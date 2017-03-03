Dennis Erb, Jr. Starts Season in Eleven Speedweeks Events; Ready for Clarksville

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Following a hectic start to their 2017 campaign during “Speedweeks,” Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team will jump right back into dirt-slinging action over the March 3-4 weekend at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. The East and West divisions of the MARS Dirt Car Series will converge to preside over the two-day ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic.’ A $3,000 winner’s check will be on the line on Friday night in the Volunteer State, while Saturday’s victor will walk away with a $5,000 windfall.

Dennis – who is always a threat when he pulls through the pit gate at Clarksville – won the early-season doubleheader finale back in 2011, while he took the checkers in the weekend opener last season. Additional information concerning the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ can be obtained by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

The trip to Clarksville Speedway will be a quick turnaround for the Dennis Erb Racing team following an extended stint in Georgia and Florida from February 10-25. Dennis wound up competing in eleven Super Late Model specials during “Speedweeks” – thanks to four ill-timed victories by Mother Nature – at Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Georgia, East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida, Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida, and Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. The Carpentersville, Illinois star accumulated a pair of Top Five performances and four Top Ten efforts, while making every feature start during his stay down south.

Dennis’ best two finishes came in back-to-back nights on February 19-20 in the “Sunshine State.” He ran as high as second in the running order of the $10,000 to win ‘Bubba Army Winter Nationals’ main event at Bubba Raceway Park before eventually placing third in the final rundown of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series headliner behind only winner Brandon Sheppard and runner-up Scott Bloomquist. An evening later at Volusia Speedway Park, Dennis steered his Black Diamond Chassis past six competitors in the $7,000 to win UMP DIRTcar Series feature to score a solid fifth place showing behind only victor Chris Madden, Brian Shirley, Tyler Erb, and Shane Clanton. You can read a race-by-race recap from “Speedweeks 2017” by pointing your web browser to www.denniserb.com.

“We got off to a bit of a slow start dialing in a new racecar, but everyone worked really hard and we got our stuff pretty good by the time we left Florida,” commented Erb, who currently sits seventh in the latest Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings. “I had some speed down there and feel like we had a shot to win several races, but it wasn’t meant to be I guess. One of the midweek nights at East Bay, I drove up through the field and got taken out running in the top five. Then the last night at Volusia, I led fourteen laps in the feature and just got beat by softer tires and wound up seventh. Along with the night we ended up on the podium at Ocala, it would have been nice to have brought home a victory or two, but I think we learned a lot on these cars and we left Florida with them all in one piece!”

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, M&S Concrete, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Base Racing Fuel, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com