Dialed-in Dillard visits USMTS victory lane in Cajun Clash finale

VIVIAN, La. (March 4) — Cade Dillard cemented himself as the hottest dirt modified driver in the world Saturday night at the Ark-La-Tex Speedway with a wire-to-wire win on the final night of the 6th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash presented by Horseshoe Bossier City.

Leading the field to the green flag from the pole, Dillard survived two cautions and a late-race charge from Ricky Thornton Jr. to collect the $4,000 winner’s share of the prize money for his fifth main event win of the season.

“Honestly, it feels like a dream just to be able to race with these guys let alone to be able to have success like we’ve had here lately,” Dillard said. “To make it happen here in my home state with my family all here, that’s way bigger than any trophy or check.”

Dillard, who makes his home in Robeline, La., paced all 50 laps around the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval in nearby Vivian to register his 15th career USMTS triumph-his 10th win in his last 27 starts dating back to last year’s Hunt for the USMTS Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental.

Thornton roped the runner-up finish while Chris Brown bested Ryan Gustin for third after a heated wheel-banging battle for the final podium spot over the final five laps, and Terry Phillips garnered the fifth position.

Jason Hughes, Zack VanderBeek, 22nd-starting Dereck Ramirez, Chris Henigan and Travis Saurer rounded out the top 10.

Dillard extended his points lead in the Summit Racing USMTS Southern Region presented by Production Jars to 78 points (1077 to 999) over Brown. Hughes is third with 992 markers, followed by Thornton (990), Gustin (986), Stormy Scott (934), VanderBeek (905), Saurer (898), Ramirez (887) and Johnny Scott (869), who was the first driver to drop out of the main event Saturday for the second straight night after winning Thursday night’s Cajun Clash opener.

The fifth and final weekend of the 2017 Summit Racing USMTS Winter Speedweeks happens next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 9-11, at the Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore, Okla., for the 5th Annual Sooner Showdown presented by Production Jars.

The pit gate opens at 2 p.m., spectator gates open at 5 and kids ages 10 and under get in for free all three days.

On Thursday, hot laps start at 7 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30. General admission is $15 and youth ages 11-16 are $5. Pit passes are $35 each. Limited Mods will join the USMTS ($2,000 to win) on the race card.

On Friday, hot laps start at 7 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30. General admission is $20 and youth ages 11-16 are $10. Pit passes are $35 each. Econo Mods will join the program with the Limited Mods and USMTS racing for $3,000 to win.

On Saturday, hot laps start at 6 p.m. and racing begins at 6:30. General admission is $20 and youth ages 11-16 are $10. Pit passes are $40 each. Econo Mods, Limited Mods and the $4,000-to-win USMTS finale make-up the program.

An open practice is slated for Wednesday, March 8, from 6-9 p.m. with free admission to the grandstands and $20 pit passes.

If you can’t be there in person, every lap every race every division every day will be broadcast live at www.RacinDirt.com/Live.

The Southern Oklahoma Speedway is a semi-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located 0.7 mile east of I-35 (exit 29) on US 70, then 1.8 miles south on US 77. For more information, call 405-627-1766 or click www.southernoklahomaspeedway.com to visit the track’s official website.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental – Summit Racing Southern Region presented by Production Jars

6th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash presented by Horseshoe Bossier City – Night 3 of 3

Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La.

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

2. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (5) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (10) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas.

5. (1) 94 Colton McDonald, Natchitoches, La.

6. (6) 10 Tye Clampitt, Henderson, Texas.

7. (4) 18 Terry Tussey Jr. (R), Texarkana, Ark.

8. (7) 18 Caleb Dillard, Robeline, La.

9. (9) 24z Zane Farrell, Hermitage, Ark.

10. (8) 14z Zach McMillan, Gladewater, Texas.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (6) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas.

4. (2) 21 David Winslett, Bossier City, La.

5. (7) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

6. (5) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

7. (3) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (8) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

9. (9) 8 Kyle Strickler (R), Mooresville, N.C.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (1) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

3. (8) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

4. (4) A1 Phil Dixon, Crosby, Texas.

5. (5) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (9) 91 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

7. (7) 33f Jardin Fuller (R), Memphis, Mo.

8. (2) 78 Billy Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas.

9. (6) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (4) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

2. (1) 4 Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D.

3. (7) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

4. (3) 1/4 Brandon Hunter, Cedarville, Ark.

5. (8) 6x Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La.

6. (2) 1/2 Zane Hunter (R), Alma, Ark.

7. (6) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas.

8. (5) 7 Sean Gaddis (R), Diana, Texas.

9. (9) 79 J.R. Owen (R), Pocola, Okla.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 21 David Winslett, Bossier City, La.

