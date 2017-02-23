GRT Race Cars Dissolves Partnership with Timothy Culp; House Car Heads in Another Direction

February 23, 2017

(GREENBRIER, ARKANSAS) Following a trip to Georgia and Florida to start the 2017 season during “Speedweeks,” GRT Race Cars, Inc. owner Joe Garrison announced today that his Late Model “House Car” Program has terminated its partnership with driver Timothy Culp. Timothy will not be behind the wheel of the GRT “House Car” moving forward and is no longer representing GRT Race Cars. Everyone at GRT wishes Timothy the best in his future racing endeavors.

“Due to differences and not staying on the same page, we have parted ways with Timothy Culp,” stated Garrison today when reached for comment. “The 2017 House Car will still be in action at different tracks throughout the year. We are not releasing any names as of yet, but our plan is to partner with a few different drivers throughout the year. These guys have deep roots in Late Model racing and I’m excited to start working with them at the track soon. We have worked really hard on some new designs and features that will be available soon to all of our customers!”

More information about the 2017 GRT “House Car” Program will be made available at a later date. Joe Garrison would like to thank all of the valued sponsors and product partners that stand firmly behind GRT Race Cars and their program!

