Battle at The Bullring Night One Recap!

By Sam Stoecklin

Humboldt, Kansas (March 9, 2017) – Battle at the Bullring III fired off the line Thursday night at Humboldt Speedway with 119 B-Mods and 40 Modifieds on hand. B-Mod drivers competed in the first two rounds of four preliminary heat races to setup the starting field for Sunday’s $8,000-to-win finale. Humboldt Speedway officials announced Friday morning that Saturday’s planned finale will now take place on Sunday afternoon due to impending cold and wet weather forecasted for Saturday.

During night one B-Mod action, drivers from nine different states claimed victories in 20 heat races. Travis Johnson, Kale Westover, and Kinzer Edwards represented Oklahoma in round one heat race action. Ethan and Lucas Isaacs represented Kansas in Victory Lane while Tim Eaton and Stephen Muilenburg held court for the bordering state of Missouri. Last year’s runner-up Cody Smith represented Texas for a heat-race win, Cole Searing flew the flag for South Dakota, while Jared Timmerman came from ninth on the grid to represent his home state of Iowa.

The northern contingent came to life in round two heat-races with Jason Vandekamp, Jeremy Nelson, and last year’s champion, Skeeter Estey, represented Minnesota with victories. Illinois boys Robbie and Ryan Eilers flew the checkers for their home state while the inaugural ‘Battle’ winner, Shawn Strong along with Muilenburg claimed wins for Missouri. Michael Truscott of Wisconsin, Brandon Kenny of Oklahoma, and Brian McGowen of Kansas also claimed victories. Muilenburg was the lone driver to double-up on heat race wins out of 119 competitors.

After the first two heats, two-time heat race winner Stephen Muilenburg of Sparta, Missouri leads the way in overall passing points with Highland, Illinois’ Robbie Eilers in second. Jeremy Nelson, Brian McGowen, and Randy Zimmerman round out the top five. Sixth through tenth are Brandon Kenny, Jared Timmerman, Shawn Strong, Michael Truscott, and Cody Lee.

In NASCAR Modified action Jake Timm, Mitch Keeter, Josh Angst, Matt Johnson, and Cody Schniep claimed wins in the five heat races. Terry Schultz and Paden Phillips raced their way into the main event with B-main wins. Kelly Estey and Jake Timm set sail on the front row for the 20-lap, $800-to-win feature event.

For most of the race, a trio of Minnesotans set the pace as Timm, Estey and Josh Angst pulled away from the field in a furious battle for the lead. Angst found his way to the front and appeared to be on his way to victory but a broken axle prematurely ended his bid for the win with five laps remaining.

Winona, Minnesota’s Jake Timm benefited from Angst’s demise and pulled away, meanwhile, tenth-starting Mitch Keeter charged towards the front of the field making a late-race pass on Estey to claim second behind eventual winner, Jake Timm. Estey settled for third when the race concluded. Rounding out the top ten were Cody Schniep, J.C. Morton, Matt Johnson, Jessy Willard, Jeremy Chambers, Chad Wheeler and Paden Phillips.

Action resumes Friday night with B-Mods competing in two more rounds of action to complete heat races three and four. Modifieds return for another full program of heats, b-mains and an $800-to-win, 20-lap main event.

Friday events begin with pits clearing at 2:30 p.m. The pit meeting starts at 5:30, hot laps roll out at 6:00 followed by racing at 6:30. Grandstands are set to open at 5. Adult admission is $12, kids ages 6 to 12 $5, all pit passes are $35. DJ music will bring the Party Barn to life following the races.

The finale will now take place on Sunday, March 12th with pits clearing at 11 a.m. A Sunday Morning Service will take place in the pit barn at 11:30 a.m. Modified hot laps begin at 1:30 with B-Mods hitting the track for heat races at 2 in the afternoon. B-Mod drivers will compete in B-Features and non-qualifier events while Modifieds once again race in a full night of competition. Adult admission is $20, kids ages 6 to 12 years are $5, all pit passes are $35. The main event of the night will feature 25 drivers starting the Battle at the Bullring III, 50-lap main event.

Stay tuned to social media and the track website if weather becomes a factor for the event. Weather-related schedule adjustments and event info may be found at www.humboldtspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thehumboldtspeedway. The speedway is located at 1663 Georgia Road, Humboldt, Kansas. General Track Phone is 620-473-3694 or 620-433-7180. Technical inspection questions may be addressed with Carl Flowers at 785-640-6104.

RacinDirt.com will broadcast all three nights available on pay-per-view featuring multiple cameras and announcers, driver interviews, and up-to-the minute results and breaking news from the event. For on