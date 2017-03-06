Rodney Sanders Ropes $3,000 Victory in MARS Action at Clarksville

Happy, Texas (03/06/17) – Rodney Sanders powered his Wichita Tank Racing #20 Swan Energy/ MB Customs/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model to his first win of the season on Friday evening with a $3,000 triumph in MARS competition at Clarksville Speedway.

“Starting position was key all weekend at Clarksville, and luckily we were able to start up front both nights,” noted Sanders. “On Friday night we were able to capitalize on our front-row starting spot to get the win. Saturday night we just couldn’t get the jump we needed at the start of the race, but we were still really happy to get a runner-up finish.”

Hopping behind the wheel of his DriveWFX.com #20 Super Late Model on Friday night, Rodney Sanders made the trip to Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, Tennessee) for the opening round of the two-day Toliet Bowl Classic. With 40 entries registered for the MARS DIRTcar series season-opener, Sanders earned the pole position for the A-Main after capturing a heat race win. Jumping into the lead at the drop off the green flag, Sanders wheeled his way through lap traffic late in the race to pick up his first victory of the season and a $3,000 payday. Terry English, Tony Jackson Jr., Kent Robinson, and Cody Mahoney completed the Top 5 finishers in the 30-lap affair.

Saturday night found the winner’s check upped to $5,000 as Sanders again won his heat race to earn a front-row-starting spot for the finale. Pole-sitter, Dennis Erb Jr. grabbed the lead at the drop of the green flag and with passing coming at a premium, Rodney fell into a single-file line behind the leader. Sanders patiently waited for Erb Jr. to make a mistake, but it never came. Rodney crossed the finish line in the runner-up position with Scott Crigler, Gordy Gundaker, and Tony Jackson Jr. completing the Top-5 finishers.

For more results from the weekend, please visit www.MARSRacingSeries.com .

This weekend, March 9-11 Rodney will return to the familiar confines of his Kimrad Transport #20 MB Customs Modified as he tackles a trio of United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) events at Southern Oklahoma Speedway (Ardmore, Oklahoma). For more information on the events, please visit www.USMTS.com .

Rodney Sanders would like to thank all of his sponsors including Wichita Tank Racing, Swan Energy, Kimrad Transport, DriveWFX.com, S&S Fishing and Rental, Krohn Farms, STSI, Mars Race Cars, MB Customs, KBC Graphics, Bergman Tax and Accounting, Hatifeld Race Engines, Deatherage Opticians, VP Race Fuels, C&R Incorporated, Beyea Headers, CMD Race Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Integra Race Shocks, Eibach, Wilwood Brakes, Palmer Painting, D&G Contracting, Driven Oil, 87 Automotive, FK Rod Ends, Allstar Performance, Fikes Transmission, QA1 Driveshafts, Performance Bodies, Day Motorsports, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Rodney Sanders, please visit www.RodneySandersRacing.net .

Thanks!

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing & Website Services – www.MSRMafia.com

The Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com