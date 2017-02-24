Mark Smith Takes King of the 360’s Opener With ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints

TAMPA, Fla. (February 23, 2017) The 2017 edition of the King of the 360’s and Ronald Laney Memorial saw a familiar face in Victory Lane as Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith rocketed to victory aboard the Mach 1 Chassis No. M1 with the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints at Tampa’s East Bay Raceway Park.

Giving chase from the sixth starting spot, Smith would have to ride as it was the Shoptheboss.com No. 29 of Travis Rilat who led the opening rounds. Working to traffic with eight laps to run, Smith had found his way into the runner-up spot with Rilat in sight. Closing the gap within the lap, the following round ended with a new race

leader.

Picking through slower traffic with ease, Smith was never far from Rilat as the pair weaved in and out of lapped traffic. Working back to the rear bumper of the No. M1 with 18 laps complete, Travis set up for the strike only to have the caution take away the opportunity.

Taking off the for the final time, Rilat tired the top, but would see his run fall short as eighth starting, Terry McCarl, brought his No. 24 machine to the runner-up spot. On a breakaway with Smith, the defending race winner would have to settle for silver as Smith claimed the gold. Rilat would end up third with Jason Sides fourth. Ohio’s Phil Gressman crossed fifth.

Ohio’s Danny Smith came from 11th to sixth with Rico Abreu in tow. Danny Martin, Jr. grabbed eighth with Chad Kemenah ninth. From a B-Main, Greg Hodnett clawed from 20th to round out the top-ten.

The King of the 360’s and Ronald Laney Memorial continues on Friday, February 24, 2017 with Hot Laps at 6:00 P.M. (ET). For more information on East Bay Raceway Park, log onto http://www.eastbayracewaypark.com

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Race Results:

ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Fla.

King of the 360’s – Night 1

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Car Count: 62

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Terry McCarl[3]; 2. 01-Shane Morgan[2]; 3. 7S-Jason Sides[7]; 4. 29T-Travis Rilat[9]; 5. 82-Matt Kurtz[8]; 6. 49-Shawn Dancer[4]; 7. 67-Steve Collins[5]; 8. (DNF) 09-Timmy Thrash[1]; 9. (DNF) 61-Parker Evans[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[2]; 2. 24R-Rico Abreu[4]; 3. 14C-Coleman Gulick[3]; 4. 6S-Robbie Smith[1]; 5. 43H-Derek Hagar[5]; 6. 14-Tony Stewart[8]; 7. 26-Marshall Skinner[6]; 8. 19G-Todd Gracey[7]; 9. 84-Brandon Hanks[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Harli White[1]; 2. 23B-Brian Bell[3]; 3. 24M-Danny Martin Jr.[5]; 4. 27-Greg Hodnett[7]; 5. 07-Jacob Wilson[2]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 7. 4M-Michael Miller[6]; 8. 38-Ryan Moore[8]; (DNS) 116-Nick Snyder

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 28X-Phil Gressman[3]; 2. 17-Caleb Helms[4]; 3. 53-Shawn Donath[5]; 4. 21K-Thomas Kennedy[7]; 5. 59-Johnny Petrozelle[1]; 6. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[6]; 7. 22-Shawn Murray[2]; 8. 77X-Alex Hill[9]; 9. 29-Kyle Amerson[8]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Carson McCarl[2]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 3. 4-Danny Smith[6]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[8]; 6. 28FM-Steve Poirier[5]; 7. 1-Freddie McCall[7]; 8. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]; (DNS) 10-Terry Gray

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. M1-Mark Smith[3]; 2. 3A-A.J. Maddox[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 4. 10J-C.J. Jones[1]; 5. 22G-Johnny Gilbertson[4]; 6. 43-Terry Witherspoon[5]; 7. 00-Tristan Lee[7]; 8. 88-Brandon Blenden[8]; 9. 52-Cody Karl[9]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[1]; 2. 49X-Tim Shaffer[2]; 3. 10H-Chad Kemenah[6]; 4. 2-Parker Price-Miller[3]; 5. 10B-Mitch Brown[4]; 6. 28-Tommy Bryant[5]; 7. 9-Lane Whittington[7]; 8. 21B-Brandon McLain[8]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 53-Shawn Donath[1]; 2. 27-Greg Hodnett[2]; 3. 14-Tony Stewart[5]; 4. 43H-Derek Hagar[6]; 5. 4M-Michael Miller[9]; 6. 82-Matt Kurtz[3]; 7. 26-Marshall Skinner[11]; 8. 07-Jacob Wilson[7]; 9. 19G-Todd Gracey[13]; 10. 28FM-Steve Poirier[8]; 11. 21B-Brandon McLain[12]; 12. 00-Tristan Lee[10]; 13. 09-Timmy

Thrash[15]; 14. 3A-A.J. Maddox[4]; 15. 52-Cody Karl[14]; (DNS) 10-Terry Gray

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 3. 49X-Tim Shaffer[2]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 5. 84-Brandon Hanks[14]; 6. 6S-Robbie Smith[5]; 7. 49-Shawn Dancer[9]; 8. 59-Johnny Petrozelle[7]; 9. 10B-Mitch Brown[6]; 10. 38-Ryan Moore[13]; 11. 43-Terry Witherspoon[8]; 12. 77X-Alex Hill[11]; 13. 9-Lane Whittington[10]; 14. 88-Brandon Blenden[12]; 15. 61-Parker Evans[15]