2. (5) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (1) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (4) 91 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (6) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

6. (12) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustom/PTS, $100.

7. (13) 14z Zach McMillan, Gladewater, Texas, Hughes/Mullins, $80.

8. (11) 24z Zane Farrell, Hermitage, Ark., MBCustom/CMS, $80.

9. (8) 33f Jardin Fuller (R), Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, $100.

10. (7) 18 Terry Tussey Jr. (R), Texarkana, Ark., GRT/Mullins, $100.

11. (3) 1/4 Brandon Hunter, Cedarville, Ark., Hunter/BuckBuilt, $80.

12. (9) 18 Caleb Dillard, Robeline, La., Sidebiter/PTS, $80.

13. (10) 78 Billy Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas, GRT/Mullins, $80.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (3) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (1) 6x Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La.

3. (5) 10 Tye Clampitt, Henderson, Texas.

4. (8) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas.

5. (9) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (10) 7 Sean Gaddis (R), Diana, Texas, MBCustom/PTS, $100.

7. (11) 8 Kyle Strickler (R), Mooresville, N.C., Longhorn/VED, $100.

8. (7) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

9. (4) 94 Colton McDonald, Natchitoches, La., LG2/Yeoman, $80.

10. (6) 1/2 Zane Hunter (R), Alma, Ark., Hughes/BMS, $100.

11. (12) 79 J.R. Owen (R), Pocola, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, $100.

12. (2) A1 Phil Dixon, Crosby, Texas.

PRODUCTION JARS “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (1) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustom/ASI, 50, $4000.

2. () 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $2200.

3. (9) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas, MBCustom/Durham, 50, $1500.

4. (14) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 50, $1000.

5. () 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 50, $800.

6. () 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $700.

7. () 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 50, $600.

8. (22) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 50, $550.

9. () 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, MBCustom/Sput’s, 50, $500.

10. () 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustom/Dakota, 50, $450.

11. (23) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustom/Hatfield, 50, $400.

12. (13) 21 David Winslett, Bossier City, La., GRT/TwinCity, 50, $375.

13. (18) 10 Tye Clampitt, Henderson, Texas, GRT/Sput’s, 50, $250.

14. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustom/Sput’s, 50, $325.

15. (20) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas, MBCustom/CB, 50, $300.

16. (16) 6x Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La., MBCustom/Hatfield, 50, $300.

17. (12) 4 Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D., LG2/Durham, 50, $300.

18. (11) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 50, $300.

19. (15) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Mullins, 41, $400.

20. (21) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla., Hughes/Geddes, 40, $300.

21. (19) 91 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., GRT/GMPP, 39, $300.

22. (10) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas, GRT/Mullins, 23, $300.

23. (24) A1 Phil Dixon, Crosby, Texas, Elite/Durham, 21, $300.

24. (17) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, 16, $400.

(R) = Rookie of the Year contender.

Lap Leader: Dillard 1-50.

Total Laps Led: Dillard 50.

Margin of Victory: 1.055 seconds.

Time of Race: 21 minutes, 15.866 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Wolff, Dixon.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Ramirez (started 22nd, finished 8th).

Entries: 37.

Next Race: Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11, Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Ardmore, Okla.

Summit Racing Southern Region Points: Dillard 1077, Brown 999, Hughes 992, Thornton 990, Gustin 986, S. Scott 934, VanderBeek 905, Saurer 898, Ramirez 887, J. Scott 869.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points: Saurer 892, Whitwell 801, Wolff 798, Vogel 710, Kates 453.

Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 111, Durham 94, ASI 94, Sput’s 68, Hatfield 59, Cornett 59.

Manufacturers Championship Points: Hughes 111, MBCustoms 109, GRT 94, LG2 79, VanderBuilt 75.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Ramirez.

American Racer – Phillips.

Beyea Custom Headers – Fuller.

BigDeal Car Care – Dillard.

BSB Manufacturing – Whitwell.

Chix Gear Racewear – S. Gaddis.

Day Motor Sports – Dixon, J. Scott.

Deatherage Opticians – Tillison.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Mitchell.

E3 Spark Plugs – Brown.

Edelbrock – Dillard.

Fast Shafts – Hughes.

Forty9Designs.com – Duvall, S. Scott.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – Hughes.

GRT Race Cars – Brutchin.

Hooker Custom Harness – Clampitt.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Kates.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Vogel.

Keyser Manufacturing – Saurer.

KSE Racing Products – Ramirez.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Pleasant.

QA1 – Dillard.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Henigan.

Sweet Manufacturing – Egbert.

Sybesma Graphics – Dillard.

Tire Demon – Wolff.

VP Racing Fuels – Dillard.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Ramirez.

Wilwood Engineering – VanderBeek.

