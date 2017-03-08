Dennis Erb, Jr. Routs Field at Clarksville to Earn Second Toilet Bowl Classic Title!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. sat on the throne on Saturday evening, March 4 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee, as he laid claim to his second career ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ triumph! Dennis clicked off the second quickest time in Group A during MARS Dirt Car Series qualifying prior to scoring the victory in heat race action. After drawing the pole position before the start of the 40-lap headliner, Dennis led the talented field from green to checkers to pocket the $5,000 windfall and the unique Toilet Bowl trophy over Rodney Sanders, Scott Crigler, Gordy Gundaker, and Tony Jackson, Jr.!

Earlier in the weekend at Clarksville, Dennis laid down the fastest lap in his group during Friday’s qualifying session and later finished third in his heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout was then running inside of the top ten during the 30-lapper when he opted to pull off the one-groove racing surface, which relegated him to a twenty-first place showing in the $3,000 to win MARS weekend opener. Complete results from the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ can be accessed by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

“Everything went our way on Saturday at Clarksville and we were able to get our second Toilet Bowl,” exclaimed Erb, who also won the early-season special back in 2011. “The racetrack was bottom dominant all weekend, so we just had to be patient in lapped traffic. The biggest key was to qualify well and to win the heat race in order to start up front and give yourself a chance. It all worked out for us and I can’t thank all of our sponsors and product people enough for all of their support!”

The Dennis Erb Racing team is now set for a rare weekend off from racing action, as they will instead prepare their equipment for the next scheduled Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events. On Friday, March 17, Dennis and the rest of the cars and stars of the national touring series will invade Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio for the $10,000 to win ‘Buckeye Spring 50.’ The doubleheader weekend will then wrap up at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana on Saturday evening, March 18, as the 20th edition of the ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ boasts a $12,000 top prize. Dennis comes into the double-dip seventh in the current version of the LOLMDS point standings. Additional information concerning these races in Ohio and Indiana can be viewed by pointing your web browser to www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, M&S Concrete, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Base Racing Fuel, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.