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 14C-Coleman Gulick[3]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]; 3. 2-Parker Price-Miller[4]; 4. 28-Tommy Bryant[8]; 5. 01-Shane Morgan[1]; 6. 1-Freddie McCall[10]; 7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[9]; 8. 67-Steve Collins[11]; 9. 10J-C.J. Jones[5]; 10. 22-Shawn Murray[12]; 11. 29-Kyle Amerson[14]; 12. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[7]; 13. 24D-Danny Sams III[13]; 14. 22G-Johnny Gilbertson[6]; 15. 116-Nick Snyder[15]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. M1-Mark Smith[6]; 2. 24-Terry McCarl[8]; 3. 29T-Travis Rilat[2]; 4. 7S-Jason Sides[5]; 5. 28X-Phil Gressman[3]; 6. 4-Danny Smith[11]; 7. 24R-Rico Abreu[1]; 8. 24M-Danny Martin Jr.[10]; 9. 10H-Chad Kemenah[12]; 10. 27-Greg Hodnett[20]; 11. 6-Carson McCarl[7]; 12. 23B-Brian Bell[16]; 13. 14C-Coleman Gulick[19]; 14. 53-Shawn Donath[17]; 15. 2C-Wayne Johnson[22]; 16. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[4]; 17. 95-Matt Covington[13]; 18. 17W-Harli White[14]; 19. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[15]; 20. 87-Aaron Reutzel[21]; 21. 17-Caleb Helms[9]; 22. 21K-Thomas Kennedy[18]

Lap Leader(s): Travis Rilat 1-8; Mark Smith 9-25;

Event Points (as of 2/23/2017)

Pos. (Points) Driver (Hometown, State)

1. (212)Mark Smith (Sanbury, Pa), 2. (211)Terry McCarl (Altoona, IA), 3. (208)Phil Gressman (Fremont, OH), 4. (207)Travis Rilat (Forney, TX), 5. (207)Jason Sides (Bartlett, TN), 6. (205)Rico Abreu (Rutherford, CA), 7. (205)Danny Smith (Chillicothe, OH), 8. (203)Danny Martin Jr (Tampa, FL), 9. (202)Chad Kemenah (Alvada, OH), 10. (202)Carson McCarl (Altoona, IA), 11. (200)Brian Bell (Arlington, TN), 12. (200)Greg Hodnett (Spring Grove, PA), 13. (198)Coleman Gulick (Binghamton, NY), 14. (197)Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma, OK), 15. (197)Shawn Donath (South Onondaga, NY), 16. (197)Robbie Stillwaggon (Burlington, NJ), 17. (195)Harli White (Lindsay, OK), 18. (194)Lucas Wolfe (Mechanicsburg, PA), 19. (194)Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK), 20. (191)Caleb Helms (Findlay, OH), 21. (190)Aaron Reutzel (Clute, TX), 22. (188)Thomas Kennedy (Winnipeg, MB), 23. (182)Tim Shaffer (Aliquippa, PA), 24. (180)Shane Morgan (Biloxi, MS), 25. (180)Parker Miller (Kokomo, IN), 26. (178)Tony Stewart (Brownsburg, IN), 27. (178)Derek Hagar (Marion, FL), 28. (178)Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, ), 29. (177)Tommy Bryant (Montgomery, TX), 30. (177)Robbie Smith (Tampa, FL), 31. (176)Matt Kurtz (Jacksonville, FL), 32. (175)Michael Miller (Pascagoula, MS), 33. (174)Jacob Wilson (Crawfordsville, IN), 34. (174)Freddie McCall (Brewton, AL), 35. (174)CJ Jones (Lake Milton, OH), 36. (174)Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Rockwall, TX), 37. (174)Shawn Dancer (Delphos, OH), 38. (174)Johnny Petrozelle III (Denton, NC), 39. (173)Mitch Brown (Brantford, ON),

40. (173)Marshall Skinner (Marion, AR), 41. (173)Brandon Hanks (Burlison, TN), 42. (172)Steve Collins (Belfast, NY), 43. (171)AJ Maddox (Brandon, FL), 44. (171)Steve Poirier (St Mathieu de Beloeil, QC), 45. (170)Todd Gracey (Glenvile, PA), 46. (170)Shawn Murray (Jacksonville, FL), 47. (170)Terry Witherspoon (Jacksonville, FL), 48. (169)Ryan Moore (Moss Point, MS), 49. (169)Mark Ruel Jr. (Jacksonville, FL), 50. (168)Tristan Lee (Biloxi, MS), 51. (168)Brandon Mclain (Indian Trail, NC), 52. (168)Johnny Gilbertson (Dover, FL), 53. (167)Kyle Amerson (Mathews, AL), 54. (167)Alex Hill (Wilsonville, ON), 55. (167)Lane Whittington (Denham Springs, LA), 56. (166)Timmy Thrash (Gulfport, MS), 57. (166)Danny Sams III (Englewood, FL), 58. (165)Brandon Blenden (Gulfport, MS), 59. (163)Nicholas Snyder (Marco Island, FL), 60. (163)Cody Karl (Gulfport, MS), 61. (163)Parker Evans (St. Owego, NY), 62. (162)Terry Gray (Bartlett, TN),