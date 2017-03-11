Owens and Madden on Front Row for Tennessee Tipoff Classic at Smoky Mountain

By Michael Despain

MARYVILLE, TN (March 10, 2017)- The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals presented by Sunoco/Tennessee RV would begin their 2017 slate with the opening night of the 4th Annual Tennessee Tipoff Classic at Smoky Mountain Speedway on Friday evening. A total of 23 drivers would test their wares in four ten-lap qualifying heat race events to determine the first eight rows for the main event on Saturday afternoon.

Heat one would see outside polesitter Jimmy Owens drive past polesitter Jonathan Davenport exiting turn four to complete lap one and drive away to victory, with Davenport scoring the runner-up spot. Shanon Buckingham would finish in the third position, with Mike Marlar taking the fourth and final transfer spot.

Heat two would see Donald McIntosh and Scott Bloomquist battle for the lead on the opening lap of the race, with McIntosh taking control and driving to a comfortable victory, with Bloomquist finishing in the second position. Michael Chilton would finish in the third position, with a fast-closing Brandon Overton finishing in the fourth and last transfer spot.

Chris Madden would dominate the action in heat three, with Dale McDowell finishing 2.130 seconds behind Madden at the checkered flag in the event to finish second. The third and fourth transfer positions from heat three would go to Robby Moses and Ricky Weiss.

The fourth heat would see the original front row of Tim McCreadie and Skip Arp moved to the second row after two failed attempted starts. Joey Coulter and Jason Croft would then bring the field to green and Croft would grab the race lead, with Coulter, McCreadie, and Arp in a three-wide battle for second. McCreadie would win the battle and reel in race leader Croft and take the lead on lap 6 and drive on the race win, with Croft finishing in second. Arp and Coulter would complete the top four finishers.

The 4th Annual Tennessee Tipoff Classic for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals presented by Sunoco/Tennessee RV will conclude Saturday afternoon March 11 with one B-Main event and the 75 lap, $15,000 to win A-Main contest. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m., with practice laps set to begin at 1:30 p.m., with racing action to follow.

For more information concerning the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals presented by Sunoco/Tennessee RV, contact Series Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or Series Public Relations Coordinator Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or visit the tour’s official website at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals presented by Sunoco/Tennessee RV- Event #1

Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, TN)- March 10, 2017

Official Summary of Results Night One (Heat Races/Time Trials)

Entries- 23

Fastest Qualifiers:

Group A- Jonathan Davenport 15.913

Group B- Chris Madden 15.875 (Overall)

Heat One (10 Laps/Top 4 Finishers Transfer)- Jimmy Owens, Jonathan Davenport, Shanon Buckingham, Mike Marlar, Stacy Boles (DNS- Tommy Kerr)

Heat Two (10 Laps/Top 4 Finishers Transfer)- Donald McIntosh, Scott Bloomquist, Michael Chilton, Brandon Overton, David Payne, Billy Ogle, Jr.

Heat Three (10 Laps/Top 4 Finishers Transfer)- Chris Madden, Dale McDowell, Robby Moses, Ricky Weiss, Mark Douglas, Vic Hill

Heat Four (10 Laps/Top 4 Finishers Transfer)- Tim McCreadie, Jason Croft, Skip Arp, Joey Coulter, Ryan King

4th Annual Tennessee Tipoff Classic Sweet 16 A-Main Line-Up

Row 1: Jimmy Owens – Chris Madden

Row 2: Donald McIntosh – Tim McCreadie

Row 3: Jonathan Davenport – Dale McDowell

Row 4: Scott Bloomquist – Jason Croft

Row 5: Shanon Buckingham – Robby Moses

Row 6: Michael Chilton – Skip Arp

Row 7: Mike Marlar – Ricky Weiss

Row 8: Brandon Overton – Joey Coulter

Row 9: B-Main Winner – B-Main 2nd Place

Row 10: B-Main 3rd Place – B-Main 4th Place

Row 11: Provisional Starter – Provisional Starter

Last Chance Showdown B-Main Starting Line-Up (10 Laps/Top 4 Finishers Transfer)

Row 1: Stacy Boles – Mark Douglas

Row 2: David Payne – Ryan King

Row 3: Tommy Kerr – Vic Hill

Row 4: Billy Ogle, Jr.

Official Time Trials

Group A (Driver/Hometown/Fastest Lap)

1. Jonathan Davenport (Blairsville, GA)- 15.913

2. Donald McIntosh (Dawsonville, GA)- 15.927

3. Jimmy Owens (Newport, TN)- 15.944

4. Scott Bloomquist (Mooresburg, TN)- 16.095

5. Shanon Buckingham (Morristown, TN)- 16.111

6. Michael Chilton (Salvisa, KY)- 16.166

7. Mike Marlar (Winfield, TN)- 16.167

8. David Payne (Murphy, NC)- 16.198

9. Tommy Kerr (Maryville, TN)- 16.469

10. Brandon Overton (Evans, GA)- 16.485

11. Stacy Boles (Clinton, TN)- 16.552

12. Billy Ogle, Jr. (Knoxville, TN)- 16.677

Group B (Driver/Hometown/Fastest Lap)

1. Chris Madden (Gray Court, SC)- 15.875

2. Tim McCreadie (Watertown, NY)- 16.122

3. Dale McDowell (Chickamauga, GA)- 16.138

4. Skip Arp (Georgetown, TN)- 16.311

5. Robby Moses (Maryville TN)- 16.431

6. Joey Coulter (Concord, NC)- 16.442

7. Mark Douglas (Knoxville, TN)- 16.484

8. Jason Croft (Woodstock, GA)- 16.609

9. Vic Hill (Mosheim, TN)- 16.621

10. Ryan King (Seymour, TN)- 16.841

11. Ricky Weiss (Headingly, Manitoba, Canada)- No Time