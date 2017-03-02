Lake Ozark Speedway Returns to ASCS Warrior Lineup in 2017!

TULSA, Okla. (March 1, 2017) Exciting news for race fans in Missouri broke earlier this year when it was announced that Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. would resume operation in 2017. Dormant since 2012, the track will feature weekly racing as well as several special events, which includes four nights of competition with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

The first date for the ASCS Warriors at the Eldon, Mo. oval is June 24, which pairs with the series debut at Heartland Park Topeka the day before.

Joining the Red, White, and Blue Weekend, action returns on July 1 with Double X Speedway the following night. The final appearance of the season will be September 16, just ahead of the season finale at the Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway the following weekend.

At this time, any updates on the track can be found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lakeozarkspeedway/.

The 2017 lineup of events for the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps kicks off on March 26 with a showdown between the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at the “Historic Half-Mile” Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia.

The 2017 season represents the 26th year of sanctioning Sprint Car racing across the United States for the American Sprint Car Series. From the National Tour, to the seven regional tours that make up the ASCS Nation, over 150 races can be found at 75 tracks across 23 states.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, including points, schedules, and series history, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Updated 2017 ASCS Warrior Region Schedule:

3/26/2017-Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO

4/22/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

4/28/2017-Callaway Raceway – Fulton, MO

5/6/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

5/11/2017-Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS

5/13/2017-Springfield Raceway – Springfield, MO

5/27/2017-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

5/28/2017-Double X Speedway – California, MO

6/9/2017-US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO

6/10/2017-Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO

6/16/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

6/17/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

6/18/2017-Double X Speedway – California, MO

6/23/2017-Heartland Park Topeka Dirt Track – Topeka, KS

6/24/2017-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

6/30/2017-Callaway Raceway – Fulton, MO

7/1/2017-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

7/2/2017-Double X Speedway – California, MO

7/22/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

7/23/2017-Double X Speedway – California, MO

7/28/2017-U.S. 36 Raceway – Cameron, MO

8/18/2017-U.S. 36 Raceway – Cameron, MO

8/20/2017-Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO

9/2/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

9/3/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

9/16/2017-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

9/21/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

9/22/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

9/23/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

**Schedule subject to change without notice.