$100K ADDED TO THE DOME PURSE IN 2017

Over $100,000 has been added in prize money for 2017 VP Racing Fuels Gateway Dirt Nationals

$30,000 to Win $2,000 to Start Main Event Highlights The Purse Changes

ST LOUIS, MO. — Recently the VP Racing Fuels Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by Karl Performance announced it would return to the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St Louis on December 14th-16th, 2017. In addition, it was announced that one of the biggest changes to the 2nd annual event was that of increased prize money. Over $100,000 has been added to one of dirt racing’s biggest and most talked about events. Full purse breakdown below:

Thursday – December 14th – Super Late Model “RACE OF CHAMPIONS”

1st – $5,000 / 2nd – $2,500 / 3rd – $1,800 / 4th – $1,500 / 5th – $1,200 / 6th – $1,000 / 7th – $900 / 8th – $800 / 9th – $700 / 10th – $600 / To Start – $500

Friday – December 15th

* Open Wheel Modified Prelim Night – Main Event

1st – $5,000 / 2nd – $2,500 / 3rd – $1,800 / 4th – $1,500 / 5th – $1,200 / 6th – $1,000 / 7th – $900 / 8th – $800 / 9th – $700 / 10th – $600 / 11th thru 20th – $500 to Start

($100 to driver attempting to, but not making the main event)

* Super Late Model Main Prelim Night – Main Event #1

1st – $5,000 / 2nd – $2,500 / 3rd – $1,800 / 4th – $1,500 / 5th – $1,200 / 6th – $1,000 / 7th – $900 / 8th – $800 / 9th – $700 / 10th – $600 / 11th thru 20th – $500 to Start

($100 to driver attempting to, but not making the main event)

* Super Late Model Prelim Night – Main Event #2

1st – $5,000 / 2nd – $2,500 / 3rd – $1,800 / 4th – $1,500 / 5th – $1,200 / 6th – $1,000 / 7th – $900 / 8th – $800 / 9th – $700 / 10th – $600 / 11th thru 20th – $500 to Start

($100 to driver attempting to, but not making the main event)

Saturday – December 16th

* Open Wheel Modified Championship Event

1st – $10,000 / 2nd – $5,000 / 3rd – $2,500 / 4th – $1,800 / 5th – $1,200 / 6th – $1,000 / 7th – $900 / 8th – $800 / 9th – $700 / 10th – $600 / 11th thru 22nd – $500 to Start

($100 to driver attempting to, but not making the main event)

* Super Late Model Championship Event

1st – $30,000 / 2nd – $15,000 / 3rd – $10,000 / 4th – $5,000 / 5th – $3,000 / 6th – $2,500 / 7th – $2,400 / 8th – $2,300 / 9th – $2,200 / 10th – $2,100 / 11th thru 22nd – $2,000 to Start

($100 to driver attempting to, but not making the main event)



For more information regarding the VP Racing Fuels Gateway Dirt Nationals, please visit the event website at GatewayDirt.com or call 314-786-2636. Follow along on social media for the latest details and announcements regarding the event via Twitter @GatewayDirt or Facebook.com/GatewayDirt