the official website located at www.TeamGRT.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications
www.DelphCommunications.com

5 comments

  1. Nic Lampe
    February 23, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Well that sure didnt last long….

    Reply
  2. Bob Winslow
    February 23, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Jared Landers?

    Reply
  3. Daniel Kramer
    February 23, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Think they need an experienced driver like Wendel Wallace or Jack Sullivan. Back behind the wheel. Maybe even an Illinois guy like Kevin Weaver

    Reply
  4. Jesse Price
    February 23, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Culprit got tired of sucking🤔🕶

    Reply

